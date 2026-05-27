Hurricanes vs Canadiens NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 4

The Carolina Hurricanes versus the Montreal Canadiens is on the NHL schedule for Wednesday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (53-22-7) vs. Montreal Canadiens (48-24-10)

Date: Wednesday, May 27, 2026

Wednesday, May 27, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec Coverage: TNT

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-146) Canadiens (+122) 5.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Canadiens win (56.3%)

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Puck Line

The Canadiens are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Hurricanes. The Canadiens are -210 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +164.

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Over/Under

A total of 5.5 goals has been set for the Hurricanes-Canadiens matchup on May 27, with the over available at -114 and the under at -106.

Hurricanes vs Canadiens Moneyline

Montreal is a +122 underdog on the moneyline, while Carolina is a -146 favorite on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!