Friday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 22

Will Kyle Schwarber or Bryce Harper hit a home run on Friday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 22, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Cleveland Guardians at Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +240 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 47 games (has homered in 36.2% of games)

+240 to hit a HR | 20 HR in 47 games (has homered in 36.2% of games) Bryce Harper (Phillies): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 49 games (has homered in 22.4% of games)

+430 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 49 games (has homered in 22.4% of games) José Ramírez (Guardians): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 52 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 52 games (has homered in 13.5% of games) Rhys Hoskins (Guardians): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games) Adolis Garcia (Phillies): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Bryson Stott (Phillies): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games) Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Angel Martinez (Guardians): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 44 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 44 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Trea Turner (Phillies): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) David Fry (Guardians): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games) Edmundo Sosa (Phillies): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games) Austin Hedges (Guardians): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.5% of games) Alec Bohm (Phillies): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games) Chase DeLauter (Guardians): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 47 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 47 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Travis Bazzana (Guardians): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+1260 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 50 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+1300 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 50 games (has homered in 8% of games) Steven Kwan (Guardians): +2800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 47 games (has homered in 2.1% of games)

Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees

Aaron Judge (Yankees): +184 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 51 games (has homered in 29.4% of games)

+184 to hit a HR | 16 HR in 51 games (has homered in 29.4% of games) Junior Caminero (Rays): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 48 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+310 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 48 games (has homered in 25% of games) Trent Grisham (Yankees): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 48 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)

+390 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 48 games (has homered in 10.4% of games) Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 50 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 50 games (has homered in 8% of games) Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 48 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 48 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 45 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 45 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Yandy Diaz (Rays): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 45 games (has homered in 17.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 45 games (has homered in 17.8% of games) Austin Wells (Yankees): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games) Spencer Jones (Yankees): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 10 games Richie Palacios (Rays): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games) Jose Caballero (Yankees): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games) Taylor Walls (Rays): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 36 games

+1260 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 36 games Hunter Feduccia (Rays): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)

+1260 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games) Chandler Simpson (Rays): +1600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 47 games

Houston Astros at Chicago Cubs

Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 51 games (has homered in 29.4% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 51 games (has homered in 29.4% of games) Christian Walker (Astros): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 51 games (has homered in 21.6% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 51 games (has homered in 21.6% of games) Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 36 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 36 games (has homered in 19.4% of games) Michael Busch (Cubs): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games) Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 50 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 50 games (has homered in 10% of games) Isaac Paredes (Astros): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 45 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 45 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Ian Happ (Cubs): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 48 games (has homered in 20.8% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 48 games (has homered in 20.8% of games) Jeremy Pena (Astros): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games

+790 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 13 games Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 48 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 48 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Zach Dezenzo (Astros): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Carson Kelly (Cubs): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Braden Shewmake (Astros): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 17.6% of games) Moises Ballesteros (Cubs): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 40 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 40 games (has homered in 15% of games) Jake Meyers (Astros): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Cesar Salazar (Astros): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

New York Mets at Miami Marlins

Juan Soto (Mets): +270 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 35 games (has homered in 22.9% of games)

+270 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 35 games (has homered in 22.9% of games) MJ Melendez (Mets): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Mark Vientos (Mets): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games) Brett Baty (Mets): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 47 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 47 games (has homered in 6.4% of games) Carson Benge (Mets): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Owen Caissie (Marlins): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Bo Bichette (Mets): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 50 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 50 games (has homered in 8% of games) Marcus Semien (Mets): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 50 games (has homered in 6% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 50 games (has homered in 6% of games) A.J. Ewing (Mets): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)

+880 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games) Liam Hicks (Marlins): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 48 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 48 games (has homered in 18.8% of games) Otto Lopez (Marlins): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 50 games (has homered in 8% of games)

+920 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 50 games (has homered in 8% of games) Connor Norby (Marlins): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 45 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 45 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Jakob Marsee (Marlins): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 49 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 49 games (has homered in 6.1% of games) Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 51 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 51 games (has homered in 11.8% of games) Hayden Senger (Mets): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+1040 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Javier Sanoja (Marlins): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)

St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds

Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 48 games (has homered in 27.1% of games)

+290 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 48 games (has homered in 27.1% of games) Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 47 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+320 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 47 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 48 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+340 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 48 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Sal Stewart (Reds): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 50 games (has homered in 22% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 12 HR in 50 games (has homered in 22% of games) Will Benson (Reds): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 50 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 11 HR in 50 games (has homered in 20% of games) Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 49 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 49 games (has homered in 12.2% of games) JJ Wetherholt (Cardinals): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 48 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 48 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games) Spencer Steer (Reds): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 48 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 48 games (has homered in 14.6% of games) Matt McLain (Reds): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

+650 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games) Nathan Church (Cardinals): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games) Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 43 games (has homered in 2.3% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 43 games (has homered in 2.3% of games) Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 43 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)

Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee Brewers

Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 45 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)

+260 to hit a HR | 8 HR in 45 games (has homered in 16.3% of games) Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games) Jake Bauers (Brewers): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 41 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

+440 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 41 games (has homered in 17.1% of games) Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games) William Contreras (Brewers): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Will Smith (Dodgers): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games) Andy Pages (Dodgers): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 50 games (has homered in 16% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 50 games (has homered in 16% of games) Christian Yelich (Brewers): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games)

+650 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games) Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 45 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 45 games (has homered in 13.3% of games) Luis Rengifo (Brewers): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 40 games

+760 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 40 games Brice Turang (Brewers): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 44 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

Detroit Tigers at Baltimore Orioles

Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 49 games (has homered in 20.4% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 49 games (has homered in 20.4% of games) Pete Alonso (Orioles): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 50 games (has homered in 18% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 50 games (has homered in 18% of games) Samuel Basallo (Orioles): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 39 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)

+470 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 39 games (has homered in 17.9% of games) Riley Greene (Tigers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 51 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 51 games (has homered in 7.8% of games) Gage Workman (Tigers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 11 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 11 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Tyler O'Neill (Orioles): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games) Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 33 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)

+610 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 33 games (has homered in 18.2% of games) Coby Mayo (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games) Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 50 games (has homered in 14% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 7 HR in 50 games (has homered in 14% of games) Kevin McGonigle (Tigers): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 49 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)

+790 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 49 games (has homered in 4.1% of games) Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+790 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games) Colt Keith (Tigers): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 46 games

+820 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 46 games Wenceel Perez (Tigers): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games) Leody Taveras (Orioles): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games) Matt Vierling (Tigers): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

Chicago White Sox at San Francisco Giants

Munetaka Murakami (White Sox): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 49 games (has homered in 32.7% of games)

+410 to hit a HR | 17 HR in 49 games (has homered in 32.7% of games) Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 48 games (has homered in 27.1% of games)

+490 to hit a HR | 13 HR in 48 games (has homered in 27.1% of games) Rafael Devers (Giants): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 50 games (has homered in 12% of games)

+540 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 50 games (has homered in 12% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)

+650 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 10.2% of games) Jarred Kelenic (White Sox): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

+730 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games) Casey Schmitt (Giants): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 42 games (has homered in 19% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 9 HR in 42 games (has homered in 19% of games) Matt Chapman (Giants): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 49 games (has homered in 2% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 49 games (has homered in 2% of games) Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Drew Romo (White Sox): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 15 games (has homered in 20% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 15 games (has homered in 20% of games) Tristan Peters (White Sox): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 43 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 43 games (has homered in 4.7% of games) Daniel Susac (Giants): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games

+1040 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 13 games Harrison Bader (Giants): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 23 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)

+1040 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 23 games (has homered in 17.4% of games) Drew Gilbert (Giants): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

+1120 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games) Sam Antonacci (White Sox): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)

+1200 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games) Luis Arraez (Giants): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 47 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)

+1260 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 47 games (has homered in 4.3% of games) Will Brennan (Giants): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+1260 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 47 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)

Minnesota Twins at Boston Red Sox

Byron Buxton (Twins): +270 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 42 games (has homered in 31% of games)

+270 to hit a HR | 15 HR in 42 games (has homered in 31% of games) Willson Contreras (Red Sox): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 47 games (has homered in 21.3% of games)

+350 to hit a HR | 10 HR in 47 games (has homered in 21.3% of games) Josh Bell (Twins): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 47 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)

+520 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 47 games (has homered in 8.5% of games) Ryan Kreidler (Twins): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 9 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 9 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Alex Jackson (Twins): +570 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 31 games (homered in 15.6% of games)

+570 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 31 games (homered in 15.6% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 44 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)

+590 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 44 games (has homered in 13.6% of games) Victor Caratini (Twins): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games) Orlando Arcia (Twins): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 45 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)

+710 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 45 games (has homered in 8.9% of games) Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 48 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+760 to hit a HR | 6 HR in 48 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Andruw Monasterio (Red Sox): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games) Brooks Lee (Twins): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 45 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)

+820 to hit a HR | 5 HR in 45 games (has homered in 11.1% of games) Luke Keaschall (Twins): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 48 games (has homered in 2.1% of games)

+980 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 48 games (has homered in 2.1% of games) Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Red Sox): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 20 games

+1120 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 20 games Caleb Durbin (Red Sox): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 44 games (has homered in 2.3% of games)

Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks