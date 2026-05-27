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Wednesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 27

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Wednesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 27

Will Aaron Nola strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Randy Vasquez surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 27, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants

  • Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -110) | 2026 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
  • Tyler Mahle (Giants): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -142) | 2026 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

Seattle Mariners at Athletics

  • Gage Jump (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +104)
  • Emerson Hancock (Mariners): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -132) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego Padres

  • Aaron Nola (Phillies): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -162) | 2026 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
  • Randy Vasquez (Padres): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -150, Under +122) | 2026 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

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