2026 World Cup Group B Preview: Predictions, Betting Odds, Best Bets

The 2026 World Cup kicks off on June 11th, and it is going to be a massive event.

FanDuel Sportsbook is offering a plethora of World Cup odds -- from World Cup Golden Boot odds to USA World Cup odds to World Cup group odds.

Let's dive into Group B and check out the betting odds as well as a best bet.

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup Group B Overview, Betting Odds

Team Odds Switzerland -125 Canada +200 Bosnia & Herzegovina +500 Qatar +3000

Group B features co-host Canada, Switzerland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Qatar. Switzerland arrives as the technical favorite with a flawless qualifying campaign and six consecutive World Cup appearances, while Canada enters with home-field advantage and legitimate ambitions to advance. Bosnia and Herzegovina stunned Italy in UEFA playoff penalties to secure their second-ever World Cup berth, making them a dangerous wildcard. Qatar, returning after a disappointing 2022 campaign and dealing with preparation complications due to regional conflicts, enters as clear underdogs. This group has significant upset potential, with three teams capable of advancing from the middle spots.

World Cup Group B Odds, Schedule

Matchday 1 -- Friday-Saturday, June 12-13

Match Favorite Draw Underdog Canada vs Bosnia (3 p.m. ET, Fri) Canada -120 +300 Bosnia +330 Qatar vs Switzerland (3 p.m. ET, Sat) Switzerland -210 +380 Qatar +650

Matchday 2 -- Thursday, June 18

Match Favorite Draw Underdog Switzerland vs Bosnia (3 p.m. ET) Switzerland -180 +350 Bosnia +480 Canada vs Qatar (6 p.m. ET) Canada -140 +320 Qatar +420

Matchday 3 -- Wednesday, June 24

Match Favorite Draw Underdog Canada vs Switzerland (9 p.m. ET) Switzerland -110 +320 Canada +360 Bosnia vs Qatar (9 p.m. ET) Bosnia -140 +310 Qatar +430

Switzerland World Cup Preview

The Nati represent the most complete and experienced team in Group B—their sixth consecutive World Cup appearance underscores consistency at the sport's highest level. Switzerland executed a flawless qualifying campaign and boasts the most technically gifted squad in the group, built around elite European talent. Granit Xhaka remains the midfield orchestrator after years of proving himself in competitive international environments, while Yann Sommer provides goalkeeping stability and Manuel Akanji anchors the defense from central defense. Switzerland's tournament history shows they consistently reach the knockout stage but haven't advanced past the Round of 16 since 1954. Their weakness isn't tactical—it's that they routinely face superior opponents in elimination rounds. Against this Group B field, however, they're positioned to dominate possession, control tempo, and manufacture scoring chances through their passing sequences. They should be favored in most projections.

Canada World Cup Preview

Canada carries the burden and blessing of home-field advantage as co-hosts. They'll play all three group matches on home soil—two in Toronto and one in Vancouver—with passionate crowds providing tangible support. That said, the reality of Group B suggests Canada will struggle to advance. Head coach Jesse Marsch has assembled the best player pool in Canadian history, anchored by Juventus forward Jonathan David and young midfielder Stephen Eustáquio, but depth remains questionable relative to Switzerland. Alphonso Davies, their star left-back and the emotional heart of the team, entered in hamstring trouble and may miss the opening match. Canada qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and reached the group stage before elimination; they're aiming to replicate that or improve. The home advantage could produce results, but technical quality gaps against Switzerland are real. They'll likely battle Bosnia for second place, with qualification possible but not probable.

Bosnia and Herzegovina World Cup Preview

Bosnia and Herzegovina completed a stunning upset by eliminating Italy on penalty kicks in the UEFA playoff final—a result that reverberates through this group. They enter as legitimate contenders despite lower FIFA rankings, carrying momentum and belief. The squad leans heavily on veteran striker Edin Džeko, the 40-year-old former Manchester City forward who remains the team's most reliable attacking threat with six qualifying goals. Beyond Džeko, Bosnia's squad is younger and inexperienced at the World Cup level, which creates volatility. They're built on organization, set-piece threat, and the psychological edge of having just defeated a World Cup heavyweight. Group B presents a genuine opportunity: if they can avoid an early loss to Canada and steal something from either Qatar or Switzerland, they create a path to advancement. The gap between Bosnia and the favorites is smaller than rankings suggest.

Qatar World Cup Preview

Qatar's preparation for this tournament has been complicated by regional conflicts that forced cancellation of high-profile friendly matches against Argentina and Serbia. Instead of competitive tune-ups, coach Julen Lopetegui—appointed in May 2025 and inheriting a squad that underperformed at their home 2022 World Cup—ran training camps with limited external competition. The national team hasn't played a competitive fixture since December 2025, when they were knocked out of the Arab Cup at home with losses to Palestine and Tunisia. That's a significant preparation deficit. At 55th in the FIFA rankings, Qatar arrive as clear underdogs. Winger Akram Afif provides individual quality, but the collective is stretched to compete with Canada, Bosnia, or Switzerland. Group B looks like a learning tournament for Qatar; advancement would constitute a major upset.

Group B World Cup Best Bet

While Switzerland is the rightful favorite to win the group, my favorite play in Group B centers on Canada to finish second in the group.

Home Advantage Reality

Home nations have historically outperformed expectations at the World Cup when they're genuinely competitive squads. Canada isn't an elite team, but they're not helpless, either. Playing all three group matches in Canada (Toronto and Vancouver) with 36,000-capacity BMO Field and Vancouver's BC Place energized behind them provides measurable advantage. Switzerland will play in neutral US venues; Bosnia will navigate international travel; Qatar faces an away tournament against more well-resourced opposition. Canada's crowd advantage is real and compounds over three matches. Additionally, Jesse Marsch's team showed they belong at this level by qualifying from a tough CONCACAF qualifying group and reaching 2022.

The Matchups

Canada's path to getting second likely runs through getting points vs Bosnia and/or Qatar. If Canada can take three points from their opening match against Bosnia at home, they're in strong position for the final two matches. Bosnia enters with less World Cup experience despite eliminating Italy; Canada's home crowd could swing that match. From there, even a draw against Qatar or Switzerland advances Canada as one of the group's top two teams. The fear for me is that Canada could win the group, which is listed at +170 odds, but ultimately, I think they finish second and am intrigued by the +135 odds.

Who will lead the 2026 World Cup in goals? Here's the Golden Boot odds for 2026 as well as our Golden Boot picks and best bets.

Check out all of our 2026 World Cup content.

World Cup FAQ

When does the World Cup start?

The first match is June 11th. It pits Mexico versus South Africa at 3 p.m. ET.

Who does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans' three group-stage matches are against Paraguay (June 12), Australia (June 19) and Turkey (June 25th).

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 on FanDuel Sportsbook, followed by France at +580 and England at +600.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.