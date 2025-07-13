MLB
Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - July 13
Will Kevin Gausman strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Jacob Lopez record more than 4.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on July 13, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Arizona Diamondbacks at Los Angeles Angels
- Yusei Kikuchi (Angels): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -116, Under -110) | 2025 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances
- Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -148, Under +116) | 2025 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 19 appearances
Toronto Blue Jays at Athletics
- Kevin Gausman (Blue Jays): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -111, Under -115) | 2025 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 18 appearances
- Jacob Lopez (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -116, Under -110) | 2025 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances