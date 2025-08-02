Saturday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Aug. 2

Will Chase Burns strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Antonio Senzatela surpass 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Aug. 2, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Pittsburgh Pirates at Colorado Rockies

Andrew Heaney (Pirates): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -104) | 2025 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -104) | 3.7 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances Antonio Senzatela (Rockies): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -156, Under +122) | 2025 Stats: 2.6 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances

Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners

Logan Gilbert (Mariners): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -146) | 2025 Stats: 7.5 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -146) | 7.5 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances Jack Leiter (Rangers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -146) | 2025 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances

Atlanta Braves at Cincinnati Reds