Thursday’s MLB Strikeout Props - July 10

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Thursday’s MLB Strikeout Props - July 10

Will David Peterson strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Tomoyuki Sugano exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on July 10, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

New York Mets at Baltimore Orioles

  • David Peterson (Mets): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +100) | 2025 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances
  • Tomoyuki Sugano (Orioles): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +128, Under -164) | 2025 Stats: 3.4 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances

