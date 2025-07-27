MLB
Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - July 27
Will Robbie Ray strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can David Peterson exceed 4.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on July 27, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
New York Mets at San Francisco Giants
- Robbie Ray (Giants): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -156) | 2025 Stats: 6.2 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances
- David Peterson (Mets): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -136) | 2025 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances
Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels
- George Kirby (Mariners): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -113, Under -113) | 2025 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
- Tyler Anderson (Angels): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -116) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances