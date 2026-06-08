2026 World Cup Group G Preview: Predictions, Betting Odds, Best Bets

The 2026 World Cup kicks off on June 11th, and it is going to be a massive event.

FanDuel Sportsbook is offering a plethora of World Cup odds -- from World Cup Golden Boot odds to USA World Cup odds to World Cup group odds.

Let's dive into Group G and check out the betting odds as well as a best bet.

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup Group G Overview, Betting Odds

Belgium: -250

-250 Egypt: +430

+430 Iran: +750

+750 New Zealand: +2500

Belgium World Cup Preview

Belgium enters the 2026 World Cup as the highest-ranked team in Group G and the favorite to finish atop the standings. While the famed "Golden Generation" has aged, the Red Devils still possess plenty of talent and experience throughout the squad. Belgium's combination of attacking quality and tournament know-how should make them difficult for the rest of the group to match. Anything short of advancing to the knockout stage would be considered a major disappointment.

Egypt World Cup Preview

Egypt arrives in North America carrying the hopes of a nation eager to make a deeper World Cup impact. Led by a talented core and a disciplined tactical approach, the Pharaohs have the quality to challenge for second place in the group. Their opening match against Belgium could provide an early opportunity to make a statement. If Egypt can consistently create chances and avoid defensive lapses, a place in the Round of 32 is well within reach.

Iran World Cup Preview

Iran has become one of Asia's most consistent World Cup participants and will once again be a difficult team to break down. Known for their organized defensive structure and physical style of play, Team Melli often thrives in tightly contested matches. Iran's clash with Egypt could ultimately determine who advances alongside Belgium. If they can turn defensive solidity into enough goals, they have every chance of progressing from Group G.

New Zealand World Cup Preview

New Zealand returns to the World Cup looking to prove it belongs on football's biggest stage. The All Whites are generally viewed as underdogs in this group, but their physicality, work rate, and team chemistry can make them a dangerous opponent. Earning a positive result in their opener against Iran would significantly boost their chances of staying in contention. While advancing would be an upset, New Zealand has the opportunity to play spoiler and potentially sneak into the knockout rounds.

World Cup Group G Schedule

All times Eastern

Date Match Venue June 15 Belgium vs. Egypt Seattle Stadium (Seattle) June 15 Iran vs. New Zealand Los Angeles Stadium (Los Angeles) June 21 Belgium vs. Iran Los Angeles Stadium (Los Angeles) June 21 New Zealand vs. Egypt BC Place (Vancouver) June 26 Egypt vs. Iran Seattle Stadium (Seattle) June 26 New Zealand vs. Belgium BC Place (Vancouver)

Group G World Cup Best Bet

Belgium and Egypt appear to have the strongest combination of talent, experience, and depth in Group G. Belgium remains the clear favorite thanks to its wealth of players competing at Europe's highest club levels, giving the Red Devils a talent advantage in every group stage matchup. Egypt is well-positioned to finish second because of its balanced squad, defensive organization, and ability to capitalize on scoring opportunities against lesser opponents. While Iran is capable of making things difficult, Egypt's attacking quality and experience in high-pressure international matches give it a slight edge. If both teams perform to expectations, Belgium should top the group while Egypt secures the second automatic knockout-stage berth.

Who will lead the 2026 World Cup in goals? Here's the Golden Boot odds for 2026 as well as our Golden Boot picks and best bets.

Check out all of our 2026 World Cup content.

World Cup FAQ

When does the World Cup start?

The first match is June 11th. It pits Mexico versus South Africa at 3 p.m. ET.

Who does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans' three group-stage matches are against Paraguay (June 12), Australia (June 19) and Turkey (June 25th).

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 on FanDuel Sportsbook, followed by France at +580 and England at +600.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.