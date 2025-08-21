MLB
Thursday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Aug. 21
Will Shohei Ohtani strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Tanner Gordon record more than 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Aug. 21, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -168, Under +126) | 2025 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
- Tanner Gordon (Rockies): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -144, Under +114) | 2025 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs
- Jacob Misiorowski (Brewers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -152) | 2025 Stats: 6.2 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
- Colin Rea (Cubs): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -142, Under +112) | 2025 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 25 appearances
San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres
- Landen Roupp (Giants): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +102) | 2025 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances