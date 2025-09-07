Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Sept. 7

Will Yusei Kikuchi strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Randy Vasquez record more than 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Sept. 7, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Athletics at Los Angeles Angels

Yusei Kikuchi (Angels): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -140) | 2025 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 29 appearances

J.T. Ginn (Athletics): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -144) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances

Boston Red Sox at Arizona Diamondbacks

Lucas Giolito (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +116) | 2025 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances

Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -130) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 28 appearances

San Diego Padres at Colorado Rockies