Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - July 13

Will Kevin Gausman strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Jacob Lopez record more than 4.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on July 13, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Angels

Yusei Kikuchi (Angels): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -116, Under -110) | 2025 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -116, Under -110) | 5.8 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -148, Under +116) | 2025 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances

Toronto Blue Jays at Athletics