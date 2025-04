Wednesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 30

Will Nicholas Pivetta strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Miles Mikolas surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 30, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds

Brady Singer (Reds): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 6.4 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -154) | 6.4 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances Miles Mikolas (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -128) | 2025 Stats: 2.6 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Miami Marlins at Los Angeles Dodgers

Sandy Alcantara (Marlins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -106) | 2025 Stats: 3.4 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Atlanta Braves at Colorado Rockies

AJ Smith-Shawver (Braves): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -184, Under +142) | 2025 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -184, Under +142) | 5.7 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances German Marquez (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -112, Under -112) | 2025 Stats: 2.8 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres

Nicholas Pivetta (Padres): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -146) | 2025 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -146) | 6 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances Logan Webb (Giants): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 2025 Stats: 7.3 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Detroit Tigers at Houston Astros

Ryan Gusto (Astros): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -158) | 2025 Stats: 3.3 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -158) | 3.3 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances Reese Olson (Tigers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -136) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 5 appearances

Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners