NHL
Hurricanes vs Canadiens NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 4
The Carolina Hurricanes versus the Montreal Canadiens is on the NHL schedule for Wednesday.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Hurricanes vs Canadiens Game Info
- Carolina Hurricanes (53-22-7) vs. Montreal Canadiens (48-24-10)
- Date: Wednesday, May 27, 2026
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec
- Coverage: TNT
Hurricanes vs Canadiens Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Hurricanes (-146)
|Canadiens (+122)
|5.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Canadiens win (56.3%)
Hurricanes vs Canadiens Puck Line
- The Canadiens are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Hurricanes. The Canadiens are -210 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +164.
Hurricanes vs Canadiens Over/Under
- A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Hurricanes-Canadiens matchup on May 27, with the over available at -114 and the under at -106.
Hurricanes vs Canadiens Moneyline
- Montreal is a +122 underdog on the moneyline, while Carolina is a -146 favorite on the road.