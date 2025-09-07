FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
MLB

Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Sept. 7

Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Sept. 7

Will Yusei Kikuchi strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Randy Vasquez record more than 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Sept. 7, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Athletics at Los Angeles Angels

  • Yusei Kikuchi (Angels): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -140) | 2025 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 29 appearances
  • J.T. Ginn (Athletics): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -144) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances

Boston Red Sox at Arizona Diamondbacks

  • Lucas Giolito (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +116) | 2025 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances
  • Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -130) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 28 appearances

San Diego Padres at Colorado Rockies

  • McCade Brown (Rockies): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +110) | 2025 Stats: 2.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
  • Randy Vasquez (Padres): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -132, Under +100) | 2025 Stats: 2.6 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances

