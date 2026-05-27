Wednesday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 27

Will Corbin Carroll or Casey Schmitt hit a home run on Wednesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 27, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants

Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 50 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 50 games (has homered in 12% of games) Casey Schmitt (Giants): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 46 games (has homered in 21.7% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 46 games (has homered in 21.7% of games) Harrison Bader (Giants): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 27 games (has homered in 18.5% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 27 games (has homered in 18.5% of games) Rafael Devers (Giants): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 54 games (has homered in 13% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 54 games (has homered in 13% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 53 games (has homered in 11.3% of games) Matt Chapman (Giants): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 53 games (has homered in 1.9% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 53 games (has homered in 1.9% of games) Nolan Arenado (Diamondbacks): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 50 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 50 games (has homered in 12% of games) Adrian Del Castillo (Diamondbacks): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 33 games (has homered in 9.1% of games) Ryan Waldschmidt (Diamondbacks): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games

+820 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 17 games Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 31 games (has homered in 9.7% of games) Eric Haase (Giants): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 50 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 50 games (has homered in 4% of games) Tommy Troy (Diamondbacks): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+980 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Victor Bericoto (Giants): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+1040 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Jesus Rodriguez (Giants): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Ildemaro Vargas (Diamondbacks): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 46 games (has homered in 13% of games)

Seattle Mariners at Athletics

Nick Kurtz (Athletics): +270 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 53 games (has homered in 15.1% of games)

+270 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 53 games (has homered in 15.1% of games) Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 49 games (has homered in 22.4% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 49 games (has homered in 22.4% of games) Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +360 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 55 games (has homered in 14.5% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 55 games (has homered in 14.5% of games) Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 51 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 51 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Brent Rooker (Athletics): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 37 games (has homered in 16.2% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 37 games (has homered in 16.2% of games) Mitch Garver (Mariners): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 25 games (has homered in 8% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 55 games (has homered in 10.9% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 55 games (has homered in 10.9% of games) Carlos Cortes (Athletics): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Rob Refsnyder (Mariners): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 33 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 46 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 46 games (has homered in 15.2% of games) Colt Emerson (Mariners): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Cole Young (Mariners): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 55 games (has homered in 5.5% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 55 games (has homered in 5.5% of games) Jeff McNeil (Athletics): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 51 games (has homered in 3.9% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 51 games (has homered in 3.9% of games) Victor Robles (Mariners): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+980 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Darell Hernaiz (Athletics): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 33 games (has homered in 3% of games)

Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego Padres