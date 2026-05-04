Hurricanes vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2

Monday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Philadelphia Flyers.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Flyers Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (53-22-7) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (43-27-12)

Date: Monday, May 4, 2026

Monday, May 4, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina

Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina Coverage: ESPN

Hurricanes vs Flyers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-250) Flyers (+205) 5.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hurricanes win (52.8%)

Hurricanes vs Flyers Puck Line

The Flyers are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Hurricanes. The Flyers are -132 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +106.

Hurricanes vs Flyers Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Hurricanes-Flyers game on May 4, with the over available at +102 and the under at -124.

Hurricanes vs Flyers Moneyline

Carolina is a -250 favorite on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a +205 underdog on the road.

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