MLB
Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 22
Will Cristopher Sanchez strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Tomoyuki Sugano exceed 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 22, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Cleveland Guardians at Philadelphia Phillies
- Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -130, Under +106) | 2026 Stats: 8 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
- Gavin Williams (Guardians): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -130) | 2026 Stats: 7.3 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
Houston Astros at Chicago Cubs
- Spencer Arrighetti (Astros): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -152) | 2026 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
- Jameson Taillon (Cubs): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -124) | 2026 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
New York Mets at Miami Marlins
- Freddy Peralta (Mets): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -144) | 2026 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
- Eury Pérez (Marlins): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -115, Under -105) | 2026 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds
- Kyle Leahy (Cardinals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -118) | 2026 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee Brewers
- Logan Henderson (Brewers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -148) | 2026 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
- Justin Wrobleski (Dodgers): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +128) | 2026 Stats: 3.4 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
Detroit Tigers at Baltimore Orioles
- Jack Flaherty (Tigers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -118) | 2026 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
- Chris Bassitt (Orioles): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -102) | 2026 Stats: 3.3 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
Chicago White Sox at San Francisco Giants
- Davis Martin (White Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -132, Under +108) | 2026 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
- Trevor McDonald (Giants): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -150, Under +122) | 2026 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
Minnesota Twins at Boston Red Sox
- Connor Prielipp (Twins): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -120) | 2026 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
- Payton Tolle (Red Sox): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -118) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances
Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks
- Tomoyuki Sugano (Rockies): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -132) | 2026 Stats: 2.8 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances