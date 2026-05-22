Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 22

Friday's MLB slate has plenty of quality competition on the docket. Among those contests is the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the Milwaukee Brewers. We have predictions for every game below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Houston Astros at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon vs. Spencer Arrighetti

Jameson Taillon vs. Spencer Arrighetti Records: Cubs (29-21), Astros (20-31)

Cubs (29-21), Astros (20-31) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Astros Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 61.93%

61.93% Astros Win Probability: 38.07%

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St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: CINR and CARD

CINR and CARD Probable Pitchers: Chris Paddack vs. Kyle Leahy

Chris Paddack vs. Kyle Leahy Records: Reds (26-24), Cardinals (28-21)

Reds (26-24), Cardinals (28-21) Reds Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 55.22%

55.22% Cardinals Win Probability: 44.78%

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Cleveland Guardians at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH and CLEG

NBCS-PH and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez vs. Gavin Williams

Cristopher Sanchez vs. Gavin Williams Records: Phillies (25-25), Guardians (30-22)

Phillies (25-25), Guardians (30-22) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -184

-184 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +154

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 65.92%

65.92% Guardians Win Probability: 34.08%

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Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: YES and RAYS

YES and RAYS Probable Pitchers: Gerrit Cole vs. Nick Martínez

Gerrit Cole vs. Nick Martínez Records: Yankees (30-20), Rays (33-15)

Yankees (30-20), Rays (33-15) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Rays Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 51.99%

51.99% Yankees Win Probability: 48.01%

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Pittsburgh Pirates at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SN1 and SportsNet PT

SN1 and SportsNet PT Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman vs. Bubba Chandler

Kevin Gausman vs. Bubba Chandler Records: Blue Jays (22-27), Pirates (26-24)

Blue Jays (22-27), Pirates (26-24) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -164

-164 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +138

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 52.69%

52.69% Pirates Win Probability: 47.31%

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New York Mets at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: MIAM and WPIX

MIAM and WPIX Probable Pitchers: Eury Pérez vs. Freddy Peralta

Eury Pérez vs. Freddy Peralta Records: Marlins (22-28), Mets (22-28)

Marlins (22-28), Mets (22-28) Mets Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins

Marlins Marlins Win Probability: 50.91%

50.91% Mets Win Probability: 49.09%

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Minnesota Twins at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: NESN and MNNT

NESN and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Payton Tolle vs. Connor Prielipp

Payton Tolle vs. Connor Prielipp Records: Red Sox (22-27), Twins (23-27)

Red Sox (22-27), Twins (23-27) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -154

-154 Twins Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 54.48%

54.48% Twins Win Probability: 45.52%

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Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BravesVsn and NATS

BravesVsn and NATS Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder vs. Miles Mikolas

Bryce Elder vs. Miles Mikolas Records: Braves (34-16), Nationals (25-26)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 69.92%

69.92% Nationals Win Probability: 30.08%

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Detroit Tigers at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt vs. Jack Flaherty

Chris Bassitt vs. Jack Flaherty Records: Orioles (21-29), Tigers (20-31)

Orioles (21-29), Tigers (20-31) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Tigers Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 53.78%

53.78% Orioles Win Probability: 46.22%

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Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: BREW and SportsNet LA

BREW and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Logan Henderson vs. Justin Wrobleski

Logan Henderson vs. Justin Wrobleski Records: Brewers (29-18), Dodgers (31-19)

Brewers (29-18), Dodgers (31-19) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Brewers Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 51.58%

51.58% Brewers Win Probability: 48.42%

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Seattle Mariners at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: ROYL and SEAM

ROYL and SEAM Probable Pitchers: Noah Cameron vs. Logan Gilbert

Noah Cameron vs. Logan Gilbert Records: Royals (20-30), Mariners (24-27)

Royals (20-30), Mariners (24-27) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -134

-134 Royals Moneyline Odds: +114

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 58.92%

58.92% Royals Win Probability: 41.08%

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Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: ABTV and CW33

ABTV and CW33 Probable Pitchers: Grayson Rodriguez vs. Jacob deGrom

Grayson Rodriguez vs. Jacob deGrom Records: Angels (17-33), Rangers (24-25)

Angels (17-33), Rangers (24-25) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -154

-154 Angels Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 62.08%

62.08% Angels Win Probability: 37.92%

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Athletics at San Diego Padres

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Petco Park

Petco Park TV Channel: SDPA and NBCS-CA

SDPA and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Walker Buehler vs. Jeffrey Springs

Walker Buehler vs. Jeffrey Springs Records: Padres (29-20), Athletics (25-24)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 54.68%

54.68% Athletics Win Probability: 45.32%

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Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:40 p.m. ET

9:40 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and COLR

ARID and COLR Probable Pitchers: Mike Soroka vs. Tomoyuki Sugano

Mike Soroka vs. Tomoyuki Sugano Records: Diamondbacks (25-23), Rockies (19-31)

Diamondbacks (25-23), Rockies (19-31) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -184

-184 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +154

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 71.21%

71.21% Rockies Win Probability: 28.79%

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Chicago White Sox at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 10:15 p.m. ET

10:15 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and CHSN

NBCS-BA and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Trevor McDonald vs. Davis Martin

Trevor McDonald vs. Davis Martin Records: Giants (20-30), White Sox (25-24)

Giants (20-30), White Sox (25-24) Giants Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 White Sox Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 58.64%

58.64% White Sox Win Probability: 41.36%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.