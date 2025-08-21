Thursday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Aug. 21

Will Shohei Ohtani strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Tanner Gordon record more than 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Aug. 21, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -168, Under +126) | 2025 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -168, Under +126) | 3.6 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances Tanner Gordon (Rockies): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -144, Under +114) | 2025 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs

Jacob Misiorowski (Brewers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -152) | 2025 Stats: 6.2 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -152) | 6.2 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances Colin Rea (Cubs): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -142, Under +112) | 2025 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 25 appearances

San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres