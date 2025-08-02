FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

WNBA iconWNBA

Explore WNBA

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
MLB

Saturday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Aug. 2

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Saturday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Aug. 2

Will Chase Burns strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Antonio Senzatela surpass 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Aug. 2, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Pittsburgh Pirates at Colorado Rockies

  • Andrew Heaney (Pirates): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -104) | 2025 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances
  • Antonio Senzatela (Rockies): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -156, Under +122) | 2025 Stats: 2.6 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances

Texas Rangers at Seattle Mariners

  • Logan Gilbert (Mariners): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -146) | 2025 Stats: 7.5 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
  • Jack Leiter (Rangers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -146) | 2025 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances

Atlanta Braves at Cincinnati Reds

  • Chase Burns (Reds): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -128) | 2025 Stats: 7.5 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
  • Spencer Strider (Braves): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -166, Under +124) | 2025 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup