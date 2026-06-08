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Top 50 Best Players at The World Cup 2026: Betting Guide, Analysis, Odds to Win & More

Chris Beck
Chris Beck

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Top 50 Best Players at The World Cup 2026: Betting Guide, Analysis, Odds to Win & More
World Cup 2026 Odds & Betting Guide: Top 50 Players, Props & Predictions

⚽ World Cup 2026 Betting Guide

Expert Analysis: Top 50 Players, Live World Cup Odds & Props | FanDuel Research

2026 FIFA World Cup Tournament Details Dates: June 11 – July 19, 2026 Hosts: United States, Mexico & Canada Teams: 48 teams (expanded from 32) Matches: 104 games The 2026 World Cup presents unprecedented betting opportunities with expanded team participation and multiple World Cup betting markets available at FanDuel.
World Cup 2026 Championship Odds The 2026 FIFA World Cup favorites remain among the world's traditional powerhouses. Here are the latest World Cup odds to win the tournament at FanDuel:
2026 World Cup Winner Odds
World Cup Favorites Spain +450 Spain enters as betting favorites with strong squad depth and recent form.
Co-Favorite France +500 FIFA's top-ranked team in strong contention for World Cup 2026 title.
Contender England +600 English squad packed with Premier League talent seeking World Cup glory.
Defending Champion Argentina +800 Defending World Cup champions, though aging squad raises durability questions.
Contender Brazil +900 Brazil's talented attacking roster positions them for a deep World Cup run.
Dark Horse Germany +1200 German squad rebuilding but featuring world-class midfield talent.
Top 50 Players at World Cup 2026 — Betting Preview The 2026 World Cup will showcase elite talent from around the globe. These are the top players for World Cup 2026 ranked by betting impact and tournament expectations, each presenting unique World Cup prop betting opportunities. Elite Tier: Top 10 World Cup 2026 Players
1
Kylian Mbappé 🇫🇷 France
Forward27 Years
Golden Boot Odds: -150 | Expected to lead France's scoring attack at World Cup 2026. Top contender for tournament top scorer.
2
Erling Haaland 🇳🇴 Norway
Forward26 Years
Golden Boot Contender: +200 | Norway qualified with a perfect 8-win campaign — Haaland scored 16 goals. Playing in his first World Cup and one of the most dangerous strikers in the tournament.
3
Vinícius Júnior 🇧🇷 Brazil
Winger26 Years
Scoring Props: +230 | Dynamic attacking talent expected to lead Brazil's goal-scoring at World Cup 2026.
4
Lamine Yamal 🇪🇸 Spain
Winger18 Years
Rising Star: La Liga Player of Year with 16 goals in 28 appearances. Young talent positioned for breakout World Cup 2026 performance.
5
Lionel Messi 🇦🇷 Argentina
Forward39 Years
Team Goals Leader Odds: -105 | 13 World Cup career goals. Aging but still potent attacking force for Argentina at 2026 tournament.
6
Harry Kane 🇬🇧 England
Forward32 Years
England Top Scorer: -200 | 8 World Cup goals. Kane captains England's attack at World Cup 2026 with proven tournament pedigree.
7
Mohamed Salah 🇪🇬 Egypt
Forward32 Years
African Powerhouse: Egypt's offensive centerpiece. Top goal scorer candidate for World Cup 2026 African contingent.
8
Declan Rice 🇬🇧 England
Midfielder27 Years
Midfield Control: Arsenal's midfield engine. Rice anchors England's 2026 World Cup campaign with versatility and scoring capacity.
9
Jude Bellingham 🇬🇧 England
Midfielder21 Years
Rising Talent: English superstar poised for World Cup breakout. Betting odds favor strong tournament performance at 2026.
10
Bukayo Saka 🇬🇧 England
Winger23 Years
English Talent: Arsenal winger with scoring potential. Top player props candidate for World Cup 2026 English attacks.
Premium Tier: Players 11–30
11
Cristiano Ronaldo 🇵🇹 Portugal
Forward41 Years
Portugal Top Scorer: +175 | Still performing despite age. World Cup veteran with 8 career goals.
12
Michael Olise 🇫🇷 France
Winger23 Years
Bayern Sensation: 22 goals in Bundesliga. Emerging French attacking force for World Cup 2026 props.
13
Lautaro Martínez 🇦🇷 Argentina
Forward27 Years
Argentina Scorer: +340 | Prolific Inter Milan striker leading Argentina's offensive charge at 2026.
14
Jamal Musiala 🇩🇪 Germany
Midfielder21 Years
German Prospect: Young star expected to shine at World Cup 2026. Key player in midfield props betting.
15
Florian Wirtz 🇩🇪 Germany
Winger22 Years
German Ace: Bayer Leverkusen playmaker. Expected to be key German performer at World Cup 2026.
16
Ousmane Dembélé 🇫🇷 France
Winger27 Years
France Squad Depth: +600 | Veteran French winger with World Cup experience.
17
Bruno Fernandes 🇵🇹 Portugal
Midfielder30 Years
Portugal Midfield: +250 | Manchester United catalyst for Portuguese World Cup 2026 campaign.
18
Cody Gakpo 🇳🇱 Netherlands
Winger25 Years
Netherlands Scorer: +300 | Liverpool winger leading Dutch offensive push at World Cup 2026.
19
Julian Álvarez 🇦🇷 Argentina
Forward25 Years
Atletico Talent: Argentina's rising star expected to contribute goals at World Cup 2026.
20
Rafael Leão 🇵🇹 Portugal
Winger25 Years
AC Milan Star: Portuguese winger with goal-scoring props appeal for World Cup 2026.
21
Phil Foden 🇬🇧 England
Midfielder24 Years
Manchester City Ace: Elite English talent positioned for strong World Cup 2026 showing.
22
Mason Mount 🇬🇧 England
Midfielder25 Years
English Depth: Manchester United midfielder ready to contribute at World Cup 2026.
23
Lucas Paquetá 🇧🇷 Brazil
Midfielder26 Years
Brazil Offensive Threat: West Ham midfielder bringing midfield scoring to World Cup 2026.
24
Rodrygo Goes 🇧🇷 Brazil
Winger23 Years
Brazilian Prospect: Real Madrid winger poised for World Cup 2026 breakout performance.
25
Donyell Malen 🇳🇱 Netherlands
Winger25 Years
Dutch Attack: +350 | Borussia Dortmund winger supporting Netherlands' World Cup 2026 offensive.
26
Sergiño Dest 🇺🇸 United States
Winger24 Years
USMNT Key Player: American winger expected to feature prominently at home World Cup 2026.
27
Tyler Adams 🇺🇸 United States
Midfielder30 Years
USMNT Captain: American midfielder anchoring host nation's World Cup 2026 midfield.
28
Christian Pulisic 🇺🇸 United States
Midfielder27 Years
USMNT Leader: +180 | American star expected to lead USMNT scoring at home World Cup 2026.
29
Weston McKennie 🇺🇸 United States
Midfielder26 Years
USMNT Versatility: American midfielder providing flexibility in World Cup 2026 formations.
30
Raphinha 🇧🇷 Brazil
Winger27 Years
Brazilian Winger: +300 | Barcelona winger poised for goals at World Cup 2026.
Emerging Talent: Players 31–50 The next tier features rising stars and established contributors who present excellent World Cup 2026 prop betting value:
Rank Player Country Position Betting Notes
31Alejandro Garnacho🇦🇷 ArgentinaWingerYoung Argentine talent with scoring potential at World Cup 2026
32Darwin Núñez🇺🇾 UruguayForwardLiverpool striker poised for goals at World Cup 2026
33Alejandro Balde🇪🇸 SpainDefenderSpanish defensive stabilizer at World Cup 2026
34Ismael Benítez🇨🇴 ColombiaMidfielderColombian midfielder expected to impact World Cup 2026
35Luis Díaz🇨🇴 ColombiaWingerLiverpool winger bringing Colombian firepower to World Cup 2026
36William Saliba🇫🇷 FranceDefenderArsenal defender anchoring French defense at World Cup 2026
37Érick García🇪🇸 SpainDefenderSpanish defender protecting Spain at World Cup 2026
38Rúben Dias🇵🇹 PortugalDefenderPortuguese defensive stalwart at World Cup 2026
39Raphaël Varane🇫🇷 FranceDefenderFrench defensive legend contributing at World Cup 2026
40Kyle Walker🇬🇧 EnglandDefenderEnglish defensive rock anchoring Three Lions at World Cup 2026
41Antonio Rüdiger🇩🇪 GermanyDefenderReal Madrid defender anchoring German defense at World Cup 2026
42Virgil van Dijk🇳🇱 NetherlandsDefenderLiverpool captain and Dutch defensive leader at World Cup 2026
43Reece James🇬🇧 EnglandDefenderChelsea defender providing English defensive strength
44Luke Shaw🇬🇧 EnglandDefenderEnglish left-back when healthy for World Cup 2026
45Raúl Jiménez🇲🇽 MexicoForwardMexican striker +250 for goals at World Cup 2026
46Santiago Giménez🇲🇽 MexicoForwardMexican forward +500 scoring potential at World Cup 2026
47Neymar Jr.🇧🇷 BrazilWingerBrazilian legend returning for potentially final World Cup 2026 appearance
48Arda Güler🇹🇷 TurkeyMidfielderReal Madrid rising star with breakout World Cup 2026 potential
49Jérémy Doku🇧🇪 BelgiumWingerMost dribbles in Premier League — elite pace threat at World Cup 2026
50Martin Ødegaard🇳🇴 NorwayMidfielderNorway captain and Arsenal playmaker — key creative force at World Cup 2026
World Cup 2026 Props & Betting Markets Beyond championship odds, World Cup props offer specialized betting opportunities. FanDuel offers comprehensive World Cup betting on individual player performances.
Golden Boot Odds — Tournament Top Scorer
Player Country Golden Boot Odds Betting Analysis
Kylian Mbappé🇫🇷 France-150Favorite for World Cup 2026 Golden Boot. Elite finishing and France's attacking focal point.
Erling Haaland🇳🇴 Norway+200Scored 16 goals in qualifying. Norway's first World Cup since 1998 — Haaland hungry to shine on biggest stage.
Vinícius Júnior🇧🇷 Brazil+230Brazilian star with consistent scoring. Strong Golden Boot odds at World Cup 2026.
Harry Kane🇬🇧 England-200England captain and proven World Cup goal scorer. Leading the Three Lions' attack at 2026.
Raúl Jiménez🇲🇽 Mexico+250Mexican striker with World Cup experience. Value pick for Golden Boot betting.
Lionel Messi🇦🇷 Argentina-10513 World Cup career goals. Aging but still dangerous at World Cup 2026.
Team Top Scorer Props
TeamTop Scorer (Favorite)OddsAnalysis
FranceKylian Mbappé-150Clear favorite to lead French scoring at World Cup 2026
BrazilVinícius Júnior+230Expected to lead Seleção goals at World Cup 2026
EnglandHarry Kane-200England captain anchors Three Lions attack at World Cup 2026
ArgentinaLionel Messi-105Aging but still a threat for team scoring leadership at World Cup 2026
PortugalCristiano Ronaldo+175Portuguese legend competing for team scoring honors at World Cup 2026
NetherlandsCody Gakpo+300Liverpool winger expected to lead Dutch scoring at World Cup 2026
NorwayErling Haaland-400Norway's talisman — scored 16 goals in qualifying, overwhelming favorite to lead team scoring
MexicoRaúl Jiménez+250Mexican striker leading El Tri's offensive attack at World Cup 2026
USAChristian Pulisic+180American star expected to lead USMNT scoring at home World Cup 2026
World Cup 2026 Group Stage Props Bettors can also target specific group winners and advancement odds at World Cup 2026:
Group H Winner Spain -10000 Spain overwhelming favorite to win Group H at World Cup 2026.
Group L Winner Argentina -10000 Argentina heavily favored to advance from Group L at World Cup 2026.
Group C Winner Brazil -10000 Brazil virtually certain to win Group C at World Cup 2026.
Group I Winner France -600 France heavy favorites in Group I, which also features Norway, Iraq and Senegal.
FanDuel World Cup 2026 Betting Strategies
1. Golden Boot Value Picks

While Mbappé leads World Cup 2026 odds for tournament top scorer, value hunters should monitor:

  • Erling Haaland (+200): Norway's first World Cup since 1998 — Haaland scored 16 goals in qualifying and has everything to prove on the biggest stage.
  • Vinícius Júnior (+230): Strong value if Brazil reaches finals. Dynamic scorer with consistent finishing.
  • Raúl Jiménez (+250): Mexico underdog status creates value. Experienced striker with tournament pedigree.
2. Team Goals Betting

Target specific team top scorer World Cup props:

  • Harry Kane for England at -200 offers strong probability — Three Lions captain with 8 World Cup goals
  • Christian Pulisic for USMNT provides home advantage betting value
  • Luis Díaz for Colombia offers underdog value at World Cup 2026
3. Group Stage Advancement

Early tournament betting on group winners at World Cup 2026:

  • Heavy favorites (Spain, Argentina, Brazil) offer limited value but high probability
  • Norway is an interesting dark horse in Group I alongside France, Iraq and Senegal
  • Monitor team injuries and squad rotations affecting World Cup 2026 group odds
4. Live In-Game Props

World Cup betting opportunities expand during matches:

  • Player scoring props shift based on performance and game flow
  • Momentum-based betting on assists and goals during World Cup 2026 matches
  • Substitution timing creates real-time World Cup props opportunities
Place Your World Cup 2026 Bets at FanDuel

FanDuel offers comprehensive World Cup 2026 betting options for all player props, tournament odds, and group stage wagering. With updated World Cup odds, live betting, and exclusive props throughout the tournament, FanDuel provides the premier sportsbook experience for World Cup 2026 bettors.

Bet World Cup 2026 at FanDuel
Betting Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. World Cup odds and player props are subject to change based on injuries, squad announcements, and market movement. Always gamble responsibly and within your means. FanDuel is available in most states but not all. Check your local regulations before placing bets. Odds are based on information current as of June 2026 and may not reflect real-time market conditions.

© 2026 FanDuel Research. All World Cup odds and player props subject to change. Bet responsibly.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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