Cubs vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 22
Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.
The Friday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the Houston Astros.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Cubs vs Astros Game Info
- Chicago Cubs (29-21) vs. Houston Astros (20-31)
- Date: Friday, May 22, 2026
- Time: 2:20 p.m. ET
- Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois
- Coverage: Apple TV+
Cubs vs Astros Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: CHC: (-142) | HOU: (+120)
- Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+158) | HOU: +1.5 (-194)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)
Cubs vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon (Cubs) - 2-3, 4.97 ERA vs Spencer Arrighetti (Astros) - 5-1, 1.50 ERA
The Cubs will give the nod to Jameson Taillon (2-3) against the Astros and Spencer Arrighetti (5-1). Taillon's team is 2-7-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Taillon's team has been victorious in 75% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-1. The Astros are 5-1-0 against the spread when Arrighetti starts. The Astros have been the moneyline underdog in five of Arrighetti's starts this season, and they went 4-1 in those matchups.
Cubs vs Astros Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Cubs win (61.9%)
Cubs vs Astros Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Cubs vs. Astros reveal Chicago as the favorite (-142) and Houston as the underdog (+120) on the road.
Cubs vs Astros Spread
- The Astros are at the Cubs, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Astros are +158 to cover the spread, and the Cubs are -194.
Cubs vs Astros Over/Under
- A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Cubs-Astros on May 22, with the over at +100 and the under at -122.
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Cubs vs Astros Betting Trends
- The Cubs have been chosen as favorites in 32 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (62.5%) in those games.
- This season Chicago has come away with a win 12 times in 18 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.
- The Cubs and their opponents have hit the over in 28 of their 49 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Cubs have posted a record of 21-28-0 against the spread this season.
- The Astros are 14-20 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 41.2% of those games).
- Houston has gone 5-12 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer (29.4%).
- The Astros have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 28 times this season for a 28-21-2 record against the over/under.
- The Astros have a 20-31-0 record ATS this season (covering only 39.2% of the time).
Cubs Player Leaders
- Nico Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .391, fueled by 17 extra-base hits. He has a .264 batting average and an on-base percentage of .348.
- He ranks 64th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage, and 97th in slugging among all qualified hitters in baseball.
- Hoerner has recorded a base hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .263 with a double, five walks and an RBI.
- Dansby Swanson has four doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 24 walks. He's batting .191 and slugging .358 with an on-base percentage of .295.
- Among qualified hitters, he is 161st in batting average, 134th in on-base percentage and 132nd in slugging percentage.
- Michael Busch has 41 hits this season and has a slash line of .233/.360/.375.
- Ian Happ is batting .215 with a .353 OBP and 20 RBI for Chicago this season.
Astros Player Leaders
- Yordan Alvarez has an on-base percentage of .412, a slugging percentage of .605, and has 56 hits, all club-bests for the Astros (while batting .303).
- Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 12th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging percentage.
- Christian Walker is hitting .255 with 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 18 walks. He's slugging .489 with an on-base percentage of .330.
- Including all qualified players, he ranks 78th in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage.
- Isaac Paredes is batting .244 with seven doubles, five home runs and 16 walks.
- Cam Smith is hitting .206 with six doubles, four home runs and 19 walks.
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