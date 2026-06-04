2026 World Cup Group C Preview: Predictions, Betting Odds, Best Bets

The 2026 World Cup kicks off on June 11th, and it is going to be a massive event.

FanDuel Sportsbook is offering a plethora of World Cup odds -- from World Cup Golden Boot odds to USA World Cup odds to World Cup group odds.

Let's dive into Group C and check out the betting odds as well as a best bet.

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup Group C Overview, Betting Odds

Brazil: -350

-350 Morocco: +350

+350 Scotland: +950

+950 Haiti: +12500

Group C features one of the tournament's most intriguing dynamics: five-time champions Brazil are the overwhelming favorite, but 2022 semifinalists Morocco arrive with genuine credentials to challenge. Scotland return to the World Cup for the first time since 1998, ending a 28-year absence with momentum from recent qualifying. Haiti return for just their second-ever World Cup appearance, making their 52-year gap since 1974 one of sport's longest droughts. On paper, Brazil should cruise to the group win, but Morocco's defensive discipline and transition speed have troubled elite teams before. The June 13 Brazil-Morocco clash will likely determine the group winner, while Scotland and Haiti battle for scraps.

Brazil World Cup Preview

Brazil arrives as the tournament's headliner, featuring one of soccer's deepest attacking rosters with Vinicius Júnior, Raphinha, Neymar, Endrick, and Gabriel Martinelli. Carlo Ancelotti took over as coach just prior to the tournament in May 2025. The concern is real: Brazil finished fifth in CONMEBOL qualifying with 28 points, their worst position ever, posting a concerning defensive record with 17 goals allowed in 18 matches. That's the second-worst defensive record among the six CONMEBOL qualifiers. Ancelotti has publicly stated Brazil will prioritize defensive stability and counterattack efficiency rather than their traditional attacking dominance, signaling recognition of defensive vulnerabilities. Brand recognition and attacking talent keep them as the tournament favorites, but their qualifying struggles and defensive frailties suggest they could be vulnerable to organized, disciplined opposition like Morocco. Against Haiti and Scotland, Brazil should dominate, but the group winner will likely be determined by the Brazil-Morocco clash on June 13.

Morocco World Cup Preview

Morocco's 2022 World Cup semifinal run demonstrated they belong among elite company. They arrive at 2026 with a new coach—Mohamed Ouahbi replaced Walid Regragui in March 2026—and won all eight of their qualifying matches, an impressive qualifying record. The Atlas Lions are built on defensive discipline, quick transitions, and set-piece execution. Achraf Hakimi remains world-class, while Brahim Díaz and Youssef En-Nesyri provide quality in midfield and attack. Against Brazil's vulnerable defense, Morocco's transition speed could be dangerous. They thrive when sitting compact and exploiting spaces on the break. The challenge is that against Scotland and Haiti, Morocco will face opponents who may crowd the box and limit their space. Their path to advancement is clear—they need to avoid losing to Brazil and take full points from the remaining two matches. At +350 to win the group, they offer interesting value if they can steal a result from the opening Brazil clash.

Scotland World Cup Preview

Scotland's return to the World Cup after 28 years carries genuine emotional weight. Steve Clarke's side qualified from a UEFA group ahead of Denmark and Greece, showing competitive capacity. They bring recent major tournament experience from Euro 2020 and Euro 2024, though without victories in those campaigns. Scotland's strength is their organization and discipline—they'll sit compact and look to frustrate opponents. They lack elite attacking talent, making them a team that competes through structure and set pieces rather than individual quality. Their best-case scenario involves a strong opening against Haiti, a draw or sneaky win against Morocco (if Morocco overlook them tactically), and a respectable loss to Brazil that keeps goal difference favorable. At +950 to win the group, Scotland is a long shot, but reaching the Round of 32 as one of the group's top two or three teams is realistic given the expanded format.

Haiti World Cup Preview

Haiti's qualification represents a remarkable achievement—returning to the World Cup for the first time since 1974, ending a 52-year absence. They won their CONCACAF group despite being unable to play home matches in Haiti due to security concerns, operating essentially as a road team throughout qualifying. That resilience is admirable but doesn't translate to competitive advantage at the World Cup. Haiti rank among the tournament's weakest teams and face a brutal schedule with Brazil and Morocco alongside Scotland. Their squad features overseas-based players from lower-to-mid European and North American leagues, lacking the individual quality of their group opponents. Haiti's best opportunity is against Scotland, where they can employ aggressive pressing and quick transitions to create chaos. Realistically, they're playing to avoid zero points and potentially score valuable goals for tiebreaker scenarios. At +12500 to win the group, there's almost no chance they win the group; the focus should be on picking them for specific match underdog plays rather than group-stage accumulation.

World Cup Group C Odds, Schedule

Matchday 1 -- Saturday-Sunday, June 13-14

Match Favorite Draw Underdog Brazil vs Morocco (6 p.m. ET, Sat) Brazil -160 +380 Morocco +480 Haiti vs Scotland (9 p.m. ET, Sat) Scotland -130 +300 Haiti +420

Matchday 2 -- Friday, June 19

Match Favorite Draw Underdog Scotland vs Morocco (6 p.m. ET) Morocco -140 +320 Scotland +420 Brazil vs Haiti (9 p.m. ET) Brazil -340 +450 Haiti +950

Matchday 3 -- Wednesday, June 24

Match Favorite Draw Underdog Scotland vs Brazil (6 p.m. ET) Brazil -280 +400 Scotland +850 Morocco vs Haiti (6 p.m. ET) Morocco -320 +420 Haiti +900

Group C World Cup Best Bet

While Brazil are the obvious favorites, I'm interested in Morocco to win Group C. This isn't a prediction that Morocco will be the better side overall—Brazil have more talent—but an assessment that the match dynamics and Brazil's defensive vulnerabilities create a path for Morocco to finish atop the group.

Brazil's Defensive Fragility

Brazil's qualifying campaign exposed troubling defensive patterns. They finished fifth in CONMEBOL with the second-worst defensive record among regional qualifiers, allowing 17 goals in 18 matches. That's not a small sample size—that's a trend. Ancelotti's public pivot toward defensive priorities signals he understands the issue and will attempt mitigation, but repositioning a team's entire tactical approach weeks before the tournament is ambitious. Morocco's strength is exactly what Brazil struggles with: defensive organization and quick transitions. Hakimi, Díaz, and En-Nesyri excel on the counter when sitting compact. Against Brazil's aggressive attacking posture, they could create dangerous scoring opportunities.

The Big June 13 Match

The Brazil-Morocco game on June 13 will likely play a huge role in deciding the group winner. If Morocco win or draw that match (from a tactical perspective, Morocco will surely sit deep and counter), they're in an elite position for their second and third matches and will have already faced the most talented side in the group. They should be able to get three points against Haiti (-300 to do so) and are listed at +100 to beat Scotland. Getting at least a point in the opener puts Morocco in a good spot to win the group.

In Summary

You're not picking Morocco because they're the most talented side—Brazil clearly are. You're picking them because the -350 favorite has a real vulnerability Morocco is constructed to exploit. The 2022 semifinalists have earned the right to be treated as legitimate contenders, and I think they have a better chance to top the group than the +350 odds imply.

Who will lead the 2026 World Cup in goals? Here's the Golden Boot odds for 2026 as well as our Golden Boot picks and best bets.

Check out all of our 2026 World Cup content.

World Cup FAQ

When does the World Cup start?

The first match is June 11th. It pits Mexico versus South Africa at 3 p.m. ET.

Who does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans' three group-stage matches are against Paraguay (June 12), Australia (June 19) and Turkey (June 25th).

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 on FanDuel Sportsbook, followed by France at +580 and England at +600.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.