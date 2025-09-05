Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Sept. 5

Will Chris Sale strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Valente Bellozo surpass 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Sept. 5, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Los Angeles Dodgers at Baltimore Orioles

Tyler Glasnow (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +118) | 2025 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +118) | 5.8 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances Dean Kremer (Orioles): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 2025 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 27 appearances

Seattle Mariners at Atlanta Braves

Chris Sale (Braves): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over -152, Under +116) | 2025 Stats: 7.7 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances

Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over -152, Under +116) | 7.7 strikeouts per game in 16 appearances Logan Gilbert (Mariners): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -110, Under -120) | 2025 Stats: 7.2 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances

San Francisco Giants at St. Louis Cardinals

Michael McGreevy (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -125) | 2025 Stats: 3.3 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -125) | 3.3 strikeouts per game in 12 appearances Carson Seymour (Giants): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -110) | 2025 Stats: 1.6 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

New York Mets at Cincinnati Reds

Andrew Abbott (Reds): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 2025 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 24 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 5.2 strikeouts per game in 24 appearances David Peterson (Mets): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -118) | 2025 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 26 appearances

Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates

Quinn Priester (Brewers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 25 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -138) | 4.3 strikeouts per game in 25 appearances Johan Oviedo (Pirates): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -146) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

Washington Nationals at Chicago Cubs

Jake Irvin (Nationals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -146) | 2025 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 28 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -146) | 3.6 strikeouts per game in 28 appearances Javier Assad (Cubs): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -125, Under -106) | 2025 Stats: 2.5 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

Cleveland Guardians at Tampa Bay Rays

Gavin Williams (Guardians): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -166, Under +124) | 2025 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 27 appearances

Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees

Cam Schlittler (Yankees): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -108) | 2025 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -108) | 6 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +104) | 2025 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 27 appearances

Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins

Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 2025 Stats: 6.7 strikeouts per game in 27 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 6.7 strikeouts per game in 27 appearances Valente Bellozo (Marlins): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -118) | 2025 Stats: 1.8 strikeouts per game in 27 appearances

Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers

Jack Flaherty (Tigers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -146) | 2025 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 27 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -146) | 6.3 strikeouts per game in 27 appearances Shane Smith (White Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +108) | 2025 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 24 appearances

Boston Red Sox at Arizona Diamondbacks