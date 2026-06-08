Game 3 Tonight — 8:30 p.m. ET — Madison Square Garden NBA Finals 2026 · Jalen Brunson Props · FanDuel Sportsbook Jalen Brunson Props & Best Bets: NBA Finals Game 3 at MSG on FanDuel

✅ Series Lead NYK leads 2-0 Brunson: 25 PPG series | 33.9% FG / 25% from 3 | Q4: #1 scorer in playoffs at 9.3 PPG

Game 1 — June 3 · NYK 105–95 30 PTS | 13 in Q4 12-31 FG | 2-8 3PT | 2 ast (outlier) Game 2 — June 5 · NYK 105–104 20 PTS | Go-ahead FT w/ 9.5s left 7-25 FG | 1 made 3PT | 7 ast ✅

25.0 PPG Series 33.9% FG Series 4-16 3PT Series 9.3 Q4 PPG Playoffs 37% Home 3P% Playoffs

Jalen Brunson is 4-for-16 from three in this NBA Finals — shooting 25% from deep while the Spurs have held him to just 33.9% from the field across two games. Tonight at Madison Square Garden, everything changes. Brunson shoots 37% from three at home vs. 30.6% on the road in these playoffs — a massive split that makes Game 3 the moment the market has been waiting for. Here's the complete FanDuel prop breakdown.

The MSG Home Split: Why Game 3 Changes Everything

🏟️ At Home (MSG) — Playoffs 37% Three-Point Percentage ✈️ On The Road — Playoffs 30.6% Three-Point Percentage

The single most important number for Brunson's Game 3 prop board is that 6.4-percentage-point home/road three-point split. In the 2026 playoffs, Brunson shoots 37% from three at home compared to just 30.6% on the road. His entire Finals three-point cold streak — 4-for-16 (25%) — has come in San Antonio. Tonight he shoots at Madison Square Garden for the first time this postseason.

The Covers expert identified this as the defining variable for Game 3, noting that Brunson has been missing wide open looks from the perimeter and that "the trip to Madison Square Garden will help those triples drop tonight." His three-point volume has been high in both Finals games (8 attempts each), which means the conversion rate is the outlier, not the shot selection.

Three additional reasons Game 3 looks different for Brunson:

Spurs switching to 1-on-1 coverage: The Spurs double-teamed Brunson early in Games 1 and 2. Per ESPN/ABC7 analysis, they're shifting to more 1-on-1 coverage in Game 3 — which gives Brunson the isolation scoring opportunities he exploits best and should help his efficiency.

The Spurs double-teamed Brunson early in Games 1 and 2. Per ESPN/ABC7 analysis, they're shifting to more 1-on-1 coverage in Game 3 — which gives Brunson the isolation scoring opportunities he exploits best and should help his efficiency. MSG crowd energy: Brunson "needs to own the moment" at MSG. His 9.3 PPG fourth-quarter playoff average — the best in the entire 2026 postseason — is built on exactly these high-stakes moments.

Brunson "needs to own the moment" at MSG. His 9.3 PPG fourth-quarter playoff average — the best in the entire 2026 postseason — is built on exactly these high-stakes moments. Efficiency regression is overdue: FanDuel Research notes his 33.9% FG across two Finals games is "bound to improve eventually." Shooting nearly 34% from the field while still averaging 25 PPG through volume suggests the shot quality is there — the results have just been anomalous.

FanDuel Research notes his 33.9% FG across two Finals games is "bound to improve eventually." Shooting nearly 34% from the field while still averaging 25 PPG through volume suggests the shot quality is there — the results have just been anomalous. Spurs not doubling = more isolation wins: When the Spurs went 1-on-1 with Brunson late in Game 2, he scored the go-ahead free throws that won the game. One-on-one Brunson in a high-pressure moment is exactly the setup that has defined his postseason legacy.

The key number: Brunson has attempted 8 three-pointers in each of the first two Finals games — the volume is exactly right. His combined 4-for-16 (25%) from three in the Finals is far below his home postseason rate of 37%. Player projections for Game 3 from Covers range from 2.2 to 2.7 threes, with the majority of models at 2.5 or higher.

Brunson Full FanDuel Prop Board — Game 3

Prop Line Over Under G1 G2 Note Points 25.5 -125 +100 30 ✅ 20 ❌ At series avg 3-Pointers Made 2.5 +120 -160 2 ❌ 1 ❌ 37% home 3P% Assists 6.5 +112 -148 2 ❌ 7 ✅ Playoff avg: 6.6 Rebounds 3.5 +148 -200 3 — 3 — Exactly avg Points + Assists 31.5 -114 -114 32 ✅ 27 ❌ Even juice PRA 34.5 -108 -120 35 ✅ 30 ❌ Split 1-1 30+ Points — +172 — ✅ ❌ FanDuel special First Basket — +550 — — — Longshot

*All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of June 8, 2026. Lines subject to change — always confirm before wagering.

3-Pointers Over 2.5 (+120) — The Top Pick

Brunson — 3-Pointers Made Over 2.5 FanDuel · Game 3 · +120 +120 Series: 4-of-16 (25%) ❌❌ Home playoffs: 37% from 3 Away playoffs: 30.6% from 3 Attempts/game: 8 in each Finals game Covers expert: top Brunson pick G3 This is the top Brunson prop for Game 3 on FanDuel — and the third consecutive game we've been on this bet, with the value growing each time. Brunson shoots 37% from three at home vs. 30.6% on the road in these playoffs. Every single miss in the 2026 Finals has come in San Antonio. Tonight he comes home to MSG for the first time. The Covers.com expert specifically backed this for the third straight game, noting the shots are wide open — the conversions are the outlier. He attempted 8 threes in both Games 1 and 2, confirming the volume is consistently present. Player projection models range from 2.2 to 2.7 threes, with the majority at 2.5 or higher — meaning the +120 price represents genuine positive expected value. The Spurs' shift to 1-on-1 coverage on Brunson actually helps this prop. Double-teams force quick decisions and off-balance releases. When Stephon Castle is guarding Brunson 1-on-1, Brunson gets his normal rhythm on pull-up threes — the same shots he makes at 37% at home. At +120, this is the best individual Brunson bet on FanDuel tonight. ✅ Case For Over37% home 3P% vs. 30.6% road — his entire cold streak has come away from home. Volume confirmed (8 attempts each game). Covers expert's top G3 pick for the third straight game. Models project 2.5+. Spurs shifting to 1-on-1 = better rhythm. ❌ Case Against4-for-16 (25%) is now a 2-game Finals pattern. Castle has disrupted his rhythm regardless of defensive scheme. If Spurs defend the three-point line more aggressively tonight, his attempt volume drops. FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Brunson 3-Pointers Over 2.5 (+120) — NBA Finals Game 3 Bet Now → All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

Assists Over 6.5 (+112) — The Value Play

Brunson — Assists Over 6.5 FanDuel · Game 3 · +112 +112 G1: 2 assists ❌ (31-shot mode) G2: 7 assists ✅ Playoff APG: 6.6 Home: 28.4 PPG — balanced game Brunson bounced back with 7 assists in Game 2 — exactly the mean reversion predicted after his 2-assist Game 1 outlier. The line holds at 6.5 with the over at +112. His playoff average of 6.6 assists per game sits right at this line, and the home context strengthens the case: at MSG, Brunson doesn't need to force 31 shots — he orchestrates more and scores more efficiently, which means more kick-out passes becoming assists when teammates make shots. The Spurs' shift to 1-on-1 coverage is directly relevant here. When Castle traps or help-side defenders rotate, Brunson's instinct is to find the open man — that's how SGA averaged 8.9 assists against this same defense in the WCF. At +112, this is plus money on his exact playoff average in his home building. ✅ Case For OverBounced back to 7 in G2. Playoff APG of 6.6 right at this line. Home environment = more orchestration, less survival-mode shooting. Spurs' 1-on-1 scheme creates kick-out opportunities. +112 at plus money. ❌ Case AgainstOddsShark notes Brunson has failed to exceed 32.5 P+A in four of his last five games vs. top-10 defenses. If scoring comes via isolation tonight, assists naturally decrease. FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Brunson Assists Over 6.5 (+112) — NBA Finals Game 3 Bet Now → All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

Points Over 25.5 (-125) — The Debate

Brunson — Points Over 25.5 FanDuel · Game 3 · -125 Over / +100 Under -125 over G1: 30 pts ✅ G2: 20 pts ❌ Series avg: 25.0 PPG Home playoff avg: 28.4 PPG 30+ tonight: +172 The most genuinely contested Brunson prop for Game 3. The line sits at 25.5 — essentially his series average — with the over at -125 and the under at a noteworthy +100. The case for the over: Brunson averages 28.4 points per game at home in these playoffs — 3.4 points above this line. ABC7/ESPN predicts that the Spurs' shift to 1-on-1 coverage "should give him the chance to put some points on the board" and calls the over their Brunson prop pick for tonight. His 33.9% series shooting is "bound to improve eventually" and 56 total field goal attempts through two games confirms the volume is there for a big night. The case for the under: OddsShark notes he's failed to exceed 32.5 P+A in four of his last five games vs. top-10 defenses. The under at +100 means the market essentially sees this as a coin flip. Our recommendation: the threes (+120) and assists (+112) offer better-defined value — take a reduced unit on the points over if you play it at all. ✅ Case For OverHome playoff avg of 28.4 PPG clears 25.5 by nearly 3 points. Spurs switching to 1-on-1 = more scoring chances. FG regression overdue after 33.9% in two games. ESPN/ABC7's top Brunson pick. ❌ Case AgainstUnder at +100 is the market calling this a coin flip. Spurs held him to 20 in G2 via adjustments. Top-10 defense has limited his combined production in 4 of last 5 matchups. FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Brunson Points Over 25.5 (-125) — NBA Finals Game 3 Bet Now → All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

Combo Props: P+A and PRA

Points + Assists Over 31.5 (-114) — Even Juice, Strong Value

Brunson had 32 P+A in Game 1 (30+2) and 27 P+A in Game 2 (20+7) — splitting the series 1-1 on this line. At even juice (-114/-114), this is the market calling a coin flip. But his home playoff averages (28.4 PPG + 6.6 APG ≈ 35 combined) project well above 31.5. Even a conservative night (24 pts, 8 ast) hits 32. The cleanest combo bet on the board.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Brunson Pts+Ast Over 31.5 (-114) — NBA Finals Game 3

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All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

PRA Over 34.5 (-108) — Near-Even Value

Brunson had 35 PRA in Game 1 (30+3+2) and 30 PRA in Game 2 (20+3+7). The line is 34.5 at -108. At home, all three components should improve: more points (home avg), more assists (less survival-mode shooting), with rebounds consistently at 3 per game in both Finals games. Near even-money on a line he cleared in Game 1. Good value.

FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Brunson PRA Over 34.5 (-108) — NBA Finals Game 3

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Brunson to Score 30+ Points (+172) — Interesting Longshot

FanDuel Research flagged this as an interesting target, noting the Spurs' 1-on-1 switch "could result in a big scoring output." He scored 30 in Game 1 on the road at 38.7% shooting. At home with efficiency regression due, the +172 is a compelling small-unit flier.

The Q4 King Factor at MSG

👑 Brunson — 2026 Playoffs Fourth Quarter #1 Q4 scorer in playoffs 9.3 PPG in Q4 Clutch scoring: 4.3 PPG (2nd in league) G1: 13 of 30 pts in Q4 G2: Go-ahead FT with 9.5 seconds left Both Finals wins trace directly to Brunson's fourth-quarter performances. In Game 1 he scored 13 of his 30 points in the final 12 minutes — including the corner three with 1:02 left that gave the Knicks the lead. In Game 2 he made the go-ahead free throw with 9.5 seconds left after drawing the crucial Wembanyama foul to win 105-104. NBA.com notes that Brunson leads the entire league in fourth-quarter scoring at 9.3 PPG in these playoffs, and is second in clutch-time scoring at 4.3 PPG. Tonight at MSG, with a championship two wins away, those fourth-quarter numbers are the most important context for his points and combo lines. The crowd matters here — his clutch performance elevates in hostile environments and amplifies in home ones. Madison Square Garden for a potential 3-0 series lead is the biggest moment of his career.

