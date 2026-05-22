Cubs vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 22

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The Friday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the Houston Astros.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cubs vs Astros Game Info

Chicago Cubs (29-21) vs. Houston Astros (20-31)

Date: Friday, May 22, 2026

Friday, May 22, 2026 Time: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: Apple TV+

Cubs vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHC: (-142) | HOU: (+120)

CHC: (-142) | HOU: (+120) Spread: CHC: -1.5 (+158) | HOU: +1.5 (-194)

CHC: -1.5 (+158) | HOU: +1.5 (-194) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Cubs vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon (Cubs) - 2-3, 4.97 ERA vs Spencer Arrighetti (Astros) - 5-1, 1.50 ERA

The Cubs will give the nod to Jameson Taillon (2-3) against the Astros and Spencer Arrighetti (5-1). Taillon's team is 2-7-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Taillon's team has been victorious in 75% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-1. The Astros are 5-1-0 against the spread when Arrighetti starts. The Astros have been the moneyline underdog in five of Arrighetti's starts this season, and they went 4-1 in those matchups.

Cubs vs Astros Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (61.9%)

Cubs vs Astros Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Cubs vs. Astros reveal Chicago as the favorite (-142) and Houston as the underdog (+120) on the road.

Cubs vs Astros Spread

The Astros are at the Cubs, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Astros are +158 to cover the spread, and the Cubs are -194.

Cubs vs Astros Over/Under

A combined run total of 7.5 has been set for Cubs-Astros on May 22, with the over at +100 and the under at -122.

Bet on Chicago Cubs vs. Houston Astros on FanDuel today!

Cubs vs Astros Betting Trends

The Cubs have been chosen as favorites in 32 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (62.5%) in those games.

This season Chicago has come away with a win 12 times in 18 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Cubs and their opponents have hit the over in 28 of their 49 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Cubs have posted a record of 21-28-0 against the spread this season.

The Astros are 14-20 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 41.2% of those games).

Houston has gone 5-12 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer (29.4%).

The Astros have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 28 times this season for a 28-21-2 record against the over/under.

The Astros have a 20-31-0 record ATS this season (covering only 39.2% of the time).

Cubs Player Leaders

Nico Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .391, fueled by 17 extra-base hits. He has a .264 batting average and an on-base percentage of .348.

He ranks 64th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage, and 97th in slugging among all qualified hitters in baseball.

Hoerner has recorded a base hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .263 with a double, five walks and an RBI.

Dansby Swanson has four doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 24 walks. He's batting .191 and slugging .358 with an on-base percentage of .295.

Among qualified hitters, he is 161st in batting average, 134th in on-base percentage and 132nd in slugging percentage.

Michael Busch has 41 hits this season and has a slash line of .233/.360/.375.

Ian Happ is batting .215 with a .353 OBP and 20 RBI for Chicago this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has an on-base percentage of .412, a slugging percentage of .605, and has 56 hits, all club-bests for the Astros (while batting .303).

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 12th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging percentage.

Christian Walker is hitting .255 with 10 doubles, 11 home runs and 18 walks. He's slugging .489 with an on-base percentage of .330.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 78th in batting average, 82nd in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage.

Isaac Paredes is batting .244 with seven doubles, five home runs and 16 walks.

Cam Smith is hitting .206 with six doubles, four home runs and 19 walks.

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