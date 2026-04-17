Home Run Picks Today: 3 Best MLB Home Run Prop Bets for Friday 4/17/26

Today's Top Home Run Picks at a Glance

Ronald Acuna Jr. (+390)

Jazz Chisholm (+470)

Munetaka Murakami (+390)

Across all of sports, few things are more exciting than the long ball.

That translates to the prop market, too, where each crack of the bat can get our heart pumping.

Using our MLB projections as a guide, which home run props stand out for today's MLB action?

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best Home Run Props

Braves at Phillies, 6:41 p.m. ET

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Ronald Acuna Jr. +370 View more odds in Sportsbook

Ronald Acuna Jr. checks a few boxes tonight and is my favorite home run pick.

The matchup is a great one as he'll see Taijuan Walker. In 2025, Walker struggled in righty-righty matchups, giving up a 38.3% fly-ball rate to right-handed hitters along with 1.81 homers per nine in the split. He was also bad at home, permitting 1.75 jacks per nine in Philly.

Speaking of the venue, that's another plus for Acuna as Citizens Bank Park ranks fourth in HR factor over the past three seasons.

One of the game's elite hitters, Acuna's surface numbers so far in 2025 aren't all that great, but his underlying metrics are very strong as he boasts a .395 expected wOBA and 45.6% hard-hit rate. He's left the yard just once this year, but more bombs are coming.

Royals at Yankees, 7:06 p.m. ET

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Jazz Chisholm +490 View more odds in Sportsbook

Jazz Chisholm is really struggling early on this campaign. He'll eventually pick it up, though, and his early-season woes have elevated his HR odds to +470 today despite a nice home matchup with a righty.

Jazz popped 31 tanks last year and killed it in this exact split, recording a .387 wOBA at home versus RHPs. Of those 31 long balls, 16 came in this split.

The right-hander opposing Chisholm tonight will be Michael Wacha, who registered a 4.61 SIERA last year while allowing a 45.0% fly-ball rate to lefty bats.

After Wacha departs, Jazz will match up with a Kansas City Royals 'pen that owns the ninth-worst xFIP (4.68) so far in 2026.

White Sox at Athletics, 9:41 p.m. ET

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Munetaka Murakami +420 View more odds in Sportsbook

Munetaka Murakami was billed as a hitter with massive power but a strikeout problem. He's pretty much been exactly as advertised, launching five homers through 78 plate appearances but also striking out 33.3% of the time.

Murakami's swing-and-miss issues aren't as big of a worry tonight as he's taking on righty Aaron Civale. Civale has just a 20.1% K rate and 8.6% swinging-strike rate since the start of 2025. Lefties got to him for a .342 wOBA and a 46.8% fly-ball rate last season.

In addition to the friendly matchup, Murakami gets a significant park-factor boost with this game being in Sacramento. The A's temporary home was the second-best park for offense last season.

It also helps that the Athletics' bullpen has the 10th-worst xFIP (4.57) this year.

Check out today's best MLB player props.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does +210 mean on an MLB home run prop bet?

A +210 line means a $100 bet returns $210 in profit if the player homers. You can bet any amount — a $10 bet at +210 returns $21 in profit. The number reflects the implied probability the sportsbook assigns to the event (roughly 32% for +210 odds).

What happens to my FanDuel HR prop if the player doesn't start?

FanDuel's policy is that a HR prop bet will not be voided if the player records at least one at-bat — even as a pinch hitter. If they don't get any at-bat, the bet is typically voided. Always check FanDuel's official terms before placing your wager.

Can I parlay home run props together on FanDuel?

Yes. FanDuel allows you to parlay multiple HR props as a standard parlay or as part of a Same Game Parlay (SGP) within a single game. All legs must win for the parlay to pay out.

What factors matter most when betting MLB home run props?

Some of the most important factors are: the hitter's recent HR rate and raw power profile, the opposing pitcher's home run rate allowed, ballpark dimensions and park factors, wind direction and game-time temperature, and batter-vs-pitcher handedness splits.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.