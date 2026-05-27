MLB
Wednesday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 27
Will Corbin Carroll or Casey Schmitt hit a home run on Wednesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 27, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants
- Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 50 games (has homered in 12% of games)
- Casey Schmitt (Giants): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 46 games (has homered in 21.7% of games)
- Harrison Bader (Giants): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 27 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)
- Rafael Devers (Giants): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 54 games (has homered in 13% of games)
- Willy Adames (Giants): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)
- Matt Chapman (Giants): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 53 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)
- Nolan Arenado (Diamondbacks): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 50 games (has homered in 12% of games)
- Adrian Del Castillo (Diamondbacks): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)
- Ryan Waldschmidt (Diamondbacks): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games
- Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)
- Eric Haase (Giants): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 50 games (has homered in 4% of games)
- Tommy Troy (Diamondbacks): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Victor Bericoto (Giants): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Jesus Rodriguez (Giants): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Ildemaro Vargas (Diamondbacks): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 46 games (has homered in 13% of games)
Seattle Mariners at Athletics
- Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +270 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 53 games (has homered in 15.1% of games)
- Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 49 games (has homered in 22.4% of games)
- Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 55 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)
- Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 51 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)
- Brent Rooker (Athletics): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 37 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)
- Mitch Garver (Mariners): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)
- Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 55 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)
- Carlos Cortes (Athletics): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)
- Rob Refsnyder (Mariners): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)
- Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
- J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 46 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)
- Colt Emerson (Mariners): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Cole Young (Mariners): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 55 games (has homered in 5.5% of games)
- Jeff McNeil (Athletics): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 51 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)
- Victor Robles (Mariners): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Darell Hernaiz (Athletics): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)
Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego Padres
- Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +225 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 21 HR in 51 games (has homered in 35.3% of games)
- Bryce Harper (Phillies): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 53 games (has homered in 20.8% of games)
- Gavin Sheets (Padres): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 47 games (has homered in 14.9% of games)
- Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 52 games
- Trea Turner (Phillies): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 53 games (has homered in 9.4% of games)
- Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 51 games (has homered in 13.7% of games)
- Ramon Laureano (Padres): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 49 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)
- Jackson Merrill (Padres): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)
- Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 50 games (has homered in 8% of games)
- Miguel Andujar (Padres): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)
- J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)
- Bryson Stott (Phillies): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 48 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)
- Freddy Fermin (Padres): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 28 games
- Alec Bohm (Phillies): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 50 games (has homered in 8% of games)
- Edmundo Sosa (Phillies): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)
- Justin Crawford (Phillies): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 49 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)