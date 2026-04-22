MLB Strikeout Props Today: 3 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Wednesday 4/22/26

Today's Top Strikeout Picks at a Glance

José Soriano Over 5.5 Strikeouts

Logan Gilbert Over 6.5 Strikeouts

Max Fried Under 5.5 Strikeouts

Within a given MLB slate, there are tons of strikeout props to sort through as there are lines posted for most of the day's starting pitchers.

We're here to help. In addition to our MLB projections, we'll have this strikeouts prop article each day.

Which MLB strikeout props seem to present the best value today in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds?

All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

What are the best home run props for today?

Today's Best MLB K Prop Picks

Jose Soriano - Strikeouts Jose Soriano Over Apr 22 7:08pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Soriano is the top over for me on today’s board. He enters 5-0 with a 0.28 ERA and 39 strikeouts, which is the biggest strikeout total among Wednesday’s listed starters. More importantly, he should pitch from ahead because the Angels have the clear starting-pitcher edge over Eric Lauer, whose ERA sits at 7.13. For MLB prop bets, that combination of elite current form and favorable game script is exactly what you want for a strikeout over as the Los Angeles Angels getting a lead should lead to a longer leash for Soriano.

Logan Gilbert - Strikeouts Logan Gilbert Over Apr 22 8:11pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Gilbert has 32 strikeouts already, and T-Mobile Park is one of the friendlier settings on the slate for a pitcher to work efficiently. His ERA is a bit inflated (4.03) compared to what we've come to expect from Gilbert, but the bat-missing ability is still there. The A's are the 11th-most K friendly team in baseball, too, so all the way around, it's a nice matchup.

Max Fried - Strikeouts Max Fried Under Apr 22 10:46pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

For an under, Fried is the best fit among today’s strikeout prop bets. He has pitched well with a 2.97 ERA and 23 strikeouts, but his swinging-strike rate is down to 8.2%. This game is set up more like a control-and-contact outing than a true chase-K spot as Fenway creates more volatility on balls in play. As a result, Fried to go under 5.5 Ks looks like a solid play.

Strikeout Prop Betting — Frequently Asked Questions

What is a strikeout prop bet? A strikeout prop bet is a wager on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher will record in a given game. FanDuel Sportsbook will set an over/under line — for example, 6.5 strikeouts — and you bet whether the pitcher will go over or under that number.

How do strikeout prop bets work? Sportsbooks post a strikeout total for a starting pitcher before each game. You pick either the over (more strikeouts than the line) or the under (fewer strikeouts than the line). The bet is typically settled on the pitcher's official strikeouts recorded, regardless of how long he stays in the game.

What stats should I look at for strikeout prop bets? The most important stats to research are the pitcher's strikeouts per nine innings (K/9), strikeout rate (K%), swinging strike rate (SwStr%), pitch counts and recent strikeout totals over his last several starts. You should also look at the opposing lineup's strikeout rate, as some teams swing and miss more than others.

What is swinging strike rate and why does it matter? Swinging strike rate (SwStr%) measures how often a pitcher generates swings and misses on all pitches thrown. It is one of the strongest predictors of strikeout performance.

Can I parlay strikeout props? Yes, FanDuel allows you to combine strikeout props with other player props or game markets into a parlay.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.