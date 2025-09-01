MLB
Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Sept. 1
Will Dylan Cease strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Taijuan Walker surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Sept. 1, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins
- Bailey Ober (Twins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -126, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances
Atlanta Braves at Chicago Cubs
- Spencer Strider (Braves): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +118) | 2025 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances
- Colin Rea (Cubs): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -130, Under +102) | 2025 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 27 appearances
Cleveland Guardians at Boston Red Sox
- Brayan Bello (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -132) | 2025 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 24 appearances
- Parker Messick (Guardians): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +108) | 2025 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
New York Mets at Detroit Tigers
- Sean Manaea (Mets): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -112) | 2025 Stats: 5.9 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
Miami Marlins at Washington Nationals
- Andrew Alvarez (Nationals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -160) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
Athletics at St. Louis Cardinals
- Sonny Gray (Cardinals): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -148) | 2025 Stats: 6.2 strikeouts per game in 27 appearances
- Luis Morales (Athletics): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -160) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
Seattle Mariners at Tampa Bay Rays
- Shane Baz (Rays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -134, Under +106) | 2025 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 26 appearances
- Luis Castillo (Mariners): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 2025 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 27 appearances
Texas Rangers at Arizona Diamondbacks
- Patrick Corbin (Rangers): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +106) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 25 appearances
- Ryne Nelson (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +106) | 2025 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 28 appearances
Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros
- Yusei Kikuchi (Angels): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +110) | 2025 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 28 appearances
Philadelphia Phillies at Milwaukee Brewers
- Taijuan Walker (Phillies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +136, Under -182) | 2025 Stats: 2.6 strikeouts per game in 28 appearances
- Jacob Misiorowski (Brewers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -132) | 2025 Stats: 6.5 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
Toronto Blue Jays at Cincinnati Reds
- Chris Bassitt (Blue Jays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 2025 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 28 appearances
- Hunter Greene (Reds): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +110) | 2025 Stats: 6.7 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies
- Chase Dollander (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +110) | 2025 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances
- Kai-Wei Teng (Giants): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -138, Under +104) | 2025 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
Baltimore Orioles at San Diego Padres
- Kyle Bradish (Orioles): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -144) | 2025 Stats: 10 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
- Dylan Cease (Padres): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over -134, Under +106) | 2025 Stats: 6.8 strikeouts per game in 27 appearances