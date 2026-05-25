Giants vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 25

Odds updated as of 12:12 a.m.

The San Francisco Giants will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks in MLB action on Monday.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Giants vs Diamondbacks Game Info

San Francisco Giants (22-31) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (28-24)

Date: Monday, May 25, 2026

Monday, May 25, 2026 Time: 5:05 p.m. ET

5:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and Dbacks.TV

Giants vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SF: (-142) | ARI: (+120)

SF: (-142) | ARI: (+120) Spread: SF: -1.5 (+158) | ARI: +1.5 (-192)

SF: -1.5 (+158) | ARI: +1.5 (-192) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Giants vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Landen Roupp (Giants) - 5-4, 3.27 ERA vs Merrill Kelly (Diamondbacks) - 4-3, 5.71 ERA

The probable starters are Landen Roupp (5-4) for the Giants and Merrill Kelly (4-3) for the Diamondbacks. Roupp and his team have a record of 4-6-0 against the spread when he starts. Roupp's team is 1-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Diamondbacks have gone 4-3-0 ATS in Kelly's seven starts that had a set spread. The Diamondbacks have been the moneyline underdog in three of Kelly's starts this season, and they went 1-2 in those matchups.

Giants vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Giants win (55.9%)

Giants vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

Arizona is the underdog, +120 on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a -142 favorite at home.

Giants vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Giants are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Diamondbacks. The Giants are +158 to cover, and the Diamondbacks are -192.

Giants vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Giants-Diamondbacks on May 25, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

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Giants vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Giants have won in eight, or 53.3%, of the 15 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season San Francisco has come away with a win one time in three chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Giants and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 25 of their 53 opportunities.

The Giants have an against the spread mark of 22-31-0 in 53 games with a line this season.

The Diamondbacks have won nine of the 26 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (34.6%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, Arizona has gone 5-7 (41.7%).

The Diamondbacks have played in 51 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 25 times (25-24-2).

The Diamondbacks have covered 58.8% of their games this season, going 30-21-0 ATS.

Giants Player Leaders

Luis Arraez has an OPS of .789, fueled by an OBP of .363 to go with a slugging percentage of .426. He has a .320 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks third in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 72nd in slugging.

Casey Schmitt leads San Francisco with 50 hits. He is batting .296 this season and has 21 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .556 with an on-base percentage of .339.

He ranks 18th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging among qualified hitters.

Schmitt enters this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with a double, three home runs, a walk and eight RBIs.

Rafael Devers has collected 50 base hits, an OBP of .288 and a slugging percentage of .412 this season.

Devers has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBIs.

Matt Chapman is batting .240 with a .317 OBP and 16 RBI for San Francisco this season.

Chapman heads into this matchup on a five-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .471 with two doubles and three walks.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Corbin Carroll has 53 hits with a .399 on-base percentage, leading the Diamondbacks in both statistics. He's batting .301 and slugging .580.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 14th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage.

Carroll hopes to build on a 12-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .436 with three doubles, four triples, two home runs, seven walks and eight RBIs.

Ildemaro Vargas' .492 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .307 with an on-base percentage of .337.

Including all qualified players, he ranks ninth in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage and 28th in slugging percentage.

Ketel Marte is hitting .262 with 10 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 16 walks.

Nolan Arenado has 11 doubles, seven home runs and 16 walks while hitting .274.

Giants vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

5/20/2026: 6-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

6-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 5/19/2026: 5-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-3 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/18/2026: 12-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

12-2 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/17/2025: 5-1 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-1 SF (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/16/2025: 6-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/15/2025: 8-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

8-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/10/2025: 5-3 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-3 ARI (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/9/2025: 5-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-3 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/8/2025: 11-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

11-5 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/3/2025: 7-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

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