Mariners vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 10

Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.

MLB action on Sunday includes the Seattle Mariners playing the Chicago White Sox.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Mariners vs White Sox Game Info

Seattle Mariners (19-20) vs. Chicago White Sox (17-21)

Date: Sunday, May 10, 2026

Sunday, May 10, 2026 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and Mariners.TV

Mariners vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SEA: (-126) | CHW: (+108)

SEA: (-126) | CHW: (+108) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+136) | CHW: +1.5 (-164)

SEA: -1.5 (+136) | CHW: +1.5 (-164) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Mariners vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert (Mariners) - 2-3, 4.30 ERA vs Davis Martin (White Sox) - 5-1, 1.64 ERA

The Mariners will give the nod to Logan Gilbert (2-3) against the White Sox and Davis Martin (5-1). Gilbert's team is 2-6-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Gilbert's team has won 66.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (4-2). The White Sox have a 6-1-0 record against the spread in Martin's starts. The White Sox have been the moneyline underdog in seven of Martin's starts this season, and they went 6-1 in those matchups.

Mariners vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (60.4%)

Mariners vs White Sox Moneyline

The Mariners vs White Sox moneyline has Seattle as a -126 favorite, while Chicago is a +108 underdog at home.

Mariners vs White Sox Spread

The Mariners are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the White Sox. The Mariners are +136 to cover, and the White Sox are -164.

The Mariners-White Sox contest on May 10 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -122 and the under at +100.

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Mariners vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Mariners have come away with 18 wins in the 35 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Seattle has won 17 of 28 games when listed as at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Mariners' games have gone over the total in 18 of their 39 opportunities.

The Mariners are 14-25-0 against the spread in their 39 games that had a posted line this season.

The White Sox have been the underdog on the moneyline 32 total times this season. They've gone 14-18 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, Chicago has a 13-16 record (winning 44.8% of its games).

In the 36 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the White Sox, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 19 times (19-17-0).

The White Sox have a 19-17-0 record ATS this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena is batting .279 with nine doubles, a triple, three home runs and 17 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .368 and a slugging percentage of .421.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 41st in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 70th in slugging.

Arozarena will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a walk.

Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle in slugging percentage (.426) and total hits (41) this season. He's batting .265 with an on-base percentage of .329.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 63rd in batting average, 95th in on-base percentage and 67th in slugging percentage.

Rodriguez takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with two home runs, a walk and two RBIs.

Josh Naylor is batting .246 with a .373 slugging percentage and 20 RBI this year.

Naylor has recorded a hit in seven straight games. In his last 10 games he is hitting .341 with a double, two home runs, two walks and nine RBIs.

J.P. Crawford has 22 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .376.

White Sox Player Leaders

Munetaka Murakami has accumulated 32 hits with a .370 on-base percentage, leading the White Sox in both statistics. He's batting .237 and slugging .578.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 110th, his on-base percentage is 39th, and he is ninth in slugging.

Miguel Vargas is hitting .218 with four doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 27 walks. He's slugging .421 with an on-base percentage of .360.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 138th, his on-base percentage ranks 54th, and he is 70th in slugging.

Colson Montgomery is hitting .226 with eight doubles, nine home runs and 15 walks.

Chase Meidroth's .380 slugging percentage paces his team.

Mariners vs White Sox Head to Head

5/8/2026: 12-8 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

12-8 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/7/2025: 4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 8/6/2025: 8-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

8-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 8/5/2025: 8-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

8-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 5/21/2025: 6-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/19/2025: 5-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

5-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 7/28/2024: 6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/27/2024: 6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/26/2024: 10-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

10-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 6/13/2024: 3-2 CHW (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

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