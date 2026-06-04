2026 Belmont Stakes Free Printable Sheet: List of Horses, Odds, and Jockeys

The 2026 Belmont Stakes happens Saturday, June 7, at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York! The last of the three Triple Crown races, it is usually run at Belmont Park, but since the New York Racing Association project to rebuild the track is still ongoing, it will be run at 1 ¼ miles at Saratoga one last time. Next year, it will be run at its traditional 1 ½ miles again at the new Belmont Park.

There is no Triple Crown winner possible in 2026 since trainer Cherie DeVaux routed Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo straight from the Run for the Roses to the final leg of the Triple Crown, giving him a five-week space between races.

Golden Tempo will clash with four other foes he ran against in the Kentucky Derby: runner-up Renegade, fourth-place Chief Wallabee, seventh-place Commandment, and 10th-place Emerging Market. No horses from the Preakness Stakes are pressing on to the Belmont, but four horses new to the Triple Crown series will be running, led by Peter Pan (G3) winner Growth Equity.

Get ready to bet on the Belmont Stakes winner with FanDuel Racing. Explore the exciting 2026 Belmont promos available on FDR. Stay updated on the Belmont Stakes odds as we approach The Test of the Champion!

New FanDuel Racing users are included in the excitement with a chance to Place your first bet of $10 on any race at any track & get $50 back in Racing Bonus!

Printable Sheet for the 2026 Belmont Stakes

Below is the complete field for the 2026 Belmont Stakes, including post positions, horses, jockeys, trainers, and morning-line odds. Odds as of May 12, 2026.

View, download, and print the sheet here -- Belmont Stakes Printable Sheet.

2026 Belmont Stakes Contenders and Odds

Post Horse Jockey Trainer Odds 1 Vitruvian Man Antonio Fresu Doug O’Neill 30-1 2 Powershift Luis Saez Todd Pletcher 12-1 3 Chief Wallabee Junior Alvarado Bill Mott 3-1 4 Renegade Irad Ortiz, Jr. Todd Pletcher 2-1 5 Ottinho Dylan Davis Chad Brown 20-1 6 Growth Equity Manny Franco Chad Brown 12-1 7 Commandment John Velazquez Brad Cox 6-1 View Full Table ChevronDown

Make sure to stay with FanDuel Research and FanDuel TV all week long for comprehensive coverage of the Belmont Stakes racing festival, up-to-date news, and expert analysis of the Belmont Stakes.

Frequently Asked Questions: 2026 Belmont Stakes

Who is the morning line favorite for the 2026 Belmont Stakes?

Renegade, trained by Todd Pletcher and ridden by Irad Ortiz Jr., is the 2-1 morning line favorite for the 2026 Belmont Stakes. Renegade draws from post position 4 in the 9-horse field. Chief Wallabee, also trained by a top conditioner and ridden by Junior Alvarado out of post 3, is the second choice at 3-1, followed by Golden Tempo at 9-2. You can bet on the Belmont Stakes morning line favorite and the full field at FanDuel Racing.

When and where is the 2026 Belmont Stakes and what time is post time?

The 158th running of the Belmont Stakes takes place on Saturday, June 6, 2026, at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York. Post time for The Test of the Champion is 7:04 p.m. ET. This is the third and final year the race will be held at Saratoga while Belmont Park undergoes a full reconstruction project. The race is contested at 1¼ miles due to the configuration of Saratoga's main track, shorter than the traditional 1½-mile distance at Belmont Park. The Belmont Stakes will return to a newly reimagined Belmont Park beginning in 2027. New FanDuel Racing users can place their first bet of $10 and get $50 back in Racing Bonus ahead of race day.

How can I bet on the 2026 Belmont Stakes and are there any promotions available?

You can bet on the 2026 Belmont Stakes winner and all associated wagering markets at FanDuel Racing. Belmont Stakes odds are available across win, place, show, exacta, trifecta, and superfecta markets. New FanDuel Racing users can take advantage of a promotional offer where you place your first bet of $10 on any race at any track and receive $50 back in Racing Bonus. Additional 2026 Belmont Stakes promos are available on FanDuel Racing. The full morning line odds for all 9 horses, including the 2-1 favorite Renegade and longshots Vitruvian Man at 30-1 and Ottinho at 20-1 — are listed above. Stay updated on live Belmont Stakes odds (fanduel.com/belmont-stakes-odds) as they shift ahead of the Saturday, June 6 post time.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.