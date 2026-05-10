Angels vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 10

Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.

On Sunday in MLB, the Los Angeles Angels are playing the Toronto Blue Jays.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game.

Angels vs Blue Jays Game Info

Los Angeles Angels (15-25) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (18-21)

Date: Sunday, May 10, 2026

Sunday, May 10, 2026 Time: 1:37 p.m. ET

1:37 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET and ABTV

Angels vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAA: (-116) | TOR: (-102)

LAA: (-116) | TOR: (-102) Spread: LAA: -1.5 (+146) | TOR: +1.5 (-176)

LAA: -1.5 (+146) | TOR: +1.5 (-176) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Angels vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: José Soriano (Angels) - 5-2, 1.74 ERA vs Eric Lauer (Blue Jays) - 1-4, 6.03 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Angels will send Jose Soriano (5-2) to the mound, while Eric Lauer (1-4) will take the ball for the Blue Jays. Soriano's team is 6-2-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Soriano starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-2. The Blue Jays have gone 2-4-0 against the spread when Lauer starts. The Blue Jays were the moneyline underdog for two Lauer starts this season -- they lost both.

Angels vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Jays win (61.5%)

Angels vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Blue Jays-Angels, Toronto is the underdog at -102, and Los Angeles is -116 playing on the road.

Angels vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are +1.5 on the run line against the Angels. The Blue Jays are -176 to cover, and the Angels are +146.

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Angels-Blue Jays on May 10, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Los Angeles Angels vs. Toronto Blue Jays on FanDuel today!

Angels vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Angels have come away with three wins in the seven contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Los Angeles has a record of 3-3 when favored by -116 or more this year.

The Angels and their opponents have hit the over in 18 of their 39 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Angels are 19-20-0 against the spread in their 39 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Blue Jays have won 26.7% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (4-11).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, Toronto has gone 2-9 (18.2%).

The Blue Jays have played in 39 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 20 times (20-19-0).

The Blue Jays have a 17-22-0 record ATS this season (covering 43.6% of the time).

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout has 35 hits and an OBP of .418, both of which are tops among Los Angeles hitters this season. He has a .254 batting average and a slugging percentage of .529.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he is 82nd in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 21st in slugging.

Zach Neto has eight doubles, a triple, six home runs and 24 walks. He's batting .222 and slugging .399 with an on-base percentage of .330.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks 132nd in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage and 90th in slugging percentage.

Neto takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with a triple, a home run, two walks and three RBIs.

Jorge Soler has 30 hits this season and has a slash line of .233/.333/.465.

Nolan Schanuel has been key for Los Angeles with 37 hits, an OBP of .304 plus a slugging percentage of .379.

Schanuel heads into this matchup on an eight-game hitting streak. In his last 10 games he is hitting .324 with four doubles and an RBI.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has put up an on-base percentage of .405, a team-best for the Blue Jays. He's batting .317 and slugging .408.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 11th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 10th and he is 79th in slugging.

Ernie Clement paces his team with a .422 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .299 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 25th in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage and 69th in slugging percentage.

Kazuma Okamoto has totaled 35 hits, a team-high for the Blue Jays.

Daulton Varsho is hitting .250 with seven doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.

Angels vs Blue Jays Head to Head

5/9/2026: 14-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

14-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 5/8/2026: 2-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

2-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/22/2026: 7-3 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-3 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/21/2026: 4-2 TOR (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-2 TOR (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/20/2026: 5-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/6/2025: 3-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

3-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 7/5/2025: 4-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

4-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 7/4/2025: 4-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/8/2025: 8-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

8-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/7/2025: 5-4 LAA (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

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