2026 World Cup Group E Preview: Predictions, Betting Odds, Best Bets

The 2026 World Cup kicks off on June 11th, and it is going to be a massive event.

FanDuel Sportsbook is offering a plethora of World Cup odds -- from World Cup Golden Boot odds to USA World Cup odds to World Cup group odds.

Let's dive into Group E and check out the betting odds as well as a best bet.

Betting odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook's World Cup odds and are subject to change after this article is published.

How to bet on the 2026 World Cup.

World Cup Group E Overview, Betting Odds

Germany: -270

-270 Ecuador: +330

+330 Ivory Coast: +550

+550 Curacao: +12500

Group E features four-time World Cup champion Germany as the overwhelming favorite, alongside Ecuador, Ivory Coast, and Curaçao—the smallest nation ever to reach a World Cup at just 150,000 people. Germany enter as heavy favorites to win the group, but the battle for second place between Ecuador and Ivory Coast will be genuinely competitive. Both teams carry legitimate credentials: Ecuador arrive as a disciplined, defensively-organized CONMEBOL side, while Ivory Coast bring attacking speed and physicality. Curaçao enters as historical outsiders but has earned respect for qualifying in the first place. The hierarchy is clear, but the African vs South American battle for second place creates intrigue on the final matchday.

Germany World Cup Preview

Germany enters 2026 with redemption narrative burning brightly. Back-to-back group-stage exits in 2018 and 2022 represent the darkest period in modern German football—a shocking fall from a team that won the 2014 tournament. Coach Julian Nagelsmann has a specific mandate: get Germany out of the group and competing for the tournament. The squad boasts elite attacking talent: Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich, one of Europe's brightest young talents), Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen, Bundesliga's standout this season), and Kai Havertz (Arsenal). Defense is anchored by Antonio Rüdiger and Jonathan Tah, providing experience at the back. Germany's qualifying campaign was strong with five wins in six matches and 16 goals scored. At -270 to win the group, Germany are heavy favorites and should advance with minimal difficulty. The question is their ceiling—can they overcome elite teams like Spain or France in knockout rounds? Group E is their to dominate.

Ecuador World Cup Preview

Ecuador arrived at 2026 as the tournament's most physically imposing defensive side. Coach Sebastian Beccacecé prioritizes a hardened, compact defensive approach built on an experienced, talented backline. Cristian Ramírez, Pervis Estupiñán, Wilian Pacho, and Piero Hincapié (the latter two from PSG and Arsenal, respectively) provide elite defending talent. In midfield, Chelsea's Moises Caicedo serves as the engine driving possession and transitions. The attacking profile is led by Enner Valencia (48 goals for Ecuador) and young talent Kendry Páez. Ecuador's strength is defensive organization and the ability to frustrate teams through structure; their weakness is clinical finishing in attack. They qualified for South America's second-most qualifying points and defeated both Paraguay and Uruguay in qualifying, showing they can beat quality opposition. At +330 to win the group, Ecuador's value lies in them finishing second—they should out-organize and out-defend Ivory Coast in a head-to-head battle for advancement. More on that shortly.

Ivory Coast World Cup Preview

Ivory Coast returns to the World Cup after a 12-year absence, bringing back the attacking style and physicality that defined their best international football. The squad features devastating pace on the wings and a quick-transition attacking methodology that can trouble any opponent. However, Ivory Coast lack the singular star presence that characterized legendary teams from the mid-2000s—there's no Didier Drogba. Instead, they rely on balanced attacking threats across the front line with speed and technical ability. Their defensive organization is also less impressive than Ecuador's, making them vulnerable to structured, defensive-minded opposition. Against Curaçao, Ivory Coast should be comfortable winners. Against Ecuador, the match is genuinely competitive. The Ivory Coast-Ecuador game on June 14 will likely determine second place. At +550 to win the group, Ivory Coast is likely battling Ecuador for second.

Curaçao World Cup Preview

Curaçao's qualification for the 2026 World Cup represents a remarkable achievement. With a population of just 150,000, they become the smallest nation ever to reach a World Cup. Coach Dick Advocaat manages expectations realistically—advancement would be a historic upset. The squad features captain and midfielder Leandro Bacuna alongside his brother Juninio Bacuna as the team's primary goal threats. Beyond the Bacuna brothers, Curaçao lack the individual talent to compete with Germany, Ecuador, or Ivory Coast on even footing. Their path to advancement requires multiple upsets or favorable draws. Nevertheless, Curaçao's presence in this tournament is a celebration of progress; they can compete with pride and potentially steal a point or two through organization and determination. At +12500 to win the group, they're properly priced as massive underdogs, though any points they earn will be earned.

World Cup Group E Odds, Schedule

Matchday 1 - Sunday, June 14

Match Favorite Draw Underdog Germany vs Curaçao (1 p.m. ET) Germany -500 +550 Curaçao +1200 Ivory Coast vs Ecuador (7 p.m. ET) Ecuador -110 +320 Ivory Coast +320

Matchday 2 -- Saturday, June 20

Match Favorite Draw Underdog Germany vs Ivory Coast (4 p.m. ET) Germany -200 +380 Ivory Coast +550 Ecuador vs Curaçao (8 p.m. ET) Ecuador -320 +420 Curaçao +850

Matchday 3 -- Thursday, June 25

Match Favorite Draw Underdog Curaçao vs Ivory Coast (4 p.m. ET) Ivory Coast -140 +310 Curaçao +450 Ecuador vs Germany (4 p.m. ET) Germany -140 +350 Ecuador +420

Group E World Cup Best Bet

While Germany's dominance at -270 is justified, the Group E play I like most centers on Ecuador to finish as runners-up at +125. The match between Ecuador and Ivory Coast will likely determine who advances as second place, and Ecuador's defensive profile gives them a genuine edge in that competition.

Ecuador are built to frustrate opponents through defensive structure and midfield control. Sebastian Beccacecé's proven defensive sophistication, combined with an elite back four featuring PSG and Arsenal talent, creates a specific tactical advantage against Ivory Coast's more attack-minded approach. Ivory Coast excel on the break and through wide-play transitions, but when forced to break down structured defense, they struggle.

Who will lead the 2026 World Cup in goals? Here's the Golden Boot odds for 2026 as well as our Golden Boot picks and best bets.

Check out all of our 2026 World Cup content.

World Cup FAQ

When does the World Cup start?

The first match is June 11th. It pits Mexico versus South Africa at 3 p.m. ET.

Who does the US play in the 2026 World Cup?

The Americans' three group-stage matches are against Paraguay (June 12), Australia (June 19) and Turkey (June 25th).

When is the 2026 World Cup Final?

The final is scheduled for July 19 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Who is the favorite to win the 2026 World Cup?

Spain leads the betting board at +450 on FanDuel Sportsbook, followed by France at +580 and England at +600.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.