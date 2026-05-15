2026 Preakness Horse Owners (Do Any Celebrities Own Horses in this Year's Race?)

The 2026 Preakness Stakes happens Saturday, May 16, at Laurel Park in Laurel, Maryland. It’s taking a one-year hiatus from its usual Baltimore home because Pimlico Race Course is being rebuilt. The race is still a 1 3/16-mile classic for three-year-olds, however, on its usual day, two weeks after the Kentucky Derby. Worth $2 million, the second jewel of the Triple Crown drew a full field of 14.

The race attracted three horses who ran in the Kentucky Derby: third-place finisher Ocelli, sixth-place Incredibolt, and 14th-place Robusta. Two others who were scratched from the Run for the Roses seek classic glory here, too: Great White and Corona de Oro. Joining them are nine others who range from familiar Kentucky Derby prep horses like Iron Honor and Chip Honcho to completely new faces like Taj Mahal, The Hell We Did, and Bull by the Horns.

Though Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo is going straight to the Belmont Stakes instead of wheeling back in two weeks, whoever wins the Preakness has a good chance of clashing with him in three weeks at Saratoga.

As with the Kentucky Derby, it is always exciting to find out who owns horses in other Triple Crown races. Though people from all walks of life are involved in horse racing, there is a long tradition of well-known people from sports, movies, television, and other parts of popular culture owning racehorses and coming out for the biggest races of the year. Of course, there are also always owners who have become famous specifically because of their involvement in horse racing, and their ownership of superstar horses in the past.

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Famous Horse Owners in the 2026 Preakness Stakes

These are the best-known people and groups who own Preakness starters in 2026:

Calumet Farm

Calumet Farm has had a long and winding history in horse racing. Originally owned by the Wright family – they of the Calumet baking powder fortune – they were known for fast horses and their devil’s red and blue racing silks. That original iteration of Calumet Farm owned two Preakness winners who were also Triple Crown winners: Whirlaway (1941) and Citation (1948). Other Preakness winners for the devil’s red and blue Calumet Farm include Pensive (1944), Faultless (1947), Fabius (1956), Tim Tam (1958), and Forward Pass (1968).

Calumet Farm has since been sold. Horses owned by the current iteration, led by Brad Kelley, carry black silks with gold chevrons. These are the silks Rafael Bejarano will wear while riding Robusta. They’ve been to the Preakness winners’ circle before as well – in 2013 with long shot winner Oxbow.

More Triple Crown Owners

Even though there is no Triple Crown at stake in 2026, a couple of owners of horses in this year’s Preakness Stakes have been lucky enough to own a horse who swept the full series of three-year-old classics before.

Starlight Racing, one of the owners of 2018 Triple Crown winner Justify, is also a part-owner of Taj Mahal, an exciting Maryland-based prospect for the Preakness this year. One of Taj Mahal’s other owners is Madaket Stables – and though that name may not be listed among Justify’s owners, Head of Plains Partners is, and both Madaket and Head of Plains are headed up by prominent horse owner and investor Sol Kumin.

More Preakness Winners

Several of the owners of horses in the 2026 Preakness have won the race before, even if they haven’t won the Triple Crown. Much of the ownership group behind Taj Mahal also owned 2023 winner National Treasure: SF Racing, Starlight Racing, Madaket Stables, Stonestreet Stables, Waves Edges Capital, and Catherine Donovan are all in both ownership groups.

Stonestreet Stables, of wine magnate Barbara Banke, has also owned two of the best-loved – and flat-out best – Preakness winners of modern times. They were part-owners of both 2007 Preakness winner Curlin and 2009 Preakness winner Rachel Alexandra.

William H. Lawrence, a co-owner of Iron Honor, also owned part 2017 winner Cloud Computing, alongside Klaravich Stables. Iron Honor is trained by Chad Brown, who also conditioned Cloud Computing.

Preakness Stakes Horse Owners

These are the documented owners of each of the horses in the Preakness field, organized by post position.

1. Taj Mahal

SF Racing LLC Starlight Racing Madaket Stables LLC Stonestreet Stables LLC Bashor Racing LLC Determined Stables Golconda Stable Waves Edge Capital Catherine Donovan

2. Ocelli

Ashley Durr Anthony Tate Front Page Equestrian LLC

3. Crupper

Robert H. Zoellner

4. Robusta

Calumet Farm

5. Talkin

Reeves Thoroughbred Racing Pine Racing Stables Legendary Thoroughbreds Belmar Racing and Breeding LLC R. A. Hill Stable

6. Chip Honcho

Leland Ackerley Racing LLC James Sherwood Jode Shupe John Cilia

7. The Hell We Did

Peacock Family Racing Stable LLC

8. Bull by the Horns

Peachtree Stable Mark Corrado

9. Iron Honor

St. Elias Stable William H. Lawrence Cathi Glassman

10. Napoleon Solo

Gold Square LLC

11. Corona de Oro

On Our Own Stable LLC Commonwealth Stable U Racing Stables LLC Saints or Sinners Titletown Racing LLC Jim Nichols Edwin S. Barker Daniel Rivers John Haines Dallas Stewart

12. Incredibolt

Pin Oak Stud LLC

13. Great White

Three Chimneys Farm John Ennis

14. Pretty Boy Miah

Team Penney Racing Echo Racing Flower City Racing LLC Anthony Bruno Christopher J. Meyer

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.