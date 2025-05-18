MLB
Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 18
Will Zac Gallen strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can German Marquez surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 18, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
New York Mets at New York Yankees
- Max Fried (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -126, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
- David Peterson (Mets): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -168, Under +126) | 2025 Stats: 5.4 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
Athletics at San Francisco Giants
- Landen Roupp (Giants): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -122) | 2025 Stats: 5.2 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
- Luis Severino (Athletics): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -162, Under +126) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
Seattle Mariners at San Diego Padres
- Nick Pivetta (Padres): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 6.1 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
- Emerson Hancock (Mariners): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +128, Under -164) | 2025 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
Los Angeles Angels at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Tony Gonsolin (Dodgers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -152) | 2025 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances
- Yusei Kikuchi (Angels): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -148, Under +112) | 2025 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
- Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +100) | 2024 Stats: 3.4 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
- Tyler Anderson (Angels): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -150, Under +118) | 2025 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks
- Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -126, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
- German Marquez (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +140, Under -180) | 2025 Stats: 2.5 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances