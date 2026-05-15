Best NRFI Bets Today: 2 No Run First Inning MLB Picks for Friday 5/15/26

Today's Top NRFI Picks at a Glance

Yankees vs. Mets NRFI — Schlittler first-inning dominance, patient Mets lineup

Twins vs. Brewers NRFI — Ryan command profile, Brewers' methodical first-inning approach

The MLB season is an annual marathon that gives us months of daily betting markets to consider.

While traditional player props like home runs and strikeouts remain popular options, one market that's gained steam is betting whether or not no runs will be scored in the first inning -- aka a No Run First Inning (NRFI) bet.

On FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, we can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning 0.5 Runs under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

Please note: lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

What are the top home run picks for today?

NRFI Picks: No Run First Inning Bets for Today

NRFI Pick: Yankees vs. Mets — No Run First Inning

Pitchers: Cam Schlittler (Yankees) vs. Clay Holmes (Mets)

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under May 15 11:16pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Cam Schlittler's first-inning profile is the single most dominant NRFI anchor on Friday's board — assuming he takes the mound healthy. Even taking a 108.5 mph comebacker off his left calf in the first inning against Milwaukee, Schlittler struck out Jake Bauers on a 98 mph fastball to end the inning and grinded through six scoreless innings. His four-seamer averaged 98.0 mph on the night. He's one of the game's best hurlers, and against a slumping Mets team, Schlitter should be able to throw up a zero in the first.

Holmes facing his former team is a tougher sell, but Holmes is in great form, giving up only three total combined runs across his previous three starts -- fanning 18 in 18.1 innings in that time. This game being in Queens helps his chances, too, as opposed to homer-happy Yankee Stadium.

NRFI Pick: Twins vs. Brewers — No Run First Inning

Pitchers: Joe Ryan (Twins) vs. TBD Brewers

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under May 15 11:11pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Joe Ryan's first-inning profile is cleaner than his full-game numbers suggest, and Target Field in a Friday evening May game provides a quality pitching environment for a NRFI bet. Ryan's four-seam fastball generates deception through its vertical action rather than pure velocity — averaging 92-93 mph but creating rise and arm-side run that cold hitters consistently miss in the opening frame before establishing their eye level. His command — career 5.8% walk rate — means first-inning traffic from free passes is rare.

The Brewers' lineup provides the complementary NRFI profile. Milwaukee features contact-oriented, patient hitters who work methodically and do not tend to ambush starters in the opening frame. Their first-inning OBP against right-handed pitching is below league average this season.

On the flip side, we don't know the Brewers' starter yet, which obviously adds some volatility. But the Twins' offense is a fairly nice matchup as they own the 10th-highest K rate (23.0%) and are close to the MLB average in homers and wOBA.

This may wind up being a bullpen game for Milwaukee, and a reliever emptying the tank in one inning of work wouldn't be a bad thing for our NRFI chances.

NRFI Betting — Frequently Asked Questions

What does NRFI mean in baseball betting? NRFI stands for No Run First Inning. It's a baseball bet where you wager that neither team will score in the first inning. The opposite bet — at least one run scored in the first inning — is called YRFI (Yes Run First Inning).

How does a NRFI bet work? A NRFI bet is settled when the first inning is completed. If both teams fail to score, your bet wins. If either team scores one or more runs, the bet loses. The final game score has no bearing on the outcome.

What is the difference between NRFI and YRFI? NRFI bets that no runs will score in the first inning, while YRFI bets that at least one run will.

What stats should I look at for NRFI bets? The most important factors are usually each starting pitcher's first-inning ERA, WHIP, and strikeout rate (K%). You should also look at each team's first-inning batting average and on-base percentage as well as individual player stats for the first few batters in the lineup for each team.

Can I parlay NRFI bets? Yes, FanDuel lets you parlay NRFIs across multiple games on the same slate.

Where can you find NRFI betting lines on FanDuel? You can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning 0.5 Runs under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.