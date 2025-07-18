Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - July 18

Will Chris Bassitt strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Justin Verlander record more than 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on July 18, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Detroit Tigers at Texas Rangers

Patrick Corbin (Rangers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -126) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -126) | 4.4 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances Reese Olson (Tigers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -110) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets

Nick Lodolo (Reds): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -136) | 2025 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -136) | 5.1 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances Sean Manaea (Mets): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -136) | 2025 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Baltimore Orioles at Tampa Bay Rays

Taj Bradley (Rays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -122) | 2025 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -122) | 4.7 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances Charlie Morton (Orioles): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -172, Under +128) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances

Boston Red Sox at Chicago Cubs

Lucas Giolito (Red Sox): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -162) | 2025 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -162) | 4.9 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances Colin Rea (Cubs): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 2025 Stats: 3.4 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh Pirates

Bailey Falter (Pirates): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -122) | 2025 Stats: 3.1 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -122) | 3.1 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances Jonathan Cannon (White Sox): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -130, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 15 appearances