Best Bet Summary: Brunson on FanDuel Tonight

✅ Top Pick · FanDuel Brunson 3-Pointers Over 2.5 — +120 The Covers expert's top Brunson prop for the third consecutive game — the value only grows. He shoots 37% from three at home vs. 30.6% on the road in these playoffs. Every Finals miss has come in San Antonio. He's attempted 8 threes in both Finals games confirming the volume. Models project 2.5+ tonight. At +120, this is the single best-value Brunson bet on the board. FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Brunson 3-Pointers Over 2.5 (+120) — NBA Finals Game 3 Bet Now → All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

🎯 Value Play · FanDuel Brunson Assists Over 6.5 — +112 Bounced back to 7 in Game 2 after the 2-assist Game 1 outlier. Playoff average of 6.6 APG sits right at this line. Home environment means less survival-mode shooting and more orchestration. Plus money on his average output in his home building. Strong value. FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Brunson Assists Over 6.5 (+112) — NBA Finals Game 3 Bet Now → All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

🎯 Value Play · FanDuel Brunson Points + Assists Over 31.5 — -114 Even juice on a line his home averages project to clear by ~3 points (28.4 pts + 6.6 ast = ~35). Even a conservative night (24 pts, 8 ast) still hits 32. This captures both the scoring and playmaking upside without requiring either to be exceptional on its own. Cleanest combo bet on the board. FanDuel Sportsbook Bet Brunson Pts+Ast Over 31.5 (-114) — NBA Finals Game 3 Bet Now → All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

💡 Same-Game Parlay · FanDuel Brunson 3PM Over 2.5 + Assists Over 6.5 + Points Over 25.5 All three legs are grounded in the same MSG home thesis: his 37% home three-point rate normalizes tonight, his more balanced game script generates more assists, and his home 28.4 PPG average clears the points line. These legs positively correlate — a fully unlocked Brunson at home hits all three simultaneously. The biggest game of the year. The biggest city in the world. Build this on FanDuel tonight. FanDuel Sportsbook Build Brunson Game 3 Same-Game Parlay — NBA Finals at MSG on FanDuel Bet Now → All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook · Subject to change · Must be 21+ · Please play responsibly

❌ Pass · FanDuel Points Under 25.5 (+100) The +100 under is tempting given his 33.9% series FG and the Spurs' defensive success. But fading him at home in the biggest game of his career — with efficiency regression overdue and 1-on-1 coverage creating scoring opportunities — feels like the wrong side of this coin flip. The threes and assists props offer better-defined value.

FAQ: Jalen Brunson Props & NBA Finals Game 3 Best Bets

What is the best Jalen Brunson prop bet for Game 3 on FanDuel? The best Brunson prop for Game 3 on FanDuel is 3-Pointers Made Over 2.5 at +120. Brunson shoots 37% from three at home in these playoffs vs. 30.6% on the road — every Finals miss has come in San Antonio. He's attempted 8 threes in both Finals games confirming the volume, and player projection models have him at 2.5+ tonight.

What is Brunson's home vs. road three-point split in the 2026 playoffs? Brunson shoots 37% from three at home vs. 30.6% on the road in the 2026 playoffs — a significant 6.4-percentage-point split. His entire three-point cold streak in the NBA Finals (4-for-16, 25%) has come in San Antonio. Tonight at MSG is his first home Finals game, making the three-point prop a compelling value play.

How is Brunson performing in the fourth quarter in these playoffs? Brunson leads the entire 2026 playoffs in fourth-quarter scoring at 9.3 points per game. Among players with at least five clutch-time games, he's second in scoring at 4.3 PPG. In the Finals: 13 of his 30 Game 1 points came in the fourth quarter, and he made the go-ahead free throw with 9.5 seconds left in Game 2 to win 105-104.

What defensive adjustment are the Spurs making for Brunson in Game 3? Per ESPN/ABC7 analysis, the Spurs are shifting from heavy double-team coverage on Brunson (used in Games 1 and 2) to more 1-on-1 coverage with Stephon Castle in Game 3. This should give Brunson more individual scoring opportunities and better rhythm on his pull-up three-pointers — the same shots he makes at 37% at home.

What are Brunson's full Game 3 prop lines on FanDuel? Key Brunson Game 3 FanDuel lines: Points Over 25.5 (-125), 3-Pointers Made Over 2.5 (+120), Assists Over 6.5 (+112), Points + Assists Over 31.5 (-114), PRA Over 34.5 (-108), and 30+ Points at +172. All odds subject to change — confirm at FanDuel before wagering.

What time does Game 3 tip off at MSG tonight? Game 3 tips off tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden in New York City, broadcast on ABC and ESPN. The Knicks are -130 moneyline favorites and -2.5 on the spread.