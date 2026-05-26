MLB Player Props Today: 3 Best MLB Prop Bets for Tuesday, May 26, 2026

Top MLB Player Props at a Glance

Joey Cantillo Over 4.5 Strikeouts

Byron Buxton to Record 2+ Total Bases

Josh Naylor to Record 2+ Hits/Runs/RBI

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips each day -- from home runs to strikeouts to total bases and much more.

Here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as well as our MLB projections.

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

What are the top MLB home run picks for today?

MLB Player Prop Bets for Today

Nationals vs. Guardians, 6:11 p.m. ET

Joey Cantillo - Strikeouts Joey Cantillo Over May 26 10:11pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

My favorite Tuesday K prop comes in the day's first game as I like Joey Cantillo to notch at least five punchouts.

Cantillo has consistently shown that he can miss bats in his career, racking up a 12.2% swinging-strike rate across 190 MLB frames. He's been lights out versus lefty bats this season, holding them to a .264 wOBA and 24.3% hard-hit rate, and that matters a lot today as the Washington Nationals two best hitters -- James Wood and C.J. Abrams -- are left-handed hitters.

As a team, Washington is right around the league average in strikeout rate (21.7%) and walk rate (9.3%), so they're a fairly neutral matchup overall.

Cantillo got up to a season-high 98 pitches last time out and fanned six. The leash is pretty long, and his stuff is good enough to record at least five Ks today.

Twins vs. White Sox, 7:41 p.m. ET

To Record 2+ Total Bases To Record 2+ Total Bases Byron Buxton -130 View more odds in Sportsbook

Byron Buxton has a mouth-watering matchup tonight versus Sean Burke.

Burke is struggling to miss bats (8.5% swinging-strike rate), and right-handed hitters have tagged him for a 47.8% fly-ball rate.

Buxton has mashed his way to a .386 wOBA so far this season, and he's killing it in righty-righty matchups, producing a .423 wOBA and 63.2% fly-ball rate in the split.

Once Burke is out of the game, the good matchups can keep coming as the Chicago White Sox rank sixth-worst in reliever xFIP.

With the power and speed to get two bases in one swing, Buxton is an appealing target in this market, and he can take advantage of the superb matchup.

Mariners vs. A's, 9:41 p.m. ET

Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Josh Naylor -145 View more odds in Sportsbook

Josh Naylor gets a huge park-factor bump today in Sacramento, and I'm backing him to total at least two H/R/RBI.

The A's are starting veteran Luis Severino. A righty, Severino has pitched to a 4.47 SIERA since the start of 2025. He's struggled mightily at homer-happy Sutter Health Park, giving up a .391 wOBA at home this season. He's also having a tough time with lefty bats, permitting a .372 wOBA in the split.

Naylor owns a 42.1% hard-hit rate with the platoon advantage, and given that his home stadium is an elite venue for pitchers, Naylor should be very excited to hit at one of the best parks for offense.

Last night, Naylor went 2 for 5 with two runs and an RBI in the first game of the series, and he's registered a combined 18 H/R/RBI over his previous eight games.

MLB Prop Bets -- Frequently Asked Questions

What are MLB player prop bets?

MLB player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes tied to individual players during a game — not on which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher records, whether a shortstop gets a hit, or how many total bases an outfielder accumulates.

Because they are isolated to a single player's performance, props let you apply focused knowledge about matchups, recent form, and ballpark conditions rather than predicting the full game result.

What types of MLB player props are available?

FanDuel offers a wide menu of MLB props. The most common categories include:

Pitcher strikeouts

Batter hits

Home runs

Total bases

RBIs

Stolen bases

Pitcher outs recorded

How do MLB player prop bet odds work?

MLB prop odds use the standard American (moneyline) format. A negative number shows how much you must wager to profit $100. A positive number shows how much a $100 bet returns in profit.

-110 odds — bet $110 to win $100

+130 odds — bet $100 to win $130

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What does "total bases" mean as a prop bet?

The total bases prop counts the bases a batter earns from hits in a single game:

Single = 1 base

Double = 2 bases

Triple = 3 bases

Home run = 4 bases

Walks, hit-by-pitches, and stolen bases do not count. A typical total bases line is set at 1.5 or 2.5. Betting over 1.5 means you need at least a double, or two singles.

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Which player props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.