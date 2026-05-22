MLB
Friday’s MLB Home Run Props - May 22
Will Kyle Schwarber or Bryce Harper hit a home run on Friday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on May 22, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
Cleveland Guardians at Philadelphia Phillies
- Kyle Schwarber (Phillies): +240 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 20 HR in 47 games (has homered in 36.2% of games)
- Bryce Harper (Phillies): +430 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 49 games (has homered in 22.4% of games)
- José Ramírez (Guardians): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 52 games (has homered in 13.5% of games)
- Rhys Hoskins (Guardians): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Adolis Garcia (Phillies): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)
- Bryson Stott (Phillies): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)
- Brandon Marsh (Phillies): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
- Angel Martinez (Guardians): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 44 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- Trea Turner (Phillies): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)
- David Fry (Guardians): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Edmundo Sosa (Phillies): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- J.T. Realmuto (Phillies): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 30 games (has homered in 3.3% of games)
- Austin Hedges (Guardians): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 21 games (has homered in 4.5% of games)
- Alec Bohm (Phillies): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 46 games (has homered in 8.7% of games)
- Chase DeLauter (Guardians): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 47 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)
- Travis Bazzana (Guardians): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 21 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 50 games (has homered in 8% of games)
- Steven Kwan (Guardians): +2800 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 47 games (has homered in 2.1% of games)
Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees
- Aaron Judge (Yankees): +184 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 16 HR in 51 games (has homered in 29.4% of games)
- Junior Caminero (Rays): +310 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 48 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Trent Grisham (Yankees): +390 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 48 games (has homered in 10.4% of games)
- Cody Bellinger (Yankees): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 50 games (has homered in 8% of games)
- Jonathan Aranda (Rays): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 48 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)
- Ryan McMahon (Yankees): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 45 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)
- Yandy Diaz (Rays): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 45 games (has homered in 17.8% of games)
- Austin Wells (Yankees): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 38 games (has homered in 7.9% of games)
- Spencer Jones (Yankees): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 10 games
- Richie Palacios (Rays): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)
- Jose Caballero (Yankees): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Taylor Walls (Rays): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 36 games
- Hunter Feduccia (Rays): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 27 games (has homered in 3.7% of games)
- Chandler Simpson (Rays): +1600 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 47 games
Houston Astros at Chicago Cubs
- Yordan Alvarez (Astros): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 51 games (has homered in 29.4% of games)
- Christian Walker (Astros): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 51 games (has homered in 21.6% of games)
- Seiya Suzuki (Cubs): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 36 games (has homered in 19.4% of games)
- Michael Busch (Cubs): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 49 games (has homered in 8.2% of games)
- Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 50 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Isaac Paredes (Astros): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 45 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)
- Ian Happ (Cubs): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 48 games (has homered in 20.8% of games)
- Jeremy Pena (Astros): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games
- Dansby Swanson (Cubs): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 48 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)
- Zach Dezenzo (Astros): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 13 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Carson Kelly (Cubs): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Braden Shewmake (Astros): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 17 games (has homered in 17.6% of games)
- Moises Ballesteros (Cubs): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 40 games (has homered in 15% of games)
- Jake Meyers (Astros): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Cesar Salazar (Astros): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
New York Mets at Miami Marlins
- Juan Soto (Mets): +270 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 35 games (has homered in 22.9% of games)
- MJ Melendez (Mets): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)
- Kyle Stowers (Marlins): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 28 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Mark Vientos (Mets): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 42 games (has homered in 11.9% of games)
- Brett Baty (Mets): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 47 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)
- Carson Benge (Mets): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 46 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
- Owen Caissie (Marlins): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)
- Bo Bichette (Mets): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 50 games (has homered in 8% of games)
- Marcus Semien (Mets): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 50 games (has homered in 6% of games)
- A.J. Ewing (Mets): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 10 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Liam Hicks (Marlins): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 48 games (has homered in 18.8% of games)
- Otto Lopez (Marlins): +920 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 50 games (has homered in 8% of games)
- Connor Norby (Marlins): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 45 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)
- Jakob Marsee (Marlins): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 49 games (has homered in 6.1% of games)
- Xavier Edwards (Marlins): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 51 games (has homered in 11.8% of games)
- Hayden Senger (Mets): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Javier Sanoja (Marlins): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 34 games (has homered in 2.9% of games)
St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds
- Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +290 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 48 games (has homered in 27.1% of games)
- Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +320 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 47 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)
- Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +340 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 48 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)
- Sal Stewart (Reds): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 12 HR in 50 games (has homered in 22% of games)
- Will Benson (Reds): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Elly De La Cruz (Reds): +420 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 50 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 49 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)
- JJ Wetherholt (Cardinals): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 48 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Tyler Stephenson (Reds): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 39 games (has homered in 7.7% of games)
- Spencer Steer (Reds): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 48 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)
- Matt McLain (Reds): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 31 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)
- Nathan Church (Cardinals): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 43 games (has homered in 9.3% of games)
- Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 43 games (has homered in 2.3% of games)
- Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 43 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)
Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee Brewers
- Shohei Ohtani (Dodgers): +260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 8 HR in 45 games (has homered in 16.3% of games)
- Jackson Chourio (Brewers): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 14 games (has homered in 7.1% of games)
- Jake Bauers (Brewers): +440 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 41 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)
- Andrew Vaughn (Brewers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 12 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- Kyle Tucker (Dodgers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 48 games (has homered in 8.3% of games)
- William Contreras (Brewers): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Will Smith (Dodgers): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 42 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)
- Andy Pages (Dodgers): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 50 games (has homered in 16% of games)
- Christian Yelich (Brewers): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 20 games (has homered in 15% of games)
- Teoscar Hernandez (Dodgers): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 45 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Luis Rengifo (Brewers): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 40 games
- Brice Turang (Brewers): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 44 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
Detroit Tigers at Baltimore Orioles
- Gunnar Henderson (Orioles): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 49 games (has homered in 20.4% of games)
- Pete Alonso (Orioles): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 50 games (has homered in 18% of games)
- Samuel Basallo (Orioles): +470 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 39 games (has homered in 17.9% of games)
- Riley Greene (Tigers): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 51 games (has homered in 7.8% of games)
- Gage Workman (Tigers): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 11 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- Tyler O'Neill (Orioles): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 29 games (has homered in 6.9% of games)
- Adley Rutschman (Orioles): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 33 games (has homered in 18.2% of games)
- Coby Mayo (Orioles): +630 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 39 games (has homered in 12.8% of games)
- Spencer Torkelson (Tigers): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 50 games (has homered in 14% of games)
- Kevin McGonigle (Tigers): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 49 games (has homered in 4.1% of games)
- Jackson Holliday (Orioles): +790 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Zach McKinstry (Tigers): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 28 games (has homered in 3.6% of games)
- Colt Keith (Tigers): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 46 games
- Wenceel Perez (Tigers): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 35 games (has homered in 5.7% of games)
- Leody Taveras (Orioles): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 38 games (has homered in 5.3% of games)
- Matt Vierling (Tigers): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 37 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)
Chicago White Sox at San Francisco Giants
- Munetaka Murakami (White Sox): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 17 HR in 49 games (has homered in 32.7% of games)
- Colson Montgomery (White Sox): +490 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 13 HR in 48 games (has homered in 27.1% of games)
- Rafael Devers (Giants): +540 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 50 games (has homered in 12% of games)
- Willy Adames (Giants): +650 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 49 games (has homered in 10.2% of games)
- Jarred Kelenic (White Sox): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 17 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)
- Casey Schmitt (Giants): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 9 HR in 42 games (has homered in 19% of games)
- Matt Chapman (Giants): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 49 games (has homered in 2% of games)
- Andrew Benintendi (White Sox): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 45 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Drew Romo (White Sox): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 15 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Tristan Peters (White Sox): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 43 games (has homered in 4.7% of games)
- Daniel Susac (Giants): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 13 games
- Harrison Bader (Giants): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 23 games (has homered in 17.4% of games)
- Drew Gilbert (Giants): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 30 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)
- Sam Antonacci (White Sox): +1200 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 31 games (has homered in 3.2% of games)
- Luis Arraez (Giants): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 47 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Will Brennan (Giants): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Chase Meidroth (White Sox): +1300 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 47 games (has homered in 6.4% of games)
Minnesota Twins at Boston Red Sox
- Byron Buxton (Twins): +270 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 15 HR in 42 games (has homered in 31% of games)
- Willson Contreras (Red Sox): +350 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 10 HR in 47 games (has homered in 21.3% of games)
- Josh Bell (Twins): +520 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 47 games (has homered in 8.5% of games)
- Ryan Kreidler (Twins): +570 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 9 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Alex Jackson (Twins): +570 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 31 games (homered in 15.6% of games)
- Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +590 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 44 games (has homered in 13.6% of games)
- Victor Caratini (Twins): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)
- Orlando Arcia (Twins): +680 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Carlos Narvaez (Red Sox): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 31 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)
- Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 4 HR in 45 games (has homered in 8.9% of games)
- Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +760 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 48 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Andruw Monasterio (Red Sox): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 25 games (has homered in 4% of games)
- Brooks Lee (Twins): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 5 HR in 45 games (has homered in 11.1% of games)
- Luke Keaschall (Twins): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 48 games (has homered in 2.1% of games)
- Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Red Sox): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 20 games
- Caleb Durbin (Red Sox): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 44 games (has homered in 2.3% of games)
Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks
- Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks): +370 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 45 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +410 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 11 HR in 45 games (has homered in 20% of games)
- Adrian Del Castillo (Diamondbacks): +610 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 3 HR in 30 games (has homered in 10% of games)
- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (Diamondbacks): +710 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 23 games (has homered in 4.3% of games)
- Nolan Arenado (Diamondbacks): +730 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 45 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)
- Ryan Waldschmidt (Diamondbacks): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 0 HR in 12 games
- Gabriel Moreno (Diamondbacks): +820 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 27 games (has homered in 7.4% of games)
- T.J. Rumfield (Rockies): +880 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 6 HR in 49 games (has homered in 12.2% of games)
- Geraldo Perdomo (Diamondbacks): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 45 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)
- Willi Castro (Rockies): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 40 games (has homered in 5% of games)
- Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +980 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 1 HR in 46 games (has homered in 2.2% of games)
- Ildemaro Vargas (Diamondbacks): +1040 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 7 HR in 41 games (has homered in 14.6% of games)
- Edouard Julien (Rockies): +1120 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 42 games (has homered in 4.8% of games)
- Troy Johnston (Rockies): +1260 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 45 games (has homered in 4.4% of games)
- Jake McCarthy (Rockies): +1500 to hit a HR | 2026 Stats: 2 HR in 36 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)