Wednesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 27

Will Aaron Nola strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Randy Vasquez surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 27, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants

Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -110) | 2026 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -110) | 4.3 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances Tyler Mahle (Giants): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -142) | 2026 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

Seattle Mariners at Athletics

Gage Jump (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +104)

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +104) Emerson Hancock (Mariners): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -132) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego Padres