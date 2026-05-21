Cavs vs. Knicks: Prediction, Picks and Same Game Parlay for Game 2

Top Bets at a Glance

New York Knicks Moneyline

Jalen Brunson Over 27.5 Points

Karl-Anthony Towns Over 10+ Rebounds

The NBA postseason offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

What are the top NBA prop bets and NBA best bets for today?

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game 2: SGP, Best Bets, Props and Prediction

Leg 1: New York Knicks Moneyline

Moneyline New York Knicks May 22 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The New York Knicks are the right team to build this parlay around, and starting with their win probability as the anchor is my favorite approach. New York has won eight straight games, is 4-0 straight up and against the spread when Brunson reaches 30+ points this postseason, and has the crowd, the rest advantage, and the momentum all working in their favor.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are road underdogs dealing with the psychological fallout of one of the worst late-game collapses in recent playoff history. Cleveland is just 2-5 on the road against the spread this postseason and covers at only a 28.6% rate away from home.

New York's best Net Rating in the playoffs (+18.9) is not a fluke, it reflects an elite two-way team that is firing on all cylinders.

Leg 2: Jalen Brunson Over 27.5 Points

Jalen Brunson - Points Jalen Brunson Over May 22 12:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Dating back to last season, Jalen Brunson has scored 26 or more points in each of the Knicks' last eight playoff home games. He finished Game 1 with 38 points, including 17 in the fourth quarter and overtime, and the key to all of it was attacking James Harden in the pick-and-roll. I'm not sure why New York would do anything differently today.

His postseason scoring average entering this series was 28.6 points per game. The same game script that produces a Knicks victory likely also involves a big Brunson scoring game.

Leg 3: Karl-Anthony Towns Over 10+ Rebounds

Towns has hit double-digit rebounds in six of the Knicks' seven playoff games this season and is averaging 10.3 rebounds per game during the postseason, a number that would likely be a bit higher if not for some blowout results -- something that shouldn't happen much this series.

In Game 1, KAT didn't do much rebounding early and still totaled 13 boards.

Cleveland's interior bigs are excellent defensively, but Towns' size, positioning, and activity on the glass make the 10+ number a reasonable target in a game where Towns should see hefty minutes.

SGP Odds at Publication: +232

NBA Betting Frequently Asked Questions

What is the point spread in NBA betting?

The point spread is a handicap applied to the favored team to level the playing field. For example, if the Lakers are -6.5 against the Celtics, the Lakers must win by 7 or more points for a bet on them to pay out. A bet on the Celtics wins if Boston wins outright or loses by 6 points or fewer.

What does the moneyline mean in NBA betting?

A moneyline bet is a straight-up wager on which team wins — no spread involved. Odds use American format: a favorite is listed with a minus sign (e.g., -180), meaning a wager of $180 would win $100. An underdog carries a plus sign (e.g., +155), meaning a $100 bet would return $155 profit.

What is an over/under (total) bet in the NBA?

FanDuel will set a projected combined score for both teams. You bet whether the actual total points will go Over or Under that number. For example, if the total is 224.5, an Over bet wins if both teams combine for 225 or more points.

What are NBA player props?

Player prop bets focus on individual statistical performances rather than game outcomes. Common NBA props include points scored, rebounds, assists, three-pointers made, steals, and combined stat lines (e.g., Points + Rebounds + Assists). You bet whether the player goes Over or Under the sportsbook's posted line.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

