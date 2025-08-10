Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Aug. 10

Will Blake Snell strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Bradley Blalock record more than 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Aug. 10, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Boston Red Sox at San Diego Padres

Michael King (Padres): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -158) | 2025 Stats: 6.4 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

Lucas Giolito (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -136) | 2025 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances

Tampa Bay Rays at Seattle Mariners

Logan Evans (Mariners): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +110) | 2025 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks

Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -130, Under +104) | 2025 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances

Bradley Blalock (Rockies): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -130, Under +102) | 2025 Stats: 2 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

