MLB
Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Sept. 5
Will Chris Sale strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Valente Bellozo surpass 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Sept. 5, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Los Angeles Dodgers at Baltimore Orioles
- Tyler Glasnow (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +118) | 2025 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
- Dean Kremer (Orioles): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 2025 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 27 appearances
Seattle Mariners at Atlanta Braves
- Chris Sale (Braves): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over -152, Under +116) | 2025 Stats: 7.7 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances
- Logan Gilbert (Mariners): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -110, Under -120) | 2025 Stats: 7.2 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances
San Francisco Giants at St. Louis Cardinals
- Michael McGreevy (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -125) | 2025 Stats: 3.3 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances
- Carson Seymour (Giants): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -110) | 2025 Stats: 1.6 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
New York Mets at Cincinnati Reds
- Andrew Abbott (Reds): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 2025 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 24 appearances
- David Peterson (Mets): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -118) | 2025 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 26 appearances
Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates
- Quinn Priester (Brewers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 25 appearances
- Johan Oviedo (Pirates): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -146) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
Washington Nationals at Chicago Cubs
- Jake Irvin (Nationals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -146) | 2025 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 28 appearances
- Javier Assad (Cubs): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -125, Under -106) | 2025 Stats: 2.5 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
Cleveland Guardians at Tampa Bay Rays
- Gavin Williams (Guardians): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -166, Under +124) | 2025 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 27 appearances
Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees
- Cam Schlittler (Yankees): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -108) | 2025 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
- Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +104) | 2025 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 27 appearances
Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins
- Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 2025 Stats: 6.7 strikeouts per game in 27 appearances
- Valente Bellozo (Marlins): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -118) | 2025 Stats: 1.8 strikeouts per game in 27 appearances
Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers
- Jack Flaherty (Tigers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -146) | 2025 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 27 appearances
- Shane Smith (White Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +108) | 2025 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 24 appearances
Boston Red Sox at Arizona Diamondbacks
- Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +106) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 24 appearances
- Payton Tolle (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -174, Under +130) | 2025 Stats: 8 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance