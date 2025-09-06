MLB
Saturday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Sept. 6
Will Carson Seymour strike out more than 3.5 batters? Can Colton Gordon surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Sept. 6, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
San Francisco Giants at St. Louis Cardinals
- Carson Seymour (Giants): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -118) | 2025 Stats: 1.6 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
- Michael McGreevy (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -128) | 2025 Stats: 3.3 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
Houston Astros at Texas Rangers
- Colton Gordon (Astros): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -120) | 2025 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances