Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Sept. 1

Will Dylan Cease strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Taijuan Walker surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Sept. 1, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins

Bailey Ober (Twins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -126, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances

Atlanta Braves at Chicago Cubs

Spencer Strider (Braves): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +118) | 2025 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances

Cleveland Guardians at Boston Red Sox

Brayan Bello (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +104, Under -132) | 2025 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 24 appearances

New York Mets at Detroit Tigers

Sean Manaea (Mets): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -112) | 2025 Stats: 5.9 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Miami Marlins at Washington Nationals

Andrew Alvarez (Nationals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -160) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Athletics at St. Louis Cardinals

Sonny Gray (Cardinals): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -148) | 2025 Stats: 6.2 strikeouts per game in 27 appearances

Seattle Mariners at Tampa Bay Rays

Shane Baz (Rays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -134, Under +106) | 2025 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 26 appearances

Texas Rangers at Arizona Diamondbacks

Patrick Corbin (Rangers): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +106) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 25 appearances

Los Angeles Angels at Houston Astros

Yusei Kikuchi (Angels): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +110) | 2025 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 28 appearances

Philadelphia Phillies at Milwaukee Brewers

Taijuan Walker (Phillies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +136, Under -182) | 2025 Stats: 2.6 strikeouts per game in 28 appearances

Toronto Blue Jays at Cincinnati Reds

Chris Bassitt (Blue Jays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 2025 Stats: 5.3 strikeouts per game in 28 appearances

San Francisco Giants at Colorado Rockies

Chase Dollander (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +110) | 2025 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances

Baltimore Orioles at San Diego Padres