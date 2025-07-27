FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
MLB

Sunday's MLB Strikeout Props - July 27

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - July 27

Will Robbie Ray strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can David Peterson exceed 4.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on July 27, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

New York Mets at San Francisco Giants

  • Robbie Ray (Giants): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -156) | 2025 Stats: 6.2 strikeouts per game in 21 appearances
  • David Peterson (Mets): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -136) | 2025 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances

Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels

  • George Kirby (Mariners): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -113, Under -113) | 2025 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
  • Tyler Anderson (Angels): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -116) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances

