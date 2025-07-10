MLB
Thursday’s MLB Strikeout Props - July 10
Will David Peterson strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Tomoyuki Sugano exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on July 10, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
New York Mets at Baltimore Orioles
- David Peterson (Mets): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +100) | 2025 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances
- Tomoyuki Sugano (Orioles): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +128, Under -164) | 2025 Stats: 3.4 strikeouts per game in 17 appearances
