MLB
Saturday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Aug. 2
Will Chase Burns strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Antonio Senzatela surpass 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Aug. 2, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Pittsburgh Pirates at Colorado Rockies
- Andrew Heaney (Pirates): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -104) | 2025 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances
- Antonio Senzatela (Rockies): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -156, Under +122) | 2025 Stats: 2.6 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances
Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners
- Logan Gilbert (Mariners): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -146) | 2025 Stats: 7.5 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
- Jack Leiter (Rangers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -146) | 2025 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances
Atlanta Braves at Cincinnati Reds
- Chase Burns (Reds): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -128) | 2025 Stats: 7.5 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
- Spencer Strider (Braves): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -166, Under +124) | 2025 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances