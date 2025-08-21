FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
MLB

Thursday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Aug. 21

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Thursday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Aug. 21

Will Shohei Ohtani strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Tanner Gordon record more than 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Aug. 21, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies

  • Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -168, Under +126) | 2025 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
  • Tanner Gordon (Rockies): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -144, Under +114) | 2025 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs

  • Jacob Misiorowski (Brewers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -152) | 2025 Stats: 6.2 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
  • Colin Rea (Cubs): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -142, Under +112) | 2025 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 25 appearances

San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres

  • Landen Roupp (Giants): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 2025 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup