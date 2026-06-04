2026 World Cup Group D Preview: Predictions, Betting Odds, Best Bets

The 2026 World Cup kicks off on June 11th, and it is going to be a massive event.

FanDuel Sportsbook is offering a plethora of World Cup odds -- from World Cup Golden Boot odds to USA World Cup odds to World Cup group odds.

Let's dive into Group D and check out the betting odds as well as a best bet.

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup Group D Overview, Betting Odds

USA: +125

+125 Türkiye: +175

+175 Paraguay: +400

+400 Australia: +850

Group D represents one of the 2026 World Cup's most competitive and unpredictable groups, with all four teams carrying legitimate advancement scenarios. The United States enters as co-hosts and slight favorites, but Turkey's high-end talent, Paraguay's defensive discipline and tournament experience, and Australia's workmanlike resilience all pose genuine threats. Unlike many World Cup groups where the hierarchy is clear, Group D feels mostly wide open—three different teams could plausibly win it depending on match results and form trajectories. The USA's home advantage provides tangible benefit, but the final matchday on June 25 will likely feature dramatic qualification scenarios playing simultaneously.

United States World Cup Preview

The USMNT enters as the tournament's least experienced contender but enjoys significant home advantage playing in Los Angeles, Seattle, and back to Los Angeles. Coach Mauricio Pochettino has assembled arguably the most talented American squad ever, headlined by Christian Pulisic (AC Milan), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Sergiño Dest, Folarin Balogun, and a developing core of young European-based talent. The concern is depth and consistency against organized defensive schemes. Pochettino's team showed promise in qualification and recent friendlies, but March tune-ups against Belgium (5-2 loss) and Portugal (2-0 loss) exposed defensive vulnerabilities. At home, the USMNT will be favored in matches but faces a compressed schedule with limited rest between fixtures. They're the favorites to win the group, but executing at home under pressure is a unique burden. American fans will expect advancement; anything less will be considered disappointing.

Turkey World Cup Preview

Turkey returns to the World Cup after a 24-year absence, their last appearance ending with a third-place finish in 2002. Coach Vincenzo Montella inherits a talented attacking generation spearheaded by two young stars: Arda Güler (Real Madrid, 21 years old) and Kenan Yıldız (Juventus, 21 years old), who leads Turkey in goals. The squad also features quality midfielders like Hakan Calhanoglu and fullback Ferdi Kadıoğlu. Turkey's attacking potential is legitimate and could trouble any opponent, but their recent qualification path—winning the UEFA playoff through penalty shootout over Romania—suggests they were fortunate to reach the tournament. At +175 to win the group, Turkey is an appealing bet if the young stars perform at World Cup level. They'll compete for top two, but consistency and defensive organization remain questions. Group D is wide open, and Turkey's talent profile keeps them fully in the conversation.

Paraguay World Cup Preview

Paraguay qualified as the sixth-best team in CONMEBOL through discipline, defensive organization, and grit. Coach Gustavo Alfaro built a team that conceded just 10 goals in qualifying and won critical matches against Brazil and Argentina—results that carry significance. The problem is Paraguay's attack is among the tournament's weakest. They scored just 14 goals in qualifying and lack high-caliber attacking talent. This is a team built on avoiding defeat rather than winning games convincingly. Their path to advancement relies on grinding out draws or low-scoring wins against teams they can defend effectively. Against the attacking talent of USA and Turkey, Paraguay will sit deep, compact, and look to transition quickly. At +400 to win the group, they're underdogs, but their qualifying achievements and Alfaro's proven tactical sophistication should not be dismissed.

Australia World Cup Preview

Australia arrives as six-time World Cup participants with recent knockout round experience (Round of 16 in 2006 and 2022). The Socceroos are known for physical resilience, set-piece threat, and the ability to stay competitive against stronger opposition through organization and work rate. Coach Tony Popovic's team reached the Asian Cup semifinals and qualified as one of the AFC's top teams. However, Australia's squad lacks the individual attacking talent of USA or Turkey, placing them as likely third or fourth in the group. They'll compete through defensive structure and hope to generate scoring opportunities from transitions and dead-ball situations. At +850 to win the group, Australia's odds reflect realistic chances to qualify—they could upset one opponent and grab a crucial draw, but winning the group would require ideal circumstances. Nevertheless, Australian resilience could secure advancement as one of the group's top-two teams if results break their way.

World Cup Group D Odds, Schedule

Matchday 1 - Friday-Saturday, June 12-13

Match Favorite Draw Underdog USA vs Paraguay (9 p.m. ET, Fri) USA +105 +220 Paraguay +290 Australia vs Turkey (12 a.m. ET, Sat) Turkey -105 +280 Australia +310

Matchday 2 -- Friday, June 19

Match Favorite Draw Underdog USA vs Australia (3 p.m. ET) USA -125 +300 Australia +380 Turkey vs Paraguay (12 a.m. ET, Sat) Turkey -110 +310 Paraguay +360

Matchday 3 -- Thursday, June 25

Match Favorite Draw Underdog Turkey vs USA (10 p.m. ET) USA -120 +320 Turkey +380 Paraguay vs Australia (10 p.m. ET) Paraguay -105 +310 Australia +330

Group D World Cup Best Bet

While the USA is favored, I think this group is pretty open, which pushes me to back Turkey to win Group D. Turkey's young attacking talent, recent qualification experience, and position in a wide-open group creates a strong case for advancement.

Attacking Talent vs Group Mediocrity

Turkey boasts more elite attacking talent than any team in Group D except potentially the USA. Kenan Yıldız led Juventus in goals this season; Arda Güler is a Real Madrid regular at just 21 years old; Calhanoglu provides midfield dynamism. Against Paraguay's weak attack and Australia's defensive-minded approach, Turkey's ability to generate scoring chances is a significant advantage. Neither Paraguay nor Australia possess attacking players capable of matching Turkey's threat level. The USA are superior overall, but this group lacks elite defending—all four teams should be capable of scoring goals. Turkey's attacking profile gives them an edge in head-to-head matchups against everyone except the USA.

No Clear Hierarchy

Unlike many World Cup groups, Group D lacks a dominant favorite. At +125, the USA are only slight favorites despite home advantage. That proximity of odds across the group indicates genuine uncertainty. Turkey at +175 catches my eye due to their top-end talent as they boast players with true difference-making ability.

Who will lead the 2026 World Cup in goals? Here's the Golden Boot odds for 2026 as well as our Golden Boot picks and best bets.

Check out all of our 2026 World Cup content.

World Cup FAQ

When does the World Cup start?

The first match is June 11th. It pits Mexico versus South Africa at 3 p.m. ET.

Who does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans' three group-stage matches are against Paraguay (June 12), Australia (June 19) and Turkey (June 25th).

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 on FanDuel Sportsbook, followed by France at +580 and England at +600.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.