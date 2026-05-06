Twins vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 7

Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.

The Minnesota Twins will take on the Washington Nationals in MLB action on Thursday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup.

Twins vs Nationals Game Info

Minnesota Twins (16-20) vs. Washington Nationals (16-20)

Date: Thursday, May 7, 2026

Thursday, May 7, 2026 Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: Nationals.TV and Twins.TV

Twins vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIN: (-112) | WSH: (-104)

MIN: (-112) | WSH: (-104) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+146) | WSH: +1.5 (-176)

MIN: -1.5 (+146) | WSH: +1.5 (-176) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Twins vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Simeon Woods Richardson (Twins) - 0-5, 6.49 ERA vs Jake Irvin (Nationals) - 1-4, 4.93 ERA

The probable pitchers are Simeon Woods Richardson (0-5) for the Twins and Jake Irvin (1-4) for the Nationals. Woods Richardson and his team have a record of 1-6-0 against the spread when he starts. Woods Richardson's team is 0-2 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Nationals have a 3-4-0 ATS record in Irvin's seven starts with a set spread. The Nationals have a 3-4 record in Irvin's seven starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Twins vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (53.8%)

Twins vs Nationals Moneyline

The Twins vs Nationals moneyline has Minnesota as a -112 favorite, while Washington is a -104 underdog at home.

Twins vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are +1.5 on the run line against the Twins. The Nationals are -176 to cover, and the Twins are +146.

Twins vs Nationals Over/Under

A combined run total of 9 has been set for Twins-Nationals on May 7, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

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Twins vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Twins have won in four of the 10 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Minnesota has been victorious three times in eight chances when named as a favorite of at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Twins and their opponents have hit the over in 22 of their 36 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Twins are 18-18-0 against the spread in their 36 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Nationals have been the moneyline underdog 35 total times this season. They've gone 16-19 in those games.

Washington has a 16-18 record (winning 47.1% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.

The Nationals have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 36 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 22 of those games (22-12-2).

The Nationals have a 19-17-0 record against the spread this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton leads Minnesota in slugging percentage (.536) and total hits (35) this season. He's batting .250 with an on-base percentage of .307.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 87th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 120th, and he is 19th in slugging.

Ryan Jeffers has three doubles, a triple, four home runs and 16 walks. He's batting .286 and slugging .473 with an on-base percentage of .394.

Brooks Lee leads Minnesota with an OBP of .323 this season while batting .270 with eight walks and 16 runs scored.

Lee enters this game with four games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with two doubles and four RBIs.

Luke Keaschall is batting .227 with a .297 OBP and 15 RBI for Minnesota this season.

Keaschall brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .267 with three doubles, five walks and two RBIs.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams has totaled 35 hits with a .395 on-base percentage and a .516 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Nationals. He's batting .287.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he is 35th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage.

James Wood is hitting .232 with eight doubles, 10 home runs and 31 walks. He's slugging .507 with an on-base percentage of .380.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 117th, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 28th in slugging.

Daylen Lile has a .376 slugging percentage, which paces the Nationals.

Curtis Mead is batting .227 with six doubles, four home runs and nine walks.

Twins vs Nationals Head to Head

5/5/2026: 11-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

11-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/27/2025: 7-2 WSH (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

7-2 WSH (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 7/26/2025: 9-3 WSH (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

9-3 WSH (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 7/25/2025: 1-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

1-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/22/2024: 3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/21/2024: 10-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

10-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 5/20/2024: 12-3 WSH (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

12-3 WSH (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/23/2023: 3-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

3-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 4/22/2023: 10-4 WSH (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)

10-4 WSH (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260) 4/21/2023: 3-2 WSH (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

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