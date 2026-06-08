Top 50 Best Players at The World Cup 2026: Betting Guide, Analysis, Odds to Win & More

World Cup 2026 Odds & Betting Guide: Top 50 Players, Props & Predictions
⚽ World Cup 2026 Betting Guide
Expert Analysis: Top 50 Players, Live World Cup Odds & Props | FanDuel Research
2026 FIFA World Cup Tournament Details
Dates: June 11 – July 19, 2026
Hosts: United States, Mexico & Canada
Teams: 48 teams (expanded from 32)
Matches: 104 games
The 2026 World Cup presents unprecedented betting opportunities with expanded team participation and multiple World Cup betting markets available at FanDuel.
World Cup 2026 Championship Odds
The 2026 FIFA World Cup favorites remain among the world's traditional powerhouses. Here are the latest World Cup odds to win the tournament at FanDuel:
2026 World Cup Winner Odds
Top 50 Players at World Cup 2026 — Betting Preview
The 2026 World Cup will showcase elite talent from around the globe. These are the top players for World Cup 2026 ranked by betting impact and tournament expectations, each presenting unique World Cup prop betting opportunities.
Elite Tier: Top 10 World Cup 2026 Players
World Cup Favorites
Spain
+450
Spain enters as betting favorites with strong squad depth and recent form.
Co-Favorite
France
+500
FIFA's top-ranked team in strong contention for World Cup 2026 title.
Contender
England
+600
English squad packed with Premier League talent seeking World Cup glory.
Defending Champion
Argentina
+800
Defending World Cup champions, though aging squad raises durability questions.
Contender
Brazil
+900
Brazil's talented attacking roster positions them for a deep World Cup run.
Dark Horse
Germany
+1200
German squad rebuilding but featuring world-class midfield talent.
Premium Tier: Players 11–30
1
Kylian Mbappé
🇫🇷 France
Forward27 Years
Golden Boot Odds: -150 | Expected to lead France's scoring attack at World Cup 2026. Top contender for tournament top scorer.
2
Erling Haaland
🇳🇴 Norway
Forward26 Years
Golden Boot Contender: +200 | Norway qualified with a perfect 8-win campaign — Haaland scored 16 goals. Playing in his first World Cup and one of the most dangerous strikers in the tournament.
3
Vinícius Júnior
🇧🇷 Brazil
Winger26 Years
Scoring Props: +230 | Dynamic attacking talent expected to lead Brazil's goal-scoring at World Cup 2026.
4
Lamine Yamal
🇪🇸 Spain
Winger18 Years
Rising Star: La Liga Player of Year with 16 goals in 28 appearances. Young talent positioned for breakout World Cup 2026 performance.
5
Lionel Messi
🇦🇷 Argentina
Forward39 Years
Team Goals Leader Odds: -105 | 13 World Cup career goals. Aging but still potent attacking force for Argentina at 2026 tournament.
6
Harry Kane
🇬🇧 England
Forward32 Years
England Top Scorer: -200 | 8 World Cup goals. Kane captains England's attack at World Cup 2026 with proven tournament pedigree.
7
Mohamed Salah
🇪🇬 Egypt
Forward32 Years
African Powerhouse: Egypt's offensive centerpiece. Top goal scorer candidate for World Cup 2026 African contingent.
8
Declan Rice
🇬🇧 England
Midfielder27 Years
Midfield Control: Arsenal's midfield engine. Rice anchors England's 2026 World Cup campaign with versatility and scoring capacity.
9
Jude Bellingham
🇬🇧 England
Midfielder21 Years
Rising Talent: English superstar poised for World Cup breakout. Betting odds favor strong tournament performance at 2026.
10
Bukayo Saka
🇬🇧 England
Winger23 Years
English Talent: Arsenal winger with scoring potential. Top player props candidate for World Cup 2026 English attacks.
Emerging Talent: Players 31–50
The next tier features rising stars and established contributors who present excellent World Cup 2026 prop betting value:
11
Cristiano Ronaldo
🇵🇹 Portugal
Forward41 Years
Portugal Top Scorer: +175 | Still performing despite age. World Cup veteran with 8 career goals.
12
Michael Olise
🇫🇷 France
Winger23 Years
Bayern Sensation: 22 goals in Bundesliga. Emerging French attacking force for World Cup 2026 props.
13
Lautaro Martínez
🇦🇷 Argentina
Forward27 Years
Argentina Scorer: +340 | Prolific Inter Milan striker leading Argentina's offensive charge at 2026.
14
Jamal Musiala
🇩🇪 Germany
Midfielder21 Years
German Prospect: Young star expected to shine at World Cup 2026. Key player in midfield props betting.
15
Florian Wirtz
🇩🇪 Germany
Winger22 Years
German Ace: Bayer Leverkusen playmaker. Expected to be key German performer at World Cup 2026.
16
Ousmane Dembélé
🇫🇷 France
Winger27 Years
France Squad Depth: +600 | Veteran French winger with World Cup experience.
17
Bruno Fernandes
🇵🇹 Portugal
Midfielder30 Years
Portugal Midfield: +250 | Manchester United catalyst for Portuguese World Cup 2026 campaign.
18
Cody Gakpo
🇳🇱 Netherlands
Winger25 Years
Netherlands Scorer: +300 | Liverpool winger leading Dutch offensive push at World Cup 2026.
19
Julian Álvarez
🇦🇷 Argentina
Forward25 Years
Atletico Talent: Argentina's rising star expected to contribute goals at World Cup 2026.
20
Rafael Leão
🇵🇹 Portugal
Winger25 Years
AC Milan Star: Portuguese winger with goal-scoring props appeal for World Cup 2026.
21
Phil Foden
🇬🇧 England
Midfielder24 Years
Manchester City Ace: Elite English talent positioned for strong World Cup 2026 showing.
22
Mason Mount
🇬🇧 England
Midfielder25 Years
English Depth: Manchester United midfielder ready to contribute at World Cup 2026.
23
Lucas Paquetá
🇧🇷 Brazil
Midfielder26 Years
Brazil Offensive Threat: West Ham midfielder bringing midfield scoring to World Cup 2026.
24
Rodrygo Goes
🇧🇷 Brazil
Winger23 Years
Brazilian Prospect: Real Madrid winger poised for World Cup 2026 breakout performance.
25
Donyell Malen
🇳🇱 Netherlands
Winger25 Years
Dutch Attack: +350 | Borussia Dortmund winger supporting Netherlands' World Cup 2026 offensive.
26
Sergiño Dest
🇺🇸 United States
Winger24 Years
USMNT Key Player: American winger expected to feature prominently at home World Cup 2026.
27
Tyler Adams
🇺🇸 United States
Midfielder30 Years
USMNT Captain: American midfielder anchoring host nation's World Cup 2026 midfield.
28
Christian Pulisic
🇺🇸 United States
Midfielder27 Years
USMNT Leader: +180 | American star expected to lead USMNT scoring at home World Cup 2026.
29
Weston McKennie
🇺🇸 United States
Midfielder26 Years
USMNT Versatility: American midfielder providing flexibility in World Cup 2026 formations.
30
Raphinha
🇧🇷 Brazil
Winger27 Years
Brazilian Winger: +300 | Barcelona winger poised for goals at World Cup 2026.
World Cup 2026 Props & Betting Markets
Beyond championship odds, World Cup props offer specialized betting opportunities. FanDuel offers comprehensive World Cup betting on individual player performances.
|Rank
|Player
|Country
|Position
|Betting Notes
|31
|Alejandro Garnacho
|🇦🇷 Argentina
|Winger
|Young Argentine talent with scoring potential at World Cup 2026
|32
|Darwin Núñez
|🇺🇾 Uruguay
|Forward
|Liverpool striker poised for goals at World Cup 2026
|33
|Alejandro Balde
|🇪🇸 Spain
|Defender
|Spanish defensive stabilizer at World Cup 2026
|34
|Ismael Benítez
|🇨🇴 Colombia
|Midfielder
|Colombian midfielder expected to impact World Cup 2026
|35
|Luis Díaz
|🇨🇴 Colombia
|Winger
|Liverpool winger bringing Colombian firepower to World Cup 2026
|36
|William Saliba
|🇫🇷 France
|Defender
|Arsenal defender anchoring French defense at World Cup 2026
|37
|Érick García
|🇪🇸 Spain
|Defender
|Spanish defender protecting Spain at World Cup 2026
|38
|Rúben Dias
|🇵🇹 Portugal
|Defender
|Portuguese defensive stalwart at World Cup 2026
|39
|Raphaël Varane
|🇫🇷 France
|Defender
|French defensive legend contributing at World Cup 2026
|40
|Kyle Walker
|🇬🇧 England
|Defender
|English defensive rock anchoring Three Lions at World Cup 2026
|41
|Antonio Rüdiger
|🇩🇪 Germany
|Defender
|Real Madrid defender anchoring German defense at World Cup 2026
|42
|Virgil van Dijk
|🇳🇱 Netherlands
|Defender
|Liverpool captain and Dutch defensive leader at World Cup 2026
|43
|Reece James
|🇬🇧 England
|Defender
|Chelsea defender providing English defensive strength
|44
|Luke Shaw
|🇬🇧 England
|Defender
|English left-back when healthy for World Cup 2026
|45
|Raúl Jiménez
|🇲🇽 Mexico
|Forward
|Mexican striker +250 for goals at World Cup 2026
|46
|Santiago Giménez
|🇲🇽 Mexico
|Forward
|Mexican forward +500 scoring potential at World Cup 2026
|47
|Neymar Jr.
|🇧🇷 Brazil
|Winger
|Brazilian legend returning for potentially final World Cup 2026 appearance
|48
|Arda Güler
|🇹🇷 Turkey
|Midfielder
|Real Madrid rising star with breakout World Cup 2026 potential
|49
|Jérémy Doku
|🇧🇪 Belgium
|Winger
|Most dribbles in Premier League — elite pace threat at World Cup 2026
|50
|Martin Ødegaard
|🇳🇴 Norway
|Midfielder
|Norway captain and Arsenal playmaker — key creative force at World Cup 2026
Golden Boot Odds — Tournament Top Scorer
|Player
|Country
|Golden Boot Odds
|Betting Analysis
|Kylian Mbappé
|🇫🇷 France
|-150
|Favorite for World Cup 2026 Golden Boot. Elite finishing and France's attacking focal point.
|Erling Haaland
|🇳🇴 Norway
|+200
|Scored 16 goals in qualifying. Norway's first World Cup since 1998 — Haaland hungry to shine on biggest stage.
|Vinícius Júnior
|🇧🇷 Brazil
|+230
|Brazilian star with consistent scoring. Strong Golden Boot odds at World Cup 2026.
|Harry Kane
|🇬🇧 England
|-200
|England captain and proven World Cup goal scorer. Leading the Three Lions' attack at 2026.
|Raúl Jiménez
|🇲🇽 Mexico
|+250
|Mexican striker with World Cup experience. Value pick for Golden Boot betting.
|Lionel Messi
|🇦🇷 Argentina
|-105
|13 World Cup career goals. Aging but still dangerous at World Cup 2026.
Team Top Scorer Props
World Cup 2026 Group Stage Props
Bettors can also target specific group winners and advancement odds at World Cup 2026:
|Team
|Top Scorer (Favorite)
|Odds
|Analysis
|France
|Kylian Mbappé
|-150
|Clear favorite to lead French scoring at World Cup 2026
|Brazil
|Vinícius Júnior
|+230
|Expected to lead Seleção goals at World Cup 2026
|England
|Harry Kane
|-200
|England captain anchors Three Lions attack at World Cup 2026
|Argentina
|Lionel Messi
|-105
|Aging but still a threat for team scoring leadership at World Cup 2026
|Portugal
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|+175
|Portuguese legend competing for team scoring honors at World Cup 2026
|Netherlands
|Cody Gakpo
|+300
|Liverpool winger expected to lead Dutch scoring at World Cup 2026
|Norway
|Erling Haaland
|-400
|Norway's talisman — scored 16 goals in qualifying, overwhelming favorite to lead team scoring
|Mexico
|Raúl Jiménez
|+250
|Mexican striker leading El Tri's offensive attack at World Cup 2026
|USA
|Christian Pulisic
|+180
|American star expected to lead USMNT scoring at home World Cup 2026
FanDuel World Cup 2026 Betting Strategies
Group H Winner
Spain
-10000
Spain overwhelming favorite to win Group H at World Cup 2026.
Group L Winner
Argentina
-10000
Argentina heavily favored to advance from Group L at World Cup 2026.
Group C Winner
Brazil
-10000
Brazil virtually certain to win Group C at World Cup 2026.
Group I Winner
France
-600
France heavy favorites in Group I, which also features Norway, Iraq and Senegal.
1. Golden Boot Value Picks
While Mbappé leads World Cup 2026 odds for tournament top scorer, value hunters should monitor:
2. Team Goals Betting
- Erling Haaland (+200): Norway's first World Cup since 1998 — Haaland scored 16 goals in qualifying and has everything to prove on the biggest stage.
- Vinícius Júnior (+230): Strong value if Brazil reaches finals. Dynamic scorer with consistent finishing.
- Raúl Jiménez (+250): Mexico underdog status creates value. Experienced striker with tournament pedigree.
Target specific team top scorer World Cup props:
3. Group Stage Advancement
- Harry Kane for England at -200 offers strong probability — Three Lions captain with 8 World Cup goals
- Christian Pulisic for USMNT provides home advantage betting value
- Luis Díaz for Colombia offers underdog value at World Cup 2026
Early tournament betting on group winners at World Cup 2026:
4. Live In-Game Props
- Heavy favorites (Spain, Argentina, Brazil) offer limited value but high probability
- Norway is an interesting dark horse in Group I alongside France, Iraq and Senegal
- Monitor team injuries and squad rotations affecting World Cup 2026 group odds
World Cup betting opportunities expand during matches:
- Player scoring props shift based on performance and game flow
- Momentum-based betting on assists and goals during World Cup 2026 matches
- Substitution timing creates real-time World Cup props opportunities
Place Your World Cup 2026 Bets at FanDuel
FanDuel offers comprehensive World Cup 2026 betting options for all player props, tournament odds, and group stage wagering. With updated World Cup odds, live betting, and exclusive props throughout the tournament, FanDuel provides the premier sportsbook experience for World Cup 2026 bettors.
Bet World Cup 2026 at FanDuel
Betting Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. World Cup odds and player props are subject to change based on injuries, squad announcements, and market movement. Always gamble responsibly and within your means. FanDuel is available in most states but not all. Check your local regulations before placing bets. Odds are based on information current as of June 2026 and may not reflect real-time market conditions.
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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.