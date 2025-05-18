Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 18

Will Zac Gallen strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can German Marquez surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 18, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

New York Mets at New York Yankees

Max Fried (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -126, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

David Peterson (Mets): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -168, Under +126) | 2025 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Athletics at San Francisco Giants

Landen Roupp (Giants): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -122) | 2025 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Luis Severino (Athletics): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -162, Under +126) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Seattle Mariners at San Diego Padres

Nick Pivetta (Padres): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 6.1 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Emerson Hancock (Mariners): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +128, Under -164) | 2025 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Los Angeles Angels at Los Angeles Dodgers

Tony Gonsolin (Dodgers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -152) | 2025 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Yusei Kikuchi (Angels): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -148, Under +112) | 2025 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +100) | 2024 Stats: 3.4 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Tyler Anderson (Angels): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -150, Under +118) | 2025 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks