NHL
Hurricanes vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2
Monday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Philadelphia Flyers.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Hurricanes vs Flyers Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (53-22-7) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (43-27-12)
- Date: Monday, May 4, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Coverage: ESPN
Hurricanes vs Flyers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-250)
|Flyers (+205)
|5.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Flyers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Hurricanes win (52.8%)
Hurricanes vs Flyers Puck Line
- The Flyers are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Hurricanes. The Flyers are -132 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +106.
Hurricanes vs Flyers Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Hurricanes-Flyers game on May 4, with the over available at +102 and the under at -124.
Hurricanes vs Flyers Moneyline
- Carolina is a -250 favorite on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a +205 underdog on the road.