3 Tight Ends to Stream for Fantasy Football in NFL Week 3

Tight end has long been the most volatile position in fantasy football. While 2025 offers an exciting crop of tight end options at the top, not every fantasy team has the luxury of rostering an elite option.

Unless you were one of the lucky few to nab a top guy, you'll likely be scouring the waiver wire in search of a diamond in the rough.

That doesn't mean all hope is lost. Here are some players who could provide a lift to your tight end slot for this week.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Statistics via NFL Next Gen Stats and Pro Football Focus unless otherwise stated.

Fantasy Football: TEs to Stream in Week 3

Harold Fannin Jr., Cleveland Browns

Matchup: vs. Packers

In shallower leagues, there's a chance Harold Fannin Jr. didn't get picked up despite a strong showing in Week 1. After another solid performance in Week 2, this could be your last chance to get a piece of the rookie tight end.

Fannin recorded 7 receptions on 9 targets for 63 yards in Week 1. He finished eighth at the position in target share (21.4%) and tied for ninth in half-PRR fantasy points (10.1).

He followed that up with 5 receptions, 48 yards, and 7.3 fantasy points in Week 2. Fannin's target share (12.2%) did dip a touch, but he cleared a 60% route participation for the second straight week.

Entering Week 3's home date with the Green Bay Packers, Fannin ranks 21st among tight ends in route participation. But he's been targeted on 23% of routes through two games -- a higher rate than Sam LaPorta, T.J. Hockenson, and -- most notably -- teammate David Njoku.

That bodes well for his Week 3 outlook with the Cleveland Browns opening as 8.5-point underdogs. Cleveland's posted the ninth-highest pass rate (68%) and a top-10 pass rate over expectation (+2.9%, per nfelo) to this point, so another negative game script could see them air it out early and often yet again. They lead the league with 93 pass attempts through two games.

Now, the Packers feature one of the NFL's top defenses -- one which has permitted the league's lowest passing Success Rate in 2025. But they've also faced the fifth-most pass attempts and allowed a pair of nice fantasy outings to the opposing team's tight end. Sam LaPorta went for 10.9 fantasy points on a 23% target share in Week 1. Then Zach Ertz popped for 15.4 fantasy points via a 20% target share last week.

With another pass-heavy game script on the horizon, Browns rookie Harold Fannin Jr. is among the top tight ends to stream for fantasy football in Week 3.

Chig Okonkwo, Tennessee Titans

Matchup: vs. Colts

Chigoziem Okonkwo has scored 3.4 and 5.5 fantasy points through two games, and he's attached to an offense with 20-point implied total in Week 3. But the utilization has quietly been rock-solid, and that's something we can buy into on tight end-needy fantasy teams.

Chig has an 81% snap rate entering Week 3, and he's seventh at the position in route participation. Among tight ends, Okonkwo's 17.9% target share ranks 12th and his 7 receptions are tied for 13th.

The Tennessee Titans are right around league-average in raw pass rate (62%) early in the season, so we'd expect Chig's strong market shares to result in more fantasy points going forward.

Now, Okonkwo's upside has been limited by his lack of downfield work and Tennessee's lack of red zone opportunities. Chig has a 2.8-yard aDOT and a 5.6% air yards share, while only one of his 10 targets have come 10+ yards downfield. He's yet to see a red zone target, though the Titans have only attempted five passes inside the 20.

Still, that 17.9% target share is hard to ignore, especially in fantasy leagues which award points per reception. Considering Chig's best fantasy output in 2024 (14.6 points) came against this week's opponent (the Indianapolis Colts), he's a solid tight end streamer in Week 3.

Dalton Schultz, Team

Matchup: at Jaguars

Note: This was written prior to the Texans' Week 2 game on Monday.

At the time of publication, we only have a one-game sample of Dalton Schultz and the Houston Texans.

And it wasn't pretty.

In Week 1, the Texans only managed 9 points and 188 passing yards. They failed to score a touchdown, and naturally their pass-catcher didn't have especially inspiring fantasy outings.

But Schultz quietly tied for the team lead with 5 targets, recording 3 receptions and 28 yards. In the context of the Houston offense, however, his performance was encouraging. Schultz averaged a palatable 1.52 yards per route run, and he was targeted on 28% of his routes.

On top of that, teammate Cade Stover -- who saw 4 targets splitting snaps with Schultz -- was placed on IR shortly after Week 1. With Christian Kirk also still out, there's not an obvious No. 2 in this Texans passing game.

Perhaps Schultz takes hold of that role on Monday Night -- in which case he'd likely join the list of top waiver wire targets entering Week 3. But as long as the utilization holds, I'd consider him as a Week 3 tight end streamer, even if the fantasy output is modest again.

Namely, that's because the Texans face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3. That's a matchup C.J. Stroud has feasted in over the past two seasons, averaging 68% of his passes and averaging north of 290 passing yards per game. In their most recent head-to-head, Schultz caught 5 of 7 targets for 61 yards and a touchdown against Jacksonville. As long as his utilization remains strong in Week 2, another big game is certainly in the cards for Dalton Schultz in Week 3.

