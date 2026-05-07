Yankees vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 7

Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.

The New York Yankees will face the Texas Rangers in MLB action on Thursday.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Yankees vs Rangers Game Info

New York Yankees (25-11) vs. Texas Rangers (16-19)

Date: Thursday, May 7, 2026

Thursday, May 7, 2026 Time: 12:35 p.m. ET

12:35 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: YES and RSN

Yankees vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-188) | TEX: (+158)

NYY: (-188) | TEX: (+158) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+110) | TEX: +1.5 (-132)

NYY: -1.5 (+110) | TEX: +1.5 (-132) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Yankees vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ryan Weathers (Yankees) - 2-2, 3.03 ERA vs MacKenzie Gore (Rangers) - 2-2, 4.67 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Ryan Weathers (2-2) to the mound, while MacKenzie Gore (2-2) will get the nod for the Rangers. Weathers and his team have a record of 3-3-0 against the spread when he starts. Weathers' team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-3. The Rangers have a 2-5-0 record against the spread in Gore's starts. The Rangers have been the underdog on the moneyline in four of Gore's starts this season, and they went 3-1 in those games.

Yankees vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (54.3%)

Yankees vs Rangers Moneyline

Texas is the underdog, +158 on the moneyline, while New York is a -188 favorite at home.

Yankees vs Rangers Spread

The Rangers are at the Yankees, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Rangers are +110 to cover the spread, and the Yankees are -132.

Yankees vs Rangers Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Yankees-Rangers on May 7, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Texas Rangers on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Yankees have come away with 22 wins in the 32 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

New York has a record of 6-3 when favored by -188 or more this year.

The Yankees' games have gone over the total in 16 of their 34 opportunities.

The Yankees are 21-13-0 against the spread in their 34 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rangers have gone 9-13 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 40.9% of those games).

Texas has played as a moneyline underdog of +158 or longer in only one game this season, which it lost.

The Rangers have combined with opponents to go over the total 14 times this season for a 14-19-2 record against the over/under.

The Rangers have an 18-17-0 record ATS this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge is batting .273 with six doubles, 14 home runs and 28 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .411 while slugging .648.

Among all qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is third in slugging.

Judge will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .412 with a double, two home runs, seven walks and seven RBIs.

Ben Rice has 37 hits and an OBP of .455 to go with a slugging percentage of .759. All three of those stats are best among New York hitters this season. He's batting .343.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks second in batting average, first in on-base percentage and first in slugging percentage.

Rice takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .444 with a double, two home runs, two walks and four RBIs.

Cody Bellinger has collected 36 base hits, an OBP of .377 and a slugging percentage of .512 this season.

Bellinger brings a seven-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 games he is batting .324 with seven doubles, a triple, two home runs, six walks and 13 RBIs.

Trent Grisham has been key for New York with 19 hits, an OBP of .307 plus a slugging percentage of .366.

Rangers Player Leaders

Josh Jung has totaled 40 hits with a .389 on-base percentage and a .538 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Rangers. He's batting .336.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks third in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 19th and he is 18th in slugging.

Jung hopes to build on a 13-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .400 with four doubles, a home run, three walks and eight RBIs.

Brandon Nimmo is hitting .300 with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and 13 walks. He's slugging .462 with an on-base percentage of .374.

He is currently 28th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Corey Seager is hitting .206 with six doubles, six home runs and 19 walks.

Ezequiel Duran has six doubles, a triple, a home run and eight walks while hitting .301.

Yankees vs Rangers Head to Head

5/5/2026: 7-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/29/2026: 3-0 TEX (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

3-0 TEX (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 4/28/2026: 3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/27/2026: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 8/6/2025: 3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/5/2025: 2-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

2-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/4/2025: 8-5 TEX (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-5 TEX (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/22/2025: 1-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

1-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/21/2025: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/20/2025: 5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

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