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Avalanche vs Golden Knights NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 2

Data Skrive
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Avalanche vs Golden Knights NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Stanley Cup Semifinals Game 2

The Colorado Avalanche will take on the Vegas Golden Knights in NHL action on Friday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Avalanche vs Golden Knights Game Info

  • Colorado Avalanche (55-16-11) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (39-26-17)
  • Date: Friday, May 22, 2026
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Ball Arena -- Denver, Colorado
  • Coverage: ESPN

Avalanche vs Golden Knights Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Avalanche (-184)Golden Knights (+152)6.5Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Avalanche win (64.6%)

Avalanche vs Golden Knights Puck Line

  • The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals versus the Golden Knights. The Avalanche are +138 to cover the spread, while the Golden Knights are -170.

Avalanche vs Golden Knights Over/Under

  • An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Avalanche-Golden Knights on May 22, with the over being +106 and the under -130.

Avalanche vs Golden Knights Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Golden Knights-Avalanche, Vegas is the underdog at +152, and Colorado is -184 playing at home.

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