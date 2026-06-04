2026 World Cup Group A Preview: Predictions, Betting Odds, Best Bets

The 2026 World Cup kicks off on June 11th, and it is going to be a massive event.

FanDuel Sportsbook is offering a plethora of World Cup odds -- from World Cup Golden Boot odds to USA World Cup odds to World Cup group odds.

Let's dive into Group A and check out the betting odds as well as a best bet.

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup Group A Overview, Betting Odds

Team Odds Mexico -110 Czechia +330 South Korea +350 South Africa +1200

Group A features co-host Mexico, South Africa, South Korea, and Czechia. Mexico headlines as the overwhelming favorite with home-field advantage at Estadio Azteca, while Czechia and South Korea shape up as the likely contenders for second place. South Africa enters as significant underdogs but could create chaos with a hot streak. The group kicks off with Mexico's opening match against South Africa on June 11—the first game of the entire tournament.

World Cup Group A Odds, Schedule

Matchday 1 -- Thursday, June 11

Match Favorite Draw Underdog Mexico vs South Africa (3 p.m. ET) Mexico -240 +700 South Africa +750 South Korea vs Czechia (10 p.m. ET) South Korea -110 +300 Czechia +320

Matchday 2 -- Thursday, June 18

Match Favorite Draw Underdog Czechia vs South Africa (12 p.m. ET) Czechia -140 +330 South Africa +450 Mexico vs South Korea (11 p.m. ET) Mexico -180 +400 South Korea +550

Matchday 3 -- Wednesday, June 24

Match Favorite Draw Underdog Czechia vs Mexico (9 p.m. ET) Mexico -160 +380 Czechia +450 South Africa vs South Korea (9 p.m. ET) South Korea -130 +320 South Africa +400

Mexico World Cup Preview

El Tri arrives as the clear favorites with hosting duties and a squad featuring talent from Liga MX, MLS, and European leagues. Captain Edson Álvarez anchors the midfield after returning from ankle surgery, providing the defensive screening and possession reliability Mexico will need. Playing all three group matches at home—two at Estadio Azteca and one in Guadalajara—gives Mexico an enormous crowd advantage that few teams can match. The pressure of performing as co-hosts is real, but anything short of advancing from this group would be considered a failure. Historical context: Mexico hasn't progressed past the Round of 16 in seven consecutive World Cups and failed to advance from the group stage in 2022, making redemption a legitimate storyline.

South Korea World Cup Preview

The Taegeuk Warriors bring elite individual talent that punches above their profile. Son Heung-min remains world-class when healthy, while Paris Saint-Germain's Lee Kang-In and Bayern Munich's Kim Min-Jae provide quality throughout the squad. Under coach Hong Myung-Bo—their legendary former captain—South Korea topped the AFC qualifiers with 22 points and a +17 goal differential, demonstrating consistency and cohesion. They went unbeaten in qualifying and should be competitive in every match. The challenge is converting that talent into results against stronger opponents; they'll likely need a second-place finish to advance, making the Mexico clash critical.

Czechia World Cup Preview

Czech Republic operates as a physical, direct side with legitimate World Cup pedigree—they made the Euro 2020 semifinals and consistently produces defensive organization. They're not glamorous but are tactically disciplined and dangerous on set pieces. Ranked 36th in FIFA's world rankings but trending upward, Czechia will rely on defensive solidity and efficiency in transition. Expected to battle South Korea for second place, their fate hinges on avoiding early losses and finding efficacy in matches where they'll sit deeper and look to capitalize on chances. A Europa League-side mentality could serve them well in a tight group.

South Africa World Cup Preview

South Africa are the clear underdogs facing a formidable task to advance. Ranked 57th globally, they're the weakest team in Group A on paper and will be heavy road underdogs in most matchups. However, they possess MLS representation (goalkeeper Ricardo Goss with Siwele, defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi with Chicago Fire) and domestic strength from the PSL. They've appeared just twice at the World Cup and failed to advance from the group stage on their only hosting duty in 2010—a sobering benchmark. Value bettors should monitor them for live-betting opportunities, as they'll be heavy underdogs but could steal a result with proper gameplan execution and clinical finishing.

Group A World Cup Best Bet

While Mexico is the rightful favorite, the value play in Group A is South Korea to advance as runners-up. At +210 odds, they offer compelling value relative to their actual tournament odds and current form. Here's the analytical case:

South Korea's AFC qualifying campaign was dominant. They finished first in their group with 22 points from eight matches, posting a +17 goal differential and going unbeaten. That consistency matters—it's not a flashy run but a reliable one. Compare that to Czechia's qualifying path (which was more competitive in UEFA) and South Africa's 57th ranking, and the gap in recent form becomes clear. Son Heung-min, despite being 28, remains in peak form at Tottenham, and Lee Kang-In has elevated his game at PSG. They're not the flashiest squad, but they're cohesive and well-coached under Hong Myung-Bo.

South Korea faces Czechia on Matchday 1—a match that could go either way. If they win or draw, they're in strong position. Mexico will likely beat South Africa and potentially Czechia, meaning South Korea probably secures second place by out-performing Czechia over the three matches. Even if Mexico sweeps (which isn't guaranteed), the runner-up spot is South Korea's to lose. Czechia has quality but less proven consistency; South Korea's balanced approach and elite midfield playmaking should edge them out.

At +210, you're being asked to believe South Korea finishes 2nd. Given their proven qualifying performance, individual talent, and the soft landing of not facing a genuine third-power elite team, +210 is a fair price for the upside. Czechia sits at the same +210, making this close, but South Korea's superior form and elite individual contributors tip the scales. This is a group where the 2nd and 3rd place finishers are genuinely uncertain, and South Korea's profile as a disciplined, organized squad with genuine talent gives them an edge in that competition.

Who will lead the 2026 World Cup in goals? Here's the Golden Boot odds for 2026 as well as our Golden Boot picks and best bets.

Check out all of our 2026 World Cup content.

World Cup FAQ

When does the World Cup start?

The first match is June 11th. It pits Mexico versus South Africa at 3 p.m. ET.

Who does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans' three group-stage matches are against Paraguay (June 12), Australia (June 19) and Turkey (June 25th).

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 on FanDuel Sportsbook, followed by France at +580 and England at +600.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? Bet $5 and get $50 for 7 days. Get $350 in Bonus Bets guaranteed when you bet $5 every day for 7 days. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which soccer bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's soccer odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.