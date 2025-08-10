FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - Aug. 10

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Sunday's MLB Strikeout Props - Aug. 10

Will Blake Snell strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Bradley Blalock record more than 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on Aug. 10, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Boston Red Sox at San Diego Padres

  • Michael King (Padres): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -158) | 2025 Stats: 6.4 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
  • Lucas Giolito (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -136) | 2025 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances

Tampa Bay Rays at Seattle Mariners

  • Logan Evans (Mariners): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +110) | 2025 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks

  • Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -130, Under +104) | 2025 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances
  • Bradley Blalock (Rockies): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -130, Under +102) | 2025 Stats: 2 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Dodgers

  • Blake Snell (Dodgers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -112) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
  • Chris Bassitt (Blue Jays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -130, Under +102) | 2025 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 24 appearances

