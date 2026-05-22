Friday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 22

Will Cristopher Sanchez strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Tomoyuki Sugano exceed 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 22, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Cleveland Guardians at Philadelphia Phillies

Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -130, Under +106) | 2026 Stats: 8 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -130, Under +106) | 8 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances Gavin Williams (Guardians): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -130) | 2026 Stats: 7.3 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

Houston Astros at Chicago Cubs

Spencer Arrighetti (Astros): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -152) | 2026 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -152) | 5.8 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances Jameson Taillon (Cubs): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -124) | 2026 Stats: 4.7 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

New York Mets at Miami Marlins

Freddy Peralta (Mets): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -144) | 2026 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -144) | 5.4 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances Eury Pérez (Marlins): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -115, Under -105) | 2026 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds

Kyle Leahy (Cardinals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -118) | 2026 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee Brewers

Logan Henderson (Brewers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -148) | 2026 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -148) | 5.8 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances Justin Wrobleski (Dodgers): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -158, Under +128) | 2026 Stats: 3.4 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Detroit Tigers at Baltimore Orioles

Jack Flaherty (Tigers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -118) | 2026 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -118) | 4.8 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances Chris Bassitt (Orioles): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -102) | 2026 Stats: 3.3 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Chicago White Sox at San Francisco Giants

Davis Martin (White Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -132, Under +108) | 2026 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -132, Under +108) | 6.6 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances Trevor McDonald (Giants): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -150, Under +122) | 2026 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Minnesota Twins at Boston Red Sox

Connor Prielipp (Twins): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -120) | 2026 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -120) | 5.8 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances Payton Tolle (Red Sox): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -118) | 2026 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks