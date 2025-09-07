MLB
Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Sept. 7
Will Yusei Kikuchi strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Randy Vasquez record more than 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Sept. 7, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Athletics at Los Angeles Angels
- Yusei Kikuchi (Angels): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -140) | 2025 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 29 appearances
- J.T. Ginn (Athletics): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -144) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances
Boston Red Sox at Arizona Diamondbacks
- Lucas Giolito (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +116) | 2025 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances
- Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -130) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 28 appearances
San Diego Padres at Colorado Rockies
- McCade Brown (Rockies): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +110) | 2025 Stats: 2.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
- Randy Vasquez (Padres): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -132, Under +100) | 2025 Stats: 2.6 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances