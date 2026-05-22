FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
MLB

Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 22

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 22

Will Cristopher Sanchez strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Tomoyuki Sugano exceed 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 22, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Cleveland Guardians at Philadelphia Phillies

  • Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -130, Under +106) | 2026 Stats: 8 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
  • Gavin Williams (Guardians): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -130) | 2026 Stats: 7.3 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

Houston Astros at Chicago Cubs

  • Spencer Arrighetti (Astros): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -152) | 2026 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
  • Jameson Taillon (Cubs): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -124) | 2026 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

New York Mets at Miami Marlins

  • Freddy Peralta (Mets): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -144) | 2026 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
  • Eury Pérez (Marlins): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -115, Under -105) | 2026 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds

  • Kyle Leahy (Cardinals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -118) | 2026 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee Brewers

  • Logan Henderson (Brewers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -148) | 2026 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
  • Justin Wrobleski (Dodgers): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +128) | 2026 Stats: 3.4 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Detroit Tigers at Baltimore Orioles

  • Jack Flaherty (Tigers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -118) | 2026 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
  • Chris Bassitt (Orioles): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -102) | 2026 Stats: 3.3 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Chicago White Sox at San Francisco Giants

  • Davis Martin (White Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -132, Under +108) | 2026 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
  • Trevor McDonald (Giants): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -150, Under +122) | 2026 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Minnesota Twins at Boston Red Sox

  • Connor Prielipp (Twins): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -120) | 2026 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
  • Payton Tolle (Red Sox): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -118) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks

  • Tomoyuki Sugano (Rockies): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -132) | 2026 Stats: 2.8 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup