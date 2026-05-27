MLB
Wednesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 27
Will Aaron Nola strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Randy Vasquez surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 27, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants
- Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -110) | 2026 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
- Tyler Mahle (Giants): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -142) | 2026 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
Seattle Mariners at Athletics
- Gage Jump (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +104)
- Emerson Hancock (Mariners): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -132) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego Padres
- Aaron Nola (Phillies): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -162) | 2026 Stats: 5.1 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
- Randy Vasquez (Padres): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -150, Under +122) | 2026 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances