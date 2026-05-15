Preakness Stakes Field: Ranking Every Horse in the 2026 Preakness Stakes

With Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo skipping the race, this year's Preakness has no clear favorite. The 14-horse field at Laurel Park is wide open, so here's every contender, ranked by win probability.

A Preakness without a star

The 2026 Preakness Stakes is the most wide-open middle jewel of the Triple Crown in recent memory. Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo will skip the race entirely to point toward the Belmont Stakes, leaving 14 three-year-olds to battle for the Black-Eyed Susans without a dominant favorite to chase.

The race also moves to Laurel Park for the first time in 118 years while Pimlico undergoes renovation. The venue change throws decades of post-position data and pace assumptions into question.

Below are all 14 horses in the field, ranked by win probability rather than post position. Click any horse name to read the full profile.

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2026 Preakness Field

Rank Horse Odds Post Trainer Jockey Angle 1 Iron Honor 9-2 9 Chad Brown Flavien Prat Morning-line favorite 2 Incredibolt 5-1 12 Riley Mott Jaime Torres Best two-turn resume 3 Taj Mahal 5-1 1 Brittany Russell Sheldon Russell Undefeated at Laurel 4 Chip Honcho 5-1 6 Steve Asmussen Jose Ortiz Frontrunner, lucky post 5 Ocelli 6-1 2 Whit Beckman Tyler Gaffalione Derby third, still a maiden 6 Napoleon Solo 8-1 10 Chad Summers Paco Lopez Best value play 7 Talkin 20-1 5 Danny Gargan Irad Ortiz Jr. Underrated overlay View Full Table ChevronDown

Preakness Horses Ranked 2026

1. Iron Honor (9-2): The morning-line favorite

Iron Honor is the most logically constructed contender in the field. Trainer Chad Brown won the Preakness in 2017 with Cloud Computing and again in 2022 with Early Voting, both via the exact same playbook Iron Honor just ran. Each horse had a disappointing Wood Memorial, skipped the Derby, and pointed straight at Baltimore.

The Wood Memorial seventh was genuinely bad and raises real questions, but Brown's pattern is real and Flavien Prat is one of the elite jockeys in the sport. Iron Honor is also a half-sibling to Taj Mahal, since both are sons of 2016 Derby winner Nyquist.

Verdict: The legitimate choice to beat.

2. Incredibolt (5-1): The best resume in the field

Incredibolt owns the strongest two-turn credential of any horse running, thanks to a four-length win in the Virginia Derby. He came out of a sixth-place Kentucky Derby finish beaten just four lengths by Golden Tempo. Trainer Riley Mott is the son of Hall of Famer Bill Mott, and jockey Jaime Torres won this race in 2024 aboard Seize the Grey.

Post 12 is wide, which costs energy early, but Incredibolt stalks the pace rather than running from the back. That has historically been the most successful Preakness running style. Sharp handicappers consider him the most likely actual winner even with Iron Honor as the public choice.

Verdict: The best-credentialed horse in the field.

3. Taj Mahal (5-1): The horse for the course

Taj Mahal is undefeated in three career starts, and every single one has been at Laurel Park. While every other horse adapts to an unfamiliar oval, he is essentially running in his backyard. Trainer Brittany Russell is based year-round at Laurel and is chasing history as the first female trainer to win the Preakness.

The catch is that he has never run against graded stakes competition. The jump from Laurel conditions races to Grade 1 pressure is significant. But his wire-to-wire win in the Federico Tesio at this exact track makes the home-track angle the most credible local advantage in recent Preakness memory.

Verdict: A serious win contender at a fair price.

4. Chip Honcho (5-1): The frontrunner with the lucky post

Chip Honcho drew gate 6, historically the winningest post at Pimlico, though the race moves to Laurel this year, where that data does not directly apply. What does apply: trainer Steve Asmussen has won everything in this sport, jockey Jose Ortiz is one of the elite riders, and frontrunners have historically done well at Laurel.

Recent form is solid but not dominant. A fourth, a second, and a fifth in his last three stakes starts mean he needs a career-best performance to justify the 5-1 price.

Verdict: A serious contender who could wire the field.

5. Ocelli (6-1): The Cinderella story

Ocelli entered the Kentucky Derby at 70-1 and finished third, closing hard at the wire. A $2 show bet paid $36.34. He also enters the Preakness as a maiden, having never won a race in his career. The last maiden to win the Preakness did it in 1888.

The Derby closing kick is real, and Laurel's longer stretch gives closers more room to work. But he is purely a late-runner who needs the pace to set up perfectly. If frontrunners control the race, he runs out of ground.

Verdict: Best played underneath in exotics.

6. Napoleon Solo (8-1): The best value play

Napoleon Solo is one of only three graded stakes winners in the field, alongside Iron Honor and Incredibolt. He finished fifth in the Wood Memorial, actually outfinishing Iron Honor in their last common start, yet sits at 8-1 while Iron Honor is 9-2.

Trainer Chad Summers does not carry the Preakness profile of a Brown or Asmussen, which is likely why the public has not zeroed in. The stalking running style and Paco Lopez's aggressive placement suit Laurel's longer stretch perfectly.

Verdict: The strongest value play in the field for win and place betting.

7. Talkin (20-1): The underrated overlay

Talkin brings Irad Ortiz Jr. to the saddle, and that alone shifts the math. Ortiz is one of the elite jockeys in North American racing and can find lengths regardless of pace. Trainer Danny Gargan also has a family connection to Maryland racing. His father won the 1973 Kentucky Oaks and the Black-Eyed Susan.

The form leading in is steady rather than spectacular, and he is lightly tested at this level. But at 20-1 with a Hall of Fame-caliber rider and a pace-adaptable style, multiple sharp handicappers have flagged him as the strongest overlay opportunity.

Verdict: Worth a look in win and place exotics at the price.

8. The Hell We Did (15-1): The sneaky threat

A West Coast horse with flashes of brilliance and matching inconsistency. He was second in the Lexington Stakes (G3), a solid prep, and Post 7 gives trainer Todd Fincher the flexibility to either press the pace or stalk. Jockey Luis Saez is aggressive enough to put him in the race.

The inconsistency is the concern, since he has not shown back-to-back peak performances. But at 15-1, the price compensates.

Verdict: A genuine price play with live longshot upside.

9. Great White (15-1): The comeback story

Great White was scratched from the Kentucky Derby moments before post time. It was not for injury, but because he reared and flipped over backwards while loading. The 17.2-hand, 1,300-pound colt came through unscathed, and trainer John Ennis believed in him enough to point at the Preakness just two weeks later.

He has yet to win on anything other than synthetic surfaces, which raises real questions about Laurel's main dirt track. The gate incident also hangs over Saturday's start, so pre-race reports will matter.

Verdict: A fascinating story with real uncertainty around the gate.

10. Pretty Boy Miah (15-1): The historical headwind

Pretty Boy Miah drew Post 14, the most historically cursed gate at Pimlico. Since starting gates were introduced, no horse has ever won the Preakness from the outermost post. The streak was built at Pimlico, not Laurel, but it remains in the back of every serious bettor's mind.

He has good tactical speed and Ricardo Santana Jr. is a capable rider, but the wide draw means extra ground from the jump in a field with multiple frontrunners wanting the same early position.

Verdict: Pass as a win bet.

11. Bull by the Horns (30-1): The big closer

Bull by the Horns won the Rushaway Stakes at Turfway in eye-catching fashion. He sat dead last after six furlongs before unleashing a wide rally to take a four-way photo finish. Trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. is high-percentage and peaks horses well.

But the Rushaway field was significantly softer than this, and the colt enters off what connections themselves called a disappointing final prep. The closer style works against Grade 1 frontrunners only if the pace collapses.

Verdict: Deep exotics only.

12. Corona de Oro (30-1): The Velazquez booking

The story is the rider. Hall of Famer John Velazquez won the 2023 Preakness aboard National Treasure, and when a trainer books a rider of that caliber on a 30-1 longshot, it usually means the horse is training better than the public odds suggest. A third in the Lexington Stakes (G3) gives him legitimate prep form.

Speed figures have been noticeably lower than the top tier, though. The booking is the bet, not the form.

Verdict: Sprinkle in large superfecta tickets.

13. Crupper (30-1): The regional prep winner

Crupper earned his spot with a win in the Bathhouse Row Stakes at Oaklawn, a solid regional performance but a significant class jump. Trainer Donnie Von Hemel signaled before the draw that Crupper would be forwardly placed, meaning he will try to make the early lead.

Sustaining that pace against this field for 1 3/16 miles is the tall order at 30-1.

Verdict: A spicy exotics inclusion, not a realistic win bet.

14. Robusta (30-1): The Derby returner

Robusta finished 14th of 18 in the Kentucky Derby. The result was poor on form, but Calumet Farm and trainer Doug O'Neill decided the Triple Crown trail was worth another shot. O'Neill won the Derby in 2012 with I'll Have Another, so the experience is there.

The two-week turnaround off a flat performance is a tall task, and nothing in recent form suggests a turnaround at this distance.

Verdict: Calumet heritage is fun, the racing form is deep longshot.

Tier breakdown: how to read the field

Live contenders

Iron Honor, Incredibolt, Taj Mahal, and Chip Honcho all sit at 5-1 or 9-2 for legitimate reasons. Each represents a different theory of the race: Brown's blueprint, the resume play, the home-track edge, and the pace-controlling frontrunner.

Live longshots

Ocelli at 6-1, Napoleon Solo at 8-1, and Talkin at 20-1 are the three horses sharp money is most likely to spoil the chalk with. Ocelli needs pace, Napoleon Solo needs recognition, and Talkin needs Ortiz to find the seam.

Deep exotics

The 15-1 and 30-1 horses each have a single hook: Velazquez's mount on Corona de Oro, Great White's size and story, the Rushaway closer in Bull by the Horns. None project as win bets. All are worth a slot in a large superfecta ticket.

Storylines to follow

Taj Mahal at Laurel offers home-track advantage as a real, not emotional, angle. Three wins, three starts, all at this exact oval.

Ocelli is the chaos variable. He's a maiden trying to win a Triple Crown race for the first time since 1888, off a Derby third at 70-1.

The Chad Brown blueprint is the central pattern question of the race. He has two prior Preakness wins via the identical prep route Iron Honor just took. Pattern recognition or recency illusion?

The venue itself is a story. Laurel hosts the Preakness for the first time in 118 years. A larger oval, longer stretch, and no infield party mean the race will look and feel different from the Pimlico version.

Preakness FAQ

How many horses are running in the 2026 Preakness?

Fourteen, the maximum field size at Laurel Park.

Who is the favorite for the 2026 Preakness?

Iron Honor is the morning-line favorite at 9-2, trained by two-time Preakness winner Chad Brown.

Is Golden Tempo running in the Preakness?

No. Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo will skip the Preakness to point toward the Belmont Stakes, ending any Triple Crown bid for 2026.

Why is the Preakness at Laurel Park this year?

Pimlico Race Course is undergoing renovation. The 2026 Preakness moves to Laurel Park for the first time in 118 years.

What time does the 2026 Preakness Stakes start?

Approximately 6:50 PM ET on Saturday, May 16, 2026, broadcast on NBC and Peacock.

What are the Preakness best bets and picks for 2026?

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.