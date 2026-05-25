Mets vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 25

Odds updated as of 10:12 p.m.

Monday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the New York Mets and the Cincinnati Reds.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this game.

Mets vs Reds Game Info

New York Mets (22-31) vs. Cincinnati Reds (27-25)

Date: Monday, May 25, 2026

Monday, May 25, 2026 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY and Reds.TV

Mets vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-166) | CIN: (+140)

NYM: (-166) | CIN: (+140) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+130) | CIN: +1.5 (-156)

NYM: -1.5 (+130) | CIN: +1.5 (-156) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Mets vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nolan McLean (Mets) - 2-3, 3.57 ERA vs Nick Lodolo (Reds) - 0-1, 7.20 ERA

The probable starters are Nolan McLean (2-3) for the Mets and Nick Lodolo (0-1) for the Reds. McLean's team is 4-6-0 against the spread in his starts this season. McLean's team is 3-6 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Reds are 1-2-0 ATS in Lodolo's three starts with a set spread. The Reds were the underdog on the moneyline for one Lodolo start this season -- they lost.

Mets vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mets win (62.1%)

Mets vs Reds Moneyline

The Mets vs Reds moneyline has New York as a -166 favorite, while Cincinnati is a +140 underdog on the road.

Mets vs Reds Spread

The Mets are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Reds. The Mets are +130 to cover, and the Reds are -156.

Mets vs Reds Over/Under

The over/under for the Mets versus Reds contest on May 25 has been set at 7.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Bet on New York Mets vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Mets vs Reds Betting Trends

The Mets have come away with 19 wins in the 38 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year New York has won two of eight games when listed as at least -166 on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have gone over in 21 of their 53 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mets have an against the spread mark of 20-33-0 in 53 games with a line this season.

The Reds have been the underdog on the moneyline 32 total times this season. They've gone 18-14 in those games.

Cincinnati is 1-2 (winning just 33.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +140 or longer.

The Reds have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 31 times this season for a 31-18-1 record against the over/under.

The Reds have a 30-20-0 record ATS this season (covering 60% of the time).

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto is batting .294 with four doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 22 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .390 and a slugging percentage of .559.

Bo Bichette leads New York in slugging percentage (.315) thanks to 11 extra-base hits. He's batting .218 with an on-base percentage of .266.

His batting average is 136th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 160th, and his slugging percentage 154th.

Carson Benge has collected 43 base hits, an OBP of .305 and a slugging percentage of .337 this season.

Mark Vientos leads New York with 37 hits, batting .231 this season with 14 extra-base hits.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart is hitting .256 with nine doubles, 12 home runs and 30 walks. He's slugging .487 with an on-base percentage of .352.

Including all qualified players in the big leagues, he ranks 74th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging percentage.

Elly De La Cruz leads his team with 60 hits and a .355 on-base percentage, with a team-high .529 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .288.

He is 30th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Spencer Steer is hitting .271 with 10 doubles, seven home runs and 16 walks.

JJ Bleday has six doubles, a triple, six home runs and 15 walks while hitting .271.

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