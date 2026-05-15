MLB Strikeout Props Today: 2 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Friday 5/15/26

Today's Top Strikeout Picks at a Glance

Cam Schlittler Over 6.5 Strikeouts — Yankees vs. Mets

Joe Ryan Under 5.5 Strikeouts — Twins vs. Brewers

Within a given MLB slate, there are tons of strikeout props to sort through as there are lines posted for most of the day's starting pitchers.

We're here to help. In addition to our MLB projections, we'll have this strikeouts prop article each day.

Which MLB strikeout props seem to present the best value today in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds?

All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

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Today's Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets

Cam Schlittler Over 6.5 Strikeouts: Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bet — Yankees vs. Mets

Matchup: New York Mets vs. New York Yankees | 7:05 PM ET

Cam Schlittler - Strikeouts Cam Schlittler Over May 15 11:16pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Through his first nine starts in 2026, Schlittler holds an MLB-leading 1.35 ERA with a 59-to-9 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He also has the second-best WHIP in baseball. He has recorded 50-plus strikeouts, fewer than 10 walks, and an ERA under 1.50 through his first nine starts.

Even while taking the comebacker off his left calf and limping visibly throughout last time out, Schlittler grinded through six scoreless innings against Milwaukee, striking out six and allowing two hits. His four-seamer averaged 98.0 mph on the night, up 0.1 mph from his season average. That velocity, combined with a historically elite K:BB ratio, makes him an elite-level pitcher and it's why he's the current AL Cy Young favorite.

The Mets matchup is favorable. New York's lineup carries an elevated strikeout rate against right-handed power pitching, and Schlittler's fastball-slider combination has been untouchable against AL hitters all season. In a Subway Series matchup, Schlittler's heater may have even more juice than usual -- especially early -- and I like him to get to the over on his K prop.

Joe Ryan Under 5.5 Strikeouts: Best Strikeout Prop Under — Twins vs. Brewers

Matchup: Milwaukee Brewers vs. Minnesota Twins | 7:10 PM ET

Joe Ryan - Strikeouts Joe Ryan Under May 15 11:11pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Joe Ryan is the best under strikeout prop bet on Friday's board, and the case is built on a combination of 2026 performance data and a critical injury context. Ryan threw only nine pitches in his last outing Sunday against the Blue Jays before being removed due to right elbow soreness. After an MRI returned negative, Ryan was scheduled to throw a bullpen session Wednesday, and he must have gotten through that workout without issue in order to be cleared to start today. But even so, Minnesota may be extra cautious with him.

Ryan isn't getting as many swings and misses as usual, posting a 10.9% swinging-strike rate that would be the lowest of his career. He's also allowing the highest hard-hit rate of his career (38.3%), so even if Ryan is 100% healthy, you can make a strong case for the under.

The Milwaukee Brewers lineup provides the final piece. Milwaukee features patient, contact-first hitters who work deep counts and put the ball in play at a high rate -- with the Brew Crew boasting the fifth-lowest K rate.

In my eyes, there are a lot of signs pointing to the under.

Strikeout Prop Betting — Frequently Asked Questions

What are the best MLB strikeout prop bets today (May 15, 2026)? The two best MLB strikeout props on Friday are: Cam Schlittler Over 6.5 Ks (Yankees vs. Mets, if healthy), and Joe Ryan Under 5.5 Ks (Twins vs. Brewers). All available on FanDuel Sportsbook at sportsbook.fanduel.com/navigation/mlb.

Is Cam Schlittler pitching today May 15, 2026? Schlittler is the scheduled starter for Friday's Yankees vs. Mets game but is a calf injury concern after being struck by a 108.5 mph comebacker on May 9. Confirm his availability on FanDuel before betting. His stats — MLB-leading 1.35 ERA, 59:9 K:BB — make him the best strikeout over prop on any slate he starts.

What is a strikeout prop bet? A strikeout prop bet is a wager on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher will record in a given game. FanDuel Sportsbook will set an over/under line — for example, 6.5 strikeouts — and you bet whether the pitcher will go over or under that number.

What stats should I look at for strikeout prop bets? The most important stats to research are the pitcher's strikeouts per nine innings (K/9), strikeout rate (K%), swinging strike rate (SwStr%), pitch counts and recent strikeout totals over his last several starts. You should also look at the opposing lineup's strikeout rate, as some teams swing and miss more than others.

Can I parlay strikeout props? Yes, FanDuel allows you to combine strikeout props with other player props or game markets into a parlay.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.