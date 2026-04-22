Home Run Props Today: 3 Best MLB Home Run Picks and Predictions for Wednesday 4/22/26

Today's Top Home Run Picks at a Glance

Matt Olson

Fernando Tatis Jr.

Ketel Marte

Across all of sports, few things are more exciting than the long ball.

That translates to the prop market, too, where each crack of the bat can get our heart pumping.

Using our MLB projections as a guide, which home run props stand out for today's MLB action?

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best Home Run Bets and Props

Braves at Nationals, 6:46 p.m. ET

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Matt Olson +290 View more odds in Sportsbook

Matt Olson has a nice matchup today against right-hander Zack Littell.

In 2025, Littell gave up 1.64 homers per nine and a 43.1% fly-ball rate to lefty bats. He's off to a rough start this season, too, recording a measly 15.7% strikeout rate while permitting an eye-popping 3.32 dingers per nine.

Olson is off to a really strong start this season, and so far in 2026, he's tagged righties for a .400 wOBA and 45.5% fly-ball rate. He's homered four times over his past 56 plate appearances, and once Littell exits, Olson will see a Washington Nationals bullpen that ranks fifth-worst in reliever xFIP this campaign.

Padres at Rockies, 8:41 p.m. ET

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Fernando Tatis Jr. +390 View more odds in Sportsbook

Fernando Tatis Jr. checks a lot of boxes tonight.

The venue is a resounding yes as he plays at Coors, and the matchup is a great one against Tomoyuki Sugano, a righty who has given up 1.73 jacks per nine to right-handed hitters in his career. Sugano has a career 15.9% K rate overall.

Tatis hasn't left the yard yet this season, but the dingers are coming. His expected wOBA is .384, and his hard-hit rate is 48.4%.

A Coors clash with Sugano might be just what Tatis needs to open his 2026 home run account.

White Sox at Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m. ET

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Ketel Marte +265 View more odds in Sportsbook

Ketel Marte has a long track record of mashing southpaws, and he's up against Anthony Kay today.

Kay's return to the bigs hasn't gone all that well so far this year as he's got a 5.08 SIERA and 15.4% K rate.

Marte can take advantage.

He tattooed lefties for a .377 wOBA and 41.8% fly-ball rate last season. At home versus left-handers in 2025, Marte launched five long balls in just 98 plate appearances en route to a .397 wOBA.

Marte is one of the top home run picks on the board tonight.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does +210 mean on an MLB home run prop bet?

A +210 line means a $100 bet returns $210 in profit if the player homers. You can bet any amount — a $10 bet at +210 returns $21 in profit. The number reflects the implied probability the sportsbook assigns to the event (roughly 32% for +210 odds).

What happens to my FanDuel HR prop if the player doesn't start?

FanDuel's policy is that a HR prop bet will not be voided if the player records at least one at-bat — even as a pinch hitter. If they don't get any at-bat, the bet is typically voided. Always check FanDuel's official terms before placing your wager.

Can I parlay home run props together on FanDuel?

Yes. FanDuel allows you to parlay multiple HR props as a standard parlay or as part of a Same Game Parlay (SGP) within a single game. All legs must win for the parlay to pay out.

What factors matter most when betting MLB home run props?

Some of the most important factors are: the hitter's recent HR rate and raw power profile, the opposing pitcher's home run rate allowed, ballpark dimensions and park factors, wind direction and game-time temperature, and batter-vs-pitcher handedness splits.

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Which home run props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.