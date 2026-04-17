MLB Strikeout Props Today: 3 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Friday 4/17/26

Today's Top Strikeout Picks at a Glance

Tyler Glasnow Over 7.5 Strikeouts

Cam Schlittler Over 5.5 Strikeouts

Chris Bassitt Under 3.5 Strikeouts

Within a given MLB slate, there are tons of strikeout props to sort through as there are lines posted for most of the day's starting pitchers.

We're here to help. In addition to our MLB projections, we'll have this strikeouts prop article each day.

Which MLB strikeout props seem to present the best value today in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds?

All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

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Today's Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets

Best Bet #1 — Tyler Glasnow Over 7.5 Strikeouts

Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies | 8:41 p.m. ET

Tyler Glasnow - Strikeouts Tyler Glasnow Over Apr 18 12:41am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

2026 Stats:

K/9: 11.1 through 3 starts

Season Average: 7.3 strikeouts per game

2026 ERA: 3.00 | xERA: 2.15

FanDuel Line: Over/Under 7.5 Ks | Over -114

Step-by-Step Analysis:

Elite Strikeout Profile Carrying Over From 2025. Tyler Glasnow is operating as a legitimate ace for the Los Angeles Dodgers, posting an 11.1 K/9 through three starts with a 2.15 xERA that confirms his surface numbers are backed by elite underlying contact suppression. His 2026 K/9 places him in the top tier of all MLB starters, and his four-seam fastball paired with a devastating curveball gives him two legitimate put-away pitches against any lineup configuration. Colorado Is a Great Matchup. The Colorado Rockies enter today as one of the most swing-happy, contact-deficient lineups in baseball. Glasnow will face a Colorado lineup that has been demolished by power right-handers all season, with a K rate vs. RHP that ranks among the worst in the NL. Can Conquer Coors Field. While Coors Field suppresses breaking ball movement slightly due to altitude, Glasnow's primary strikeout weapons — his fastball's vertical movement and his hammer curveball — figure to be less affected by altitude than sliders and sinkers. His strikeout rate at Coors in prior career starts has remained consistently above his season average. Current Form Is Outstanding. Through three starts, Glasnow has been exactly the pitcher the Dodgers signed to an elite contract. His 3.00 ERA and 2.15 xERA tell the story of a healthy, fully operational power arm. Workload Projection Supports Volume. Glasnow has historically gone 6-plus innings when healthy. In a game where the Dodgers are heavy favorites, I expect him to work deep enough to accumulate the volume needed to clear 7.5.

Best Bet #2 — Cam Schlittler Over 5.5 Strikeouts

New York Yankees vs. Kansas City Royals | 7:05 PM ET

Cam Schlittler - Strikeouts Cam Schlittler Over Apr 17 11:06pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

2026 Stats:

K/9: 12.4 through 21.2 innings

Season Average: 7.5 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

FanDuel Line: Over/Under 5.5 Ks | Over -128

Step-by-Step Analysis:

Schlittler Has Been a Revelation in 2026. The young New York Yankees right-hander has emerged as one of the most exciting strikeout arms in the American League, posting a remarkable 12.4 K/9 through 21.2 innings across four starts. His season average of 7.5 strikeouts per game is not just above today's 5.5 line — it is nearly two full strikeouts per outing above it. Kansas City Lacks Power. The Royals rank 25th in MLB in batting average (.221) and 26th in slugging (.344). Their lineup has been held to two runs or fewer in a majority of their recent games, and Bobby Witt Jr. — their most dangerous hitter — has been producing well but cannot carry an entire lineup. Schlittler should have success and be able to rack up innings, giving him more chances for Ks. An Elite Ceiling. While the -152 juice isn't that fun, Schlittler has proven to be an emerging strikeout monster, which he first showed in last season's playoffs. His 17.3% swinging-strike rate is an elite mark.

Best Bet #3 — Chris Bassitt Under 3.5 Strikeouts

Baltimore Orioles vs. Cleveland Guardians | 6:11 PM ET

Chris Bassitt - Strikeouts Chris Bassitt Under Apr 17 10:11pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

2026 Stats:

ERA: 9.00 | xERA: 6.48

K/9: Just 4.0 through his 2026 starts

Step-by-Step Analysis:

Bassitt Is Struggling. A 9.00 ERA would be alarming enough, but Bassitt's 6.48 xERA makes clear this is not all bad luck — he is genuinely struggling with both command and stuff in 2026. As for strikeouts: his K/9 has fallen to just 4.0 for the season. Cleveland Is a Tough Matchup for Ks. The Cleveland Guardians are one of the most disciplined offensive teams in the American League. They work counts, chase sparingly, and take advantage of pitchers who cannot command the strike zone. Against Bassitt's current stuff, Cleveland should be able to foul off pitches, take walks, and make lots of contact. He's Not Missing Many Bats. At 4.0 K/9, Bassitt is barely on pace for 4 strikeouts in a full six-inning outing. Given that Cleveland's lineup is one of the harder ones for a struggling pitcher to punch out, and given that Bassitt risks a short outing if he gives up runs early, the under looks like the way to go.

Strikeout Prop Betting — Frequently Asked Questions

What is a strikeout prop bet? A strikeout prop bet is a wager on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher will record in a given game. FanDuel Sportsbook will set an over/under line — for example, 6.5 strikeouts — and you bet whether the pitcher will go over or under that number.

How do strikeout prop bets work? Sportsbooks post a strikeout total for a starting pitcher before each game. You pick either the over (more strikeouts than the line) or the under (fewer strikeouts than the line). The bet is typically settled on the pitcher's official strikeouts recorded, regardless of how long he stays in the game.

What stats should I look at for strikeout prop bets? The most important stats to research are the pitcher's strikeouts per nine innings (K/9), strikeout rate (K%), swinging strike rate (SwStr%), pitch counts and recent strikeout totals over his last several starts. You should also look at the opposing lineup's strikeout rate, as some teams swing and miss more than others.

What is swinging strike rate and why does it matter? Swinging strike rate (SwStr%) measures how often a pitcher generates swings and misses on all pitches thrown. It is one of the strongest predictors of strikeout performance.

Can I parlay strikeout props? Yes, FanDuel allows you to combine strikeout props with other player props or game markets into a parlay.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.