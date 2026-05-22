Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 22
Friday's MLB slate has plenty of quality competition on the docket. Among those contests is the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the Milwaukee Brewers. We have predictions for every game below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Houston Astros at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:20 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon vs. Spencer Arrighetti
- Records: Cubs (29-21), Astros (20-31)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -142
- Astros Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 61.93%
- Astros Win Probability: 38.07%
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St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: CINR and CARD
- Probable Pitchers: Chris Paddack vs. Kyle Leahy
- Records: Reds (26-24), Cardinals (28-21)
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -116
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 55.22%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 44.78%
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Cleveland Guardians at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez vs. Gavin Williams
- Records: Phillies (25-25), Guardians (30-22)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -184
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +154
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 65.92%
- Guardians Win Probability: 34.08%
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Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: YES and RAYS
- Probable Pitchers: Gerrit Cole vs. Nick Martínez
- Records: Yankees (30-20), Rays (33-15)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -162
- Rays Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 51.99%
- Yankees Win Probability: 48.01%
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Pittsburgh Pirates at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SN1 and SportsNet PT
- Probable Pitchers: Kevin Gausman vs. Bubba Chandler
- Records: Blue Jays (22-27), Pirates (26-24)
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -164
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +138
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 52.69%
- Pirates Win Probability: 47.31%
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New York Mets at Miami Marlins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: loanDepot park
- TV Channel: MIAM and WPIX
- Probable Pitchers: Eury Pérez vs. Freddy Peralta
- Records: Marlins (22-28), Mets (22-28)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -126
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Marlins
- Marlins Win Probability: 50.91%
- Mets Win Probability: 49.09%
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Minnesota Twins at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: NESN and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Payton Tolle vs. Connor Prielipp
- Records: Red Sox (22-27), Twins (23-27)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -154
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +130
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 54.48%
- Twins Win Probability: 45.52%
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Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: BravesVsn and NATS
- Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder vs. Miles Mikolas
- Records: Braves (34-16), Nationals (25-26)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 69.92%
- Nationals Win Probability: 30.08%
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Detroit Tigers at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt vs. Jack Flaherty
- Records: Orioles (21-29), Tigers (20-31)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -134
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 53.78%
- Orioles Win Probability: 46.22%
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Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: BREW and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Logan Henderson vs. Justin Wrobleski
- Records: Brewers (29-18), Dodgers (31-19)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -112
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 51.58%
- Brewers Win Probability: 48.42%
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Seattle Mariners at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: ROYL and SEAM
- Probable Pitchers: Noah Cameron vs. Logan Gilbert
- Records: Royals (20-30), Mariners (24-27)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -134
- Royals Moneyline Odds: +114
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 58.92%
- Royals Win Probability: 41.08%
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Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: ABTV and CW33
- Probable Pitchers: Grayson Rodriguez vs. Jacob deGrom
- Records: Angels (17-33), Rangers (24-25)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -154
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +130
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 62.08%
- Angels Win Probability: 37.92%
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Athletics at San Diego Padres
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Petco Park
- TV Channel: SDPA and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Walker Buehler vs. Jeffrey Springs
- Records: Padres (29-20), Athletics (25-24)
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 54.68%
- Athletics Win Probability: 45.32%
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Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Chase Field
- TV Channel: ARID and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Mike Soroka vs. Tomoyuki Sugano
- Records: Diamondbacks (25-23), Rockies (19-31)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -184
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +154
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 71.21%
- Rockies Win Probability: 28.79%
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Chicago White Sox at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 10:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Trevor McDonald vs. Davis Martin
- Records: Giants (20-30), White Sox (25-24)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -108
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 58.64%
- White Sox Win Probability: 41.36%
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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.