Yankees vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 25

Odds updated as of 10:12 p.m.

The MLB's Monday slate includes the New York Yankees taking on the Kansas City Royals.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Yankees vs Royals Game Info

New York Yankees (31-22) vs. Kansas City Royals (22-31)

Date: Monday, May 25, 2026

Monday, May 25, 2026 Time: 3:40 p.m. ET

3:40 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: ESPN

Yankees vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-148) | KC: (+126)

NYY: (-148) | KC: (+126) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+112) | KC: +1.5 (-134)

NYY: -1.5 (+112) | KC: +1.5 (-134) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Yankees vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Will Warren (Yankees) - 6-1, 3.61 ERA vs TBA (Royals)

The Yankees will look to Will Warren (6-1), while the Royals' starting pitcher has not yet been announced. Warren and his team are 6-4-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Warren starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 8-2.

Yankees vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (67.8%)

Yankees vs Royals Moneyline

The Yankees vs Royals moneyline has New York as a -148 favorite, while Kansas City is a +126 underdog at home.

Yankees vs Royals Spread

The Royals are hosting the Yankees, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Royals are +112 to cover the spread, and the Yankees are -134.

Yankees vs Royals Over/Under

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Yankees-Royals contest on May 25, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Royals Betting Trends

The Yankees have come away with 28 wins in the 46 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season New York has been victorious 17 times in 26 chances when named as a favorite of at least -148 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 21 of their 50 opportunities.

The Yankees have posted a record of 25-25-0 against the spread this season.

The Royals have compiled a 10-15 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 40% of those games).

Kansas City has a 1-2 record (winning only 33.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +126 or longer.

The Royals have played in 50 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 22 times (22-28-0).

The Royals have collected a 22-28-0 record ATS this season (covering 44% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Cody Bellinger leads New York OPS (.854) this season. He has a .274 batting average, an on-base percentage of .381, and a slugging percentage of .473.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 36th in slugging.

Bellinger hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .313 with two doubles and three walks.

Aaron Judge is batting .250 with eight doubles, 17 home runs and 38 walks, while slugging .557 with an on-base percentage of .379.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 83rd, his on-base percentage 22nd, and his slugging percentage seventh.

Ben Rice has 48 hits and is batting .282 this season.

Trent Grisham has six home runs, 27 RBI and a batting average of .196 this season.

Grisham has hit safely in four games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .583 with three doubles and three walks.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has accumulated an on-base percentage of .362, a slugging percentage of .471, and has 62 hits, all club-bests for the Royals (while batting .295).

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage is 39th, and he is 38th in slugging.

Maikel Garcia is batting .263 with 14 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 19 walks. He's slugging .385 with an on-base percentage of .323.

Including all qualified players, his batting average places him 61st, his on-base percentage is 88th, and he is 99th in slugging.

Vinnie Pasquantino is hitting .199 with five doubles, two triples, five home runs and 23 walks.

Salvador Perez is batting .213 with five doubles, eight home runs and nine walks.

Yankees vs Royals Head to Head

4/18/2026: 13-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

13-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/17/2026: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/12/2025: 1-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

1-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/11/2025: 6-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/10/2025: 10-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

10-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 4/16/2025: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/15/2025: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 4/14/2025: 4-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 10/10/2024: 3-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 10/9/2024: 3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

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