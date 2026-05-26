Home Run Predictions Today: 3 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Dinger Tuesday, May 26, 2026

Today's Top Home Run Picks at a Glance

Mike Trout (+390)

Aaron Judge (+235)

Andy Pages (+440)

Mike Trout is taking on a struggling pitcher while Aaron Judge and Andy Pages have the platoon advantage against blah southpaws.

With the help of our MLB projections, here are the three home run props worth targeting on FanDuel Sportsbook.

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

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Best Home Run Bets: HR Props and Picks for Today

Angels at Tigers, 6:41 p.m. ET

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Mike Trout +390 View more odds in Sportsbook

Keider Montero is struggling this season, and that has me interested in the Los Angeles Angels' HR props, which leads me to Mike Trout.

Montero owns a 4.93 SIERA and 6.6% swinging-strike rate, so he's having a hard time missing bats. He's letting up a massive 56.1% fly-ball rate, and he's been lucky to allow just 1.09 dingers per nine as his homer-to-fly-ball rate of 7.2% is well below his 16.1% clip from the past two seasons.

Trout is having an excellent year, recording a .390 wOBA and .418 expected wOBA. He's hit 13 jacks, with 10 of those coming against RHPs. He's also been way more lethal on the road (.446 wOBA) than at home (.331). He can take advantage of this friendly matchup.

Yankees at Royals, 7:41 p.m. ET

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Aaron Judge +235 View more odds in Sportsbook

It's rare to see HR odds this short, but this is an awfully good spot today for Aaron Judge.

The New York Yankees' superstar is on the road against southpaw Bailey Falter. Falter finished 2025 with a 5.18 SIERA, with righty bats tagging him for a 43.8% hard-hit rate and 1.43 homers per nine. He's mostly worked out of the bullpen this season, and it hasn't gone well as he's permitted eight earned runs in 7.1 innings.

Judge has 17 bombs already along with a .423 expected wOBA. He's mauling lefties to the tune of a .419 wOBA, 51.5% hard-hit rate and five tanks in just 69 plate appearances.

Once Falter is out of the game, Judge will take his hacks versus a Kansas City Royals bullpen that ranks ninth-worst in reliever xFIP.

Rockies at Dodgers, 10:11 p.m. ET

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Andy Pages +440 View more odds in Sportsbook

Andy Pages is having a career-best year, and I like his matchup today against left-hander Kyle Freeland.

Pages has 11 homers and a .366 wOBA so far in 2026. That wOBA is a career-best mark by a mile, and Pages is also producing career-high clips in wRC+ and hard-hit rate. He has a .381 wOBA versus southpaws this season, and that puts him in a nice spot against Freeland.

Freeland is putting up some improved numbers, but with that said, his K rate is still just 19.4% this year while his SIERA stands at 4.21. Righty bats have tattooed him for a .406 wOBA, 47.0% hard-hit rate and 2.32 homers per nine innings.

Once Freeland departs, he'll turn it over to a Colorado Rockies bullpen that has the seventh-worst xFIP over the last 30 days.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does +210 mean on an MLB home run prop bet?

A +210 line means a $100 bet returns $210 in profit if the player homers. You can bet any amount — a $10 bet at +210 returns $21 in profit. The number reflects the implied probability the sportsbook assigns to the event (roughly 32% for +210 odds).

What happens to my FanDuel HR prop if the player doesn't start?

FanDuel's policy is that a HR prop bet will not be voided if the player records at least one at-bat — even as a pinch hitter. If they don't get any at-bat, the bet is typically voided. Always check FanDuel's official terms before placing your wager.

Can I parlay home run props together on FanDuel?

Yes. FanDuel allows you to parlay multiple HR props as a standard parlay or as part of a Same Game Parlay (SGP) within a single game. All legs must win for the parlay to pay out.

What factors matter most when betting MLB home run props?

Some of the most important factors are: the hitter's recent HR rate and raw power profile, the opposing pitcher's home run rate allowed, ballpark dimensions and park factors, wind direction and game-time temperature, and batter-vs-pitcher handedness splits.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.