Jalen Brunson Props & Best Bets: NBA Finals Game 3 at MSG on FanDuel
Jalen Brunson is 4-for-16 from three in this NBA Finals — shooting 25% from deep while the Spurs have held him to just 33.9% from the field across two games. Tonight at Madison Square Garden, everything changes. Brunson shoots 37% from three at home vs. 30.6% on the road in these playoffs — a massive split that makes Game 3 the moment the market has been waiting for. Here's the complete FanDuel prop breakdown.
The MSG Home Split: Why Game 3 Changes Everything
The single most important number for Brunson's Game 3 prop board is that 6.4-percentage-point home/road three-point split. In the 2026 playoffs, Brunson shoots 37% from three at home compared to just 30.6% on the road. His entire Finals three-point cold streak — 4-for-16 (25%) — has come in San Antonio. Tonight he shoots at Madison Square Garden for the first time this postseason.
The Covers expert identified this as the defining variable for Game 3, noting that Brunson has been missing wide open looks from the perimeter and that "the trip to Madison Square Garden will help those triples drop tonight." His three-point volume has been high in both Finals games (8 attempts each), which means the conversion rate is the outlier, not the shot selection.
Three additional reasons Game 3 looks different for Brunson:
- Spurs switching to 1-on-1 coverage: The Spurs double-teamed Brunson early in Games 1 and 2. Per ESPN/ABC7 analysis, they're shifting to more 1-on-1 coverage in Game 3 — which gives Brunson the isolation scoring opportunities he exploits best and should help his efficiency.
- MSG crowd energy: Brunson "needs to own the moment" at MSG. His 9.3 PPG fourth-quarter playoff average — the best in the entire 2026 postseason — is built on exactly these high-stakes moments.
- Efficiency regression is overdue: FanDuel Research notes his 33.9% FG across two Finals games is "bound to improve eventually." Shooting nearly 34% from the field while still averaging 25 PPG through volume suggests the shot quality is there — the results have just been anomalous.
- Spurs not doubling = more isolation wins: When the Spurs went 1-on-1 with Brunson late in Game 2, he scored the go-ahead free throws that won the game. One-on-one Brunson in a high-pressure moment is exactly the setup that has defined his postseason legacy.
Brunson Full FanDuel Prop Board — Game 3
|Prop
|Line
|Over
|Under
|G1
|G2
|Note
|Points
|25.5
|-125
|+100
|30 ✅
|20 ❌
|At series avg
|3-Pointers Made
|2.5
|+120
|-160
|2 ❌
|1 ❌
|37% home 3P%
|Assists
|6.5
|+112
|-148
|2 ❌
|7 ✅
|Playoff avg: 6.6
|Rebounds
|3.5
|+148
|-200
|3 —
|3 —
|Exactly avg
|Points + Assists
|31.5
|-114
|-114
|32 ✅
|27 ❌
|Even juice
|PRA
|34.5
|-108
|-120
|35 ✅
|30 ❌
|Split 1-1
|30+ Points
|—
|+172
|—
|✅
|❌
|FanDuel special
|First Basket
|—
|+550
|—
|—
|—
|Longshot
*All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 8, 2026. Lines subject to change — always confirm before wagering.
3-Pointers Over 2.5 (+120) — The Top Pick
This is the top Brunson prop for Game 3 on FanDuel — and the third consecutive game we've been on this bet, with the value growing each time. Brunson shoots 37% from three at home vs. 30.6% on the road in these playoffs. Every single miss in the 2026 Finals has come in San Antonio. Tonight he comes home to MSG for the first time.
The Covers.com expert specifically backed this for the third straight game, noting the shots are wide open — the conversions are the outlier. He attempted 8 threes in both Games 1 and 2, confirming the volume is consistently present. Player projection models range from 2.2 to 2.7 threes, with the majority at 2.5 or higher — meaning the +120 price represents genuine positive expected value.
The Spurs' shift to 1-on-1 coverage on Brunson actually helps this prop. Double-teams force quick decisions and off-balance releases. When Stephon Castle is guarding Brunson 1-on-1, Brunson gets his normal rhythm on pull-up threes — the same shots he makes at 37% at home. At +120, this is the best individual Brunson bet on FanDuel tonight.
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Assists Over 6.5 (+112) — The Value Play
Brunson bounced back with 7 assists in Game 2 — exactly the mean reversion predicted after his 2-assist Game 1 outlier. The line holds at 6.5 with the over at +112. His playoff average of 6.6 assists per game sits right at this line, and the home context strengthens the case: at MSG, Brunson doesn't need to force 31 shots — he orchestrates more and scores more efficiently, which means more kick-out passes becoming assists when teammates make shots.
The Spurs' shift to 1-on-1 coverage is directly relevant here. When Castle traps or help-side defenders rotate, Brunson's instinct is to find the open man — that's how SGA averaged 8.9 assists against this same defense in the WCF. At +112, this is plus money on his exact playoff average in his home building.
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Points Over 25.5 (-125) — The Debate
The most genuinely contested Brunson prop for Game 3. The line sits at 25.5 — essentially his series average — with the over at -125 and the under at a noteworthy +100.
The case for the over: Brunson averages 28.4 points per game at home in these playoffs — 3.4 points above this line. ABC7/ESPN predicts that the Spurs' shift to 1-on-1 coverage "should give him the chance to put some points on the board" and calls the over their Brunson prop pick for tonight. His 33.9% series shooting is "bound to improve eventually" and 56 total field goal attempts through two games confirms the volume is there for a big night.
The case for the under: OddsShark notes he's failed to exceed 32.5 P+A in four of his last five games vs. top-10 defenses. The under at +100 means the market essentially sees this as a coin flip. Our recommendation: the threes (+120) and assists (+112) offer better-defined value — take a reduced unit on the points over if you play it at all.
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Combo Props: P+A and PRA
Points + Assists Over 31.5 (-114) — Even Juice, Strong Value
Brunson had 32 P+A in Game 1 (30+2) and 27 P+A in Game 2 (20+7) — splitting the series 1-1 on this line. At even juice (-114/-114), this is the market calling a coin flip. But his home playoff averages (28.4 PPG + 6.6 APG ≈ 35 combined) project well above 31.5. Even a conservative night (24 pts, 8 ast) hits 32. The cleanest combo bet on the board.
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PRA Over 34.5 (-108) — Near-Even Value
Brunson had 35 PRA in Game 1 (30+3+2) and 30 PRA in Game 2 (20+3+7). The line is 34.5 at -108. At home, all three components should improve: more points (home avg), more assists (less survival-mode shooting), with rebounds consistently at 3 per game in both Finals games. Near even-money on a line he cleared in Game 1. Good value.
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Brunson to Score 30+ Points (+172) — Interesting Longshot
FanDuel Research flagged this as an interesting target, noting the Spurs' 1-on-1 switch "could result in a big scoring output." He scored 30 in Game 1 on the road at 38.7% shooting. At home with efficiency regression due, the +172 is a compelling small-unit flier.
The Q4 King Factor at MSG
Both Finals wins trace directly to Brunson's fourth-quarter performances. In Game 1 he scored 13 of his 30 points in the final 12 minutes — including the corner three with 1:02 left that gave the Knicks the lead. In Game 2 he made the go-ahead free throw with 9.5 seconds left after drawing the crucial Wembanyama foul to win 105-104.
NBA.com notes that Brunson leads the entire league in fourth-quarter scoring at 9.3 PPG in these playoffs, and is second in clutch-time scoring at 4.3 PPG. Tonight at MSG, with a championship two wins away, those fourth-quarter numbers are the most important context for his points and combo lines. The crowd matters here — his clutch performance elevates in hostile environments and amplifies in home ones. Madison Square Garden for a potential 3-0 series lead is the biggest moment of his career.
Best Bet Summary: Brunson on FanDuel Tonight
The Covers expert's top Brunson prop for the third consecutive game — the value only grows. He shoots 37% from three at home vs. 30.6% on the road in these playoffs. Every Finals miss has come in San Antonio. He's attempted 8 threes in both Finals games confirming the volume. Models project 2.5+ tonight. At +120, this is the single best-value Brunson bet on the board.
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Bounced back to 7 in Game 2 after the 2-assist Game 1 outlier. Playoff average of 6.6 APG sits right at this line. Home environment means less survival-mode shooting and more orchestration. Plus money on his average output in his home building. Strong value.
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Even juice on a line his home averages project to clear by ~3 points (28.4 pts + 6.6 ast = ~35). Even a conservative night (24 pts, 8 ast) still hits 32. This captures both the scoring and playmaking upside without requiring either to be exceptional on its own. Cleanest combo bet on the board.
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All three legs are grounded in the same MSG home thesis: his 37% home three-point rate normalizes tonight, his more balanced game script generates more assists, and his home 28.4 PPG average clears the points line. These legs positively correlate — a fully unlocked Brunson at home hits all three simultaneously. The biggest game of the year. The biggest city in the world. Build this on FanDuel tonight.
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The +100 under is tempting given his 33.9% series FG and the Spurs' defensive success. But fading him at home in the biggest game of his career — with efficiency regression overdue and 1-on-1 coverage creating scoring opportunities — feels like the wrong side of this coin flip. The threes and assists props offer better-defined value.