Saturday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Sept. 6

Will Carson Seymour strike out more than 3.5 batters? Can Colton Gordon surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Sept. 6, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

San Francisco Giants at St. Louis Cardinals

Carson Seymour (Giants): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -118) | 2025 Stats: 1.6 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -118) | 1.6 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances Michael McGreevy (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -128) | 2025 Stats: 3.3 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

Houston Astros at Texas Rangers